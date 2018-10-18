Buy The Best Little Gold Miner In The West

The founder and former chairman of Goldcorp just couldn't sit still in retirement. Can he perform the same magic at this new company?

By "The Best," I mean the one that I believe has the finest management team with the finest track record.

I don't usually share my ideas I've discussed in depth with my subscribers to Investor's Edge. In fact, this is the first time I've done so! But I offered my thoughts on this one a week ago to subscribers, and the cost of entry is small, so I think it is now fair to show it to a wider audience.

Rob McEwen is the founder and former chairman and CEO of Goldcorp (GG). At its inception, back in 1980, the stock sold for less than $4 US. Mr. McEwen was an innovator then and still.

One of the things he did to grow Goldcorp's reserves was to publish geological data on one of Goldcorp's properties and invite scientists and engineers from all over to analyze the data and submit drilling plans. Goldcorp offered prize money of $500,000 for the best drilling ideas. The response was overwhelming. More than 1,400 proposals came in. $500,000 turned out to be a bargain!

At the time, a firm's geologic surveys were considered proprietary and confidential. Most of the rest of the mining industry derided the idea and mocked him for divulging proprietary information. Mr. McEwen had the last laugh.

Because of its success in finding good properties, Goldcorp went as high as $56 in 2011 before beginning an inexorable and execrable decline to its current price of $10. I like Goldcorp. I've owned it on numerous occasions over the years and almost always made a nice profit on it.

That said, why am I not jumping on Goldcorp at $10? First of all, I may yet. But second, and more important, I believe I have found something even better for my first foray back into mining after a number of years: Rob McEwen's second act as the head of McEwen Mining (MUX).

I see Mr. McEwen's latest foray into the business as risky - but potentially quite profitable. That's why I am buying one of my all-time favorite industry leaders via his eponymously-named firm.

Foundational questions first:

1 - Why is the price of gold so low?

There are a couple reasons. The first is that other investments have been so much more attractive. For the past decade, stocks have been on a tear. In more recent years, the US dollar has also been rising. Now that rates are finally rising, even investors who don't like stocks are able to get a decent return if they roll short bonds over regularly (There are many ETFs and mutual funds that do this for you). Hence, why buy gold when it pays no interest and typically does poorly when the dollar is rising and/or equities are rising and/or interest rates are rising. The Perfect Storm has depressed gold until now.

2 - Is there a catalyst that will raise the price of gold?

Ennui and/or government missteps are the most likely. If investors are disappointed with stocks, the US government overplays its hand with the supply of dollars it prints, or rates level off at this low level, gold will look attractive again. Of course, a recession would make alternative precious metals attractive as well. Is a recession likely? Not this week, maybe, but it is the way of all flesh.

Recessions are those periods of rest between heartbeats. They are natural in any economy, particularly so in a free market economy like the United States. Things simply go too far in one direction and gravity pulls the pendulum back in the other direction. That day will come sooner or later. Even if it is a way off, precious metals do not look likely to plunge from their current bear low area.

(All charts in this review are from McEwen Mining's September 2018 Presentation). To investors, the full report is available here.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

Please note this first chart does not show the price of gold, but rather "Gold Equities." It clearly shows that the current malaise for gold mining firms has lasted longer than any other time since at least 1939. It may seem a bit disingenuous for MUX to show only through Jan. 2016 since the gold price itself later rose in 2016 from a low of $1,080 to a high of $1,391, but then it came right back down and is today at $1,193 per ounce. During that time, gold miners didn't fare all that well since most of their expenses were already baked in and their contracts to sell their metals were set for too long a period. In other words, they hedged at lower prices. Which brings me to "the rest of the chart…"

Source: September 2018 Presentation

Here is a "continuation" of the previous chart showing what happened between Jan. 2016 and Aug. 2018. Allow me to dampen MUX's enthusiasm a bit: while the chart is accurate to about the 130th week, we have no idea what will happen next. "This time" buying the basket of gold equities represented here might result in a downward curve of the trendline. Just because every other time the gold miners found themselves at week 130 they began to rise, sometimes parabolically, does not mean they must do so this time. Still, it is an interesting chart!

Beyond the price of McEwen Mining's product and the basket of gold stocks represented by the above two charts, we need to focus on why this particular company might be a worthwhile buy even if gold stays right where it is.

Here is the first thing I like about this company - besides the fact that it is Act II of a proven chief executive who built Goldcorp into a giant.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

All the boilerplate above has to be listed in any mining company presentation. But this is the first time I have seen the words bolded, up-front and in a larger font - Mr. McEwen's admonition "Risk adverse? [sic] Forget about buying our shares." If you are considering joining me in this purchase, please read the next two sentences that follow this one on the graphic above!

