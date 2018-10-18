Storms Have Made Travelers A Bargain

Recent storms have driven the share price of Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) down to near its 52-week low, but the storms have not impaired the quality of the underlying business, and have thus provided an opportunity here.

The storms in question were Hurricane Florence, which hit the Southeast in mid-September and caused $17-22 billion worth of property damage, and Hurricane Michael, which followed up Florence in the same area in early October and caused a further $3-5 billion worth of property damage. The extensive property damage caused by these storms has impacted a number of property-and-casualty insurers and reinsurers, and Travelers was no exception.

Currently, Travelers is trading in the mid-$120 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, and a forward P/E of 11.02. While the trailing P/E is higher than the five-year average P/E of 11.85, the forward P/E is slightly lower. The present dividend yield of 2.47% is higher than the five-year average yield of 2.18%, however, and the stock is trading at a discount to both the insurance industry average of 17.65 and the S&P 500 (SPY) average of 22.28. On balance, then, it would appear that Travelers is presently a value opportunity. Is that the case?

The answer to this question is predicated on whether or not Travelers is in good enough financial shape to bear the impact that property damage claims will have. Insurance companies in general have two complementary mechanisms which make them profitable: the premiums that they receive in exchange for their policies; and the resultant 'float' or low-cost capital that the insurance company has to invest in a profitable manner. The 'float' is often the true source of profit for an insurance company - it's how Warren Buffett built Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) into the colossus that it is today.

Travelers is not the insanely diversified conglomerate that Berkshire is, of course. It is primarily an insurance holding company, but it is one that has used its float shrewdly and built a $70 billion+ investment portfolio. This portfolio has enabled Travelers to reward its shareholders with consecutively rising dividends since 2009, and will also enable the company to weather the consequences of the recent hurricanes.

In addition to the investment portfolio, Travelers is also aided by its strong financial position. It has total assets of $105.07 billion against total liabilities of $81.34 billion, giving it an equity of $23.73 billion. Though its cash-on-hand is only $344 million, its long-term debt of $5.97 billion is less than a third of its equity. Thus, Travelers is not likely to be caught swimming naked when the tide goes out, to paraphrase Buffett.

Finally, in terms of productivity and profitability, Travelers is certainly able to maintain its robust financial health. The upcoming Q3 report may not reflect this, and recent events will doubtless impact sales and earnings short term, but I believe that Travelers' revenue and net income figures will recover to the steady long-term trends that the last five years have shown.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2013 26.12 billion 3.65 billion 2014 27.19 billion 3.67 billion 2015 26.85 billion 3.41 billion 2016 27.53 billion 2.99 billion 2017 28.92 billion 2.04 billion

Short-term noise can often drive investors to panic and sell, which is a mistake with a company like Travelers. Since many insurance products are legally mandatory, insurance investments are among the safest one can make. And when you have an insurer with a $70 billion+ investment portfolio, an excellent debt-to-equity ratio, steady revenue and net income figures, and a respectable dividend record, you have a keeper. Furthermore, Travelers was able to generate an underwriting profit every year for the past five years, which testifies to its prudent and conservative culture.

In summary, it is clear to me that Travelers is very far from being a value trap. Mr. Market may get skittish once the Q3 results are reported, but over the long haul Travelers will survive and thrive. Investors seeking exposure to the conservative insurance sector have a cheaply priced, dividend-paying option in Travelers available to them at this time of writing.

