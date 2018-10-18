Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: The Fund With The Lowest Z-Score Deserves Attention

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the "Weekly Review" series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

The current market conditions are severe for the fixed income instruments. The affected group includes the municipal sector as well. Even the sell-off in the stock market and respectively the seeking of safer assets were not a strong foundation to see a positive performance from the funds in the sector. Over the past week, the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) went down by $0.22 and reached a new lowest level for the year.

Most of the market participants are still very focused on the Treasury yields and their sharp increase in the last several weeks. The investors' fears are that the too fast rising of the yields could affect the economy. Exactly this was one of the main reasons for the sell-off in the stock market on Wednesday and it remains to be a burden for the municipal bond closed-end funds, as well.

Fixed income instruments can be divided into several types. Compared to the corporate bonds, high yield (junk) bonds or floating rate bonds, Munis are interest rate sensitive to their higher duration. On the other side, Munis provide downside protection in a recessionary environment because of their less chance of default. They will still fall but much less.

Our weekly review has already shown that we have many interesting "Buy" opportunities in the sector and, unfortunately, lack of "Sell" candidates. My target is to find good fundamental characteristics in the funds and to combine them with a statistical edge in order to take a position.

The fund which I am going to review today is Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM). Currently, the fund has the lowest Z-score in the sector and its spread between price and net asset value is above the average for the sector. The discount at which Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is traded is 14.00%. As usual, the first task is to review the investment approach of the fund:

The Trust seeks to provide investors with current income exempt from federal income tax. We seek to achieve the Trust’s investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment. Municipal securities include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper and lease obligations. The Trust may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in municipal securities rated below investment grade or that are unrated but determined to be of comparable quality at the time of purchase. From time to time, we may invest in municipal securities that pay interest that is subject to the federal alternative minimum tax.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The current dividend is $0.0594 per common share. The current yield on net asset value is 4.66% and the current yield on price is 5.42%. In September the management team decreased the monthly distribution rate which was one of the main reasons behind the decrease in the price. Currently, the fund has a positive coverage ratio.

Source: CEFdata.com, Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Source: CEFConnect.com, Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Source: VixCentral.com

The main part of the investments is with ratings of "A" and "АА". The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in California are 12.81% and these from Texas are 11.08%. "Prerefund/Escrow" and "Healthcare" are the sectors with the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

As a hedging reaction, you can use the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF). Over the past year, their net asset values tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation. The BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is currently trading at its net asset value and its six months Z-score is 0.80 point.

IIM data by YCharts

Source: Ycharts, BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund and Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full, or perhaps not as much by now, of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade, at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, IIM can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 10/14/2018 and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IIM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.