What makes MUX unique? First would have to be the level of insider ownership. As an investor, I want to see management's interest aligned with my own. Along with the Big Three miners at the right tail of the chart below, there are some fine companies bigger than McEwen Mining in the chart and some smaller. The comparison is fair.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

But what aligns McEwen Mining even more with our interests as shareholders is how Mr. McEwen has chosen to be compensated for leading the company:

It isn't all that unusual for CEOs to take $1 a year as compensation. It is great for PR and garners lots of goodwill and free advertising. But their "bonuses" for achieving (sometimes too easy) benchmarks can run into the millions and their stock options are nearly always guaranteed to do the same.

That isn't the case here. As his compensation plan is currently structured, there is only one way Mr. McEwen can make the kind of big bucks that he made at Goldcorp as Chairman of MUX: find enough gold and other metals to make the company highly profitable, in which case the price of the stock will rise. As owner of 24% of the shares, he benefits slightly more than thee and me.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

Please note also that Mr. McEwen did not simply acquire his shares as part of his leadership role, then sell shares to the public. He paid $161 million of his own money to initially fund the company (which was a merger of his US Gold and another junior miner, Minera Andes.)

All this is very nice. Gold is down, possibly in a trough that will launch it higher. Mr. McEwen is positioned so he is clearly aligned with the rest of the company's investors. But where is the beef? Are the properties viable and, if so, does McEwen Mining have the cash flow or the borrowing power to develop them?

Here is where we may encounter a sticky wicket. The properties have to be great - that is, they have enough recoverable assets at a price of production that allows for excellent cash flow and profits in areas where the government will not be frivolous in ruining either or both of these first two.

Try to remember that gold mining execs are always optimistic - they have to be. The next one is always going to be the big one. You'll notice in the graphic below that numbers 2, 3 and 5 are the properties actually in production.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

#2, Timmins CA, was acquired for a good price; we'll give the company that. But it is going to cost a lot for the further exploration to fulfill the high expectations. If it can fund significant exploration out of current operations there, this could be a good hit for MUX. The company acquired the property in late 2017 and is projecting 48,000 oz of gold for 2018-2019. This bears close attention. I hope it can reach and exceed that goal!

Source: September 2018 Presentation

#3, the Felix project in Mexico, needs to have a lot of work done in order to extend its life. Notice the below is a "Preliminary" assessment and looks good - but only if gold recovers to the $1,250 an ounce area. At gold's current price of $1,194 per ounce, the numbers don't look so rosy.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

Finally, the last currently-producing project, #5 on the map, is a producing property in southern Argentina. Don't be wowed by the Big Print Goldcorp Cerro Negro production of 490,000 ounces. That's all Goldcorp. McEwen does have a 49% share of the "narrow vein" but "high grade" underground mine at San Jose, where production of both gold and silver was a respectable 91,000 GEOs (Gold Equivalent Ounces). At today's price for gold that is worth a respectable but not overwhelming $108 million or so.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

If all I saw in MUX was this production, I would likely pass on the shares. But (again assuming decent cash flow and no dilution of the common shares), I do see some nice "potential" for one or both of the exploration projects to hit it big.

#1 on the map is in my backyard. These three major trends out of Battle Mountain way have been monster hits for Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) over the years.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

If McEwen Mining can find half the success in its portion of the Cortez trend that Barrick has had, future debt financing to develop this area will be no problem! I can see royalty firms like Franco-Nevada (FNV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) lining up to finance their endeavors here.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

It may be betting on the outcome, but, as Mr. McEwen further notes, no one has yet done any real work going deep in the area of their holdings. There may be nothing there or it could be a huge find. Only time will tell.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

Finally there is #5 on the map. Los Azules down in Argentina. With the peso as low as it is these days, at least the cost of labor and equipment in US dollars is lower than in recent memory. But it is Argentina. Governments come and governments go and successful companies are seen as ways for politicians to line their own pockets and to make up for any dreadful economic mistakes they have foisted upon their nation.

With that in mind, if the politicians don't screw it up, this could be The Big One that would catapult MUX into the ranks of the near-majors. Remember as you look at the resource numbers below, this is a PEA - Preliminary Economic Assessment. In mining there is many a slip twixt cup and lip, as they say.

Source: September 2018 Presentation

The Bottom Line

I must repeat Mr. McEwen's admonition: "Risk adverse? [sic] Forget about buying our shares." But I do believe he has the smarts to gather great geologists, engineers and mining executives around him, and I do believe lightning may just strike twice.

I am concerned about the financial picture since PEAs can be notoriously optimistic and the currently producing properties may not generate enough cash flow to fully exploit the two high-potential exploration trends. And yet, the third-quarter results were just announced and already McEwen Mining has reported production 48% higher than the comparable period in 2017. That is a very good sign!

But on balance, let's be realistic - the stock sells for less than 2 1/2 bucks a share. If ever I thought a miner was worth a few hundred or couple thousand shares, it would be MUX today. As with most small companies in regular need of financing, be prepared to lose if this company does not succeed in its endeavors, hitch up your big boy or big girl blue jeans, and move along to the next opportunity. Personally, I believe Mr. McEwen can make lightning strike twice. I am buying shares.

Great investing,

Joe

