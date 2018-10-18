Tactile Systems Technology Has Emerged As A Promising Pick In 2018

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) is a medical devices company developing technologies to treat chronic conditions in the home setting. The company is targeting lymphedema with its Flexitouch and Entre Systems and venous leg ulcers and chronic venous insufficiency with its ACTitouch System.

The first half of 2018 has proved to be highly fruitful for the company, which posted revenues of $61 million, almost a 32% YoY rise. This was driven by increased demand for Flexitouch Systems, which garnered revenues of $55.9 million, almost 34% higher on a YoY basis. Entre and ACTitouch Systems have also witnessed a 16% YoY rise in sales and together earned revenues of $5.1 million in H1 2018.

With the rising average age of the U.S. population, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases as well as certain cancers, and rising preference for home-based healthcare solutions, Tactile Systems technology is poised to grow even faster in the future years.

In this context, I will be explaining why I consider Tactile Systems Technology to be an attractive investment opportunity in October 2018.

Tactile Systems Technology revised upwards its revenue guidance for FY 2018.

In its Q2 2018 conference call, Tactile Systems Technology has revised upwards its YoY revenue growth rate guidance for FY 2018 from the range of 20% to 22% to 23% to 24%. This revision which implies that the company’s FY 2018 revenues will fall in the range of $134 million to $135 million instead of the previously projected $132 million to $134 million, reflects the company’s strong operational and financial performance in H1 2018. However, revenue expectations for H2 2018 have not changed significantly, considering the inherent seasonality in the company’s business model.

Tactile Systems Technology now expects its Flexitouch franchise to report YoY revenue growth in the range of 25%-26% in FY 2018.

Originally expected to witness the flattish performance in FY 2018, the company now expects its Entre and ACTitouch products to report 5% YoY revenue growth in FY 2018. Again this improvement in revenue estimates is based on an uptick in business witnessed in Q2 2018, an outcome of the company shifting the responsibility of these products from the field sales organization to the internal team with expertise in the reimbursement process. This shift has enabled the company to reach out better to a significant number of patients now served properly.

Besides revenues, Tactile Systems Technology expects to leverage on its revenue performance to improve profit margins in FY 2018. The company expects its EBITDA margin to be above 11%, higher than the previously projected 10% margin for FY 2018.

The company continues to focus on increasing the adoption of Flexitouch in 2018.

Tactile Systems Technology has adopted a multi-pronged approach to rapidly increase adoption of Flexitouch. The company is focused on the rapid expansion of its field sales team from 90 at the end of 2015 to over 170 sales reps at the end of June 2018. As per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call, the company has exclusively focused on the 10,000 clinicians who diagnose lymphedema across 4,500 clinics in the U.S. Finally, the company has also succeeded in expanding coverage for Flexitouch, which in turns reduces out-of-pocket payment and thereby increases adoption of the device.

The flexitouch franchise has also been witnessing rapid uptake from the Veteran Affairs or VA account. Sales of these devices accounted for almost 21% of the company’s total sales in H1 2018, much more than the 17% share in H1 2017.

VA demand tends to be less seasonal than the commercial insurer covered demand, mainly because of the absence of copayment obligations for VA patients. Hence, the company is focusing on these patients to help offset the seasonal impact of weak demand from commercially covered patients in H2 2018.

Based on results from a study published in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, it was shown that the use of Flexitouch coupled with conservative therapy results in significant reduction in cost in patients with chronic venous insufficiency-related lymphedema. The results also show a 50% reduction in cellulitis rates in these patients as compared to those using other advanced pneumatic compression devices. These results are important, as they are paving a way for increased prescriber and payer confidence for Flexitouch.

Flexitouch Plus and Flexitouch Head and Neck are witnessing robust demand in 2018.

As per the company’s Q2 2018 conference call, on April 9th, 2018, Tactile Systems Technology launched Flexitouch Plus, the latest generation Flexitouch System, which aims to be a replacement for the existing Flexitouch Classic system. Approved in June 2017, the Flexitouch Plus system has witnessed rapid adoption from patients suffering from lymphedema and lower extremities. This technology which enables patients to receive bilateral therapy, i.e. treating both the legs at the same time, has found broad acceptance from the clinician community.

Tactile Systems technology deployed its sales force to treat almost 80% of the in-home trainers about Flexitouch Plus. The company is also involved in actively creating awareness amongst existing clinicians about the merits of this new system. Driven by positive feedback from both prescribers and patients, Flexitouch Plus is expected to witness the successful launch in 2018.

Since its launch in May 2017, Flexitouch head and neck is also witnessing solid demand from lymphedema clinics and VA patients. The company aims to further expand penetration of this system by adding to its commercial expertise as well as building a body of clinical evidence.

Acquisition of intellectual property from Wright Therapy Products has strengthened Tactile Systems Technology’s position in the U.S. Compression market.

On June 04, 2018, Tactile Systems Technology announced the acquisition of the rights to a portfolio of 31 issued and pending patents related to Wright Therapy Products’ pneumatic compression therapy devices. This acquisition has strengthened Tactile Systems Technology’s existing IP portfolio, thereby advancing its leadership in the U.S. compression market.

The company expects to leverage these rights to develop new enhancements for its Flexitouch line of devices. Additionally, the acquisition has resulted in a marginal reduction in competition for the company in the pneumatic compression therapy market. Finally, the acquisition has also provided Tactile Systems Technology access to the VA prescriber base of Wright Therapy Products’ pneumatic compression therapy devices.

Investors should pay attention to certain company-specific risks.

Although Tactile Systems Technology has been striving to diversify its product portfolio, the company remains excessively dependent on the Flexitouch franchise. The company is thus exposed to business concentration risk.

While the global compression market is projected to grow from $2.70 billion in 2017 to $3.40 billion in 2022, there are multiple players in this market besides Tactile Systems Technology such as Bio Compression Systems, Inc., Lympha Press USA and BSN Medical GmbH. Tactile Systems Technology faces stiff competition from these players in the U.S. compression market.

Despite these risks, I consider Tactile Systems Technology to be an attractive investment opportunity for 2018.

At the end of Q2 2018, Tactile Systems Technology had a cash balance close to $41.12 million and zero long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $60.80. However, I believe that TipRanks consensus estimate for the stock of around $76.0 is a more accurate reflection of the true value of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Tactile Systems Technology.

