Carvana SG&A: Start Guessing Away

My thesis is that the steady-state economics of Carvana (CVNA) require guesswork such that it is not a straightforward investment at this time. SG&A needs to continue its decline as a percentage of total net sales in order for the economics to make sense. We currently don’t have enough details about parts of the current SG&A to understand how much it will decline relative to sales as growth slows.

The 2017 10-K says the following:

Our proprietary technology and vertically-integrated business model allow us to enjoy a significantly lower variable cost structure versus traditional dealerships and provide substantial value to our customers. We do not require a network of brick-and-mortar dealerships, staffed with sales personnel; instead, we utilize both an in-house logistics network and proprietary vending machines to facilitate trade-ins and vehicle delivery. These savings are passed on to the consumer through sales prices that are below industry averages.

Once growth stabilizes the above implies SG&A should be a lower percentage of sales than it is for some competitors. CarMax (KMX) is the closest competitor although they are a more mature company so we have to make adjustments. Also, the CarMax quarters end a month before the Carvana quarters.

SG&A

A large part of the advertising spend is based on an accelerated market ramp so it is apples and oranges compared to mature competitors. The rest of SG&A deserves a closer look. We'll compare the 2Q18 Carvana quarter ending June 30, 2018 with the 1Q19 CarMax quarter ending May 31, 2018.

In 2Q18, Carvana had compensation and benefits of $29.3 million which was 6.2% of the $475.3 million total net sales. The rest of their SG&A excluding advertising and compensation came to $39.6 million or 8.3% of total net sales.

In 1Q19, CarMax had compensation and benefits of $241.5 million which was 5% of the $4,792.6 million total net sales. The rest of their SG&A excluding advertising and compensation came to $158.2 million or 3.3% of total net sales.

The fact that Carvana has a slightly higher percentage of compensation and benefits relative to net sales right now isn’t surprising. Hiring for high growth, the company will be able to bring this percentage down over time. The rest of SG&A, however, brings up questions. Again, when we back out advertising and compensation, we have remaining SG&A items that are 8.3% of total sales for Carvana and just 3.3% of total sales for CarMax. This is a huge difference and Carvana could make things more straightforward for investors by explaining how they expect this to normalize over time.

Here is the breakdown they give in the 2Q18 10-Q:

Much of this $39.6 million non-compensation and non-advertising SG&A is in the $29.2 million “Other costs” line. The footnote isn’t very helpful as there are disparate types of expenses in here:

(4) Other costs include all other selling, general and administrative expenses such as IT expenses, corporate occupancy, professional services and insurance, limited warranty and title and registration.

Other Factors

Carvana CEO and Chairman Ernie Garcia said the following about CarMax in the 1Q17 call when answering Mike Levin’s question about EBITDA margins:

So I think they [CarMax] are uniquely strong in wholesale and have built up that business over a long period of time, and I'm not sure there is anybody that does it better than they do. And we don't anticipate getting to the same wholesale penetration or profit per unit that they get to. I think that is something that we will drive to over time, but that’s not something that we're expecting to achieve to get to our $3,000 target. I think somewhere where we think we debatably can do better is in financing. While they do have a captive finance company and that enables kind of monetizing finance receivables in a more complete way on those receivables that you keep, we built a pretty unique finance platform that allows us to while not taking credit risk monetize finance originations across the entire credit spectrum not just to the top end of the credit spectrum, while passing that credit risk on to third parties.

It seems plausible that eventually, Carvana can make more money than CarMax in financing. It also stands to reason that CarMax will continue to be advantaged on the wholesale side given the larger properties they have for auctions. What is less clear is how quickly Carvana will be able to lower the “Other costs” line from SG&A relative to total net sales.

Closing Thoughts

Carvana is growing nicely but their percentage of SG&A to sales will need to come down significantly for the bottom line to be attractive. It would be helpful if they could break down the “Other costs” portion of SG&A in more detail such that investors can have more information to make bets on the future. Until then, the company is in my “too hard” pile.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX, VOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.