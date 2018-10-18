Omega Healthcare Investors: Strong Buy For This 8.0%-Yielding Healthcare REIT

Investor confidence in OHI has returned. Shares held up very well during the most recent market tumble.

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is a promising high-yield income vehicle for income investors with an above-average risk tolerance and a desire for high, recurring dividend income. The healthcare real estate investment trust has made progress on its strategic asset repositioning program in the last couple of quarters, which in turn has attracted income investors back into the stock. Shares are reasonably valued, and an investment in OHI at today's price point yields 8.0 percent.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors have held up extremely well during the most recent market hiccup, a sign that confidence in the healthcare REIT is returning after the company revealed major operator troubles about a year ago. OHI remains in technically neutral territory - based on the Relative Strength Index, RSI - so shares are neither overbought nor oversold.

Progress On Asset Repositioning And Return Of Investor Confidence

Omega Healthcare Investors fell out of favor with income investors last year when the healthcare REIT revealed problems with one of its larger operators, Orianna Health Systems. The healthcare REIT took a $194.7 million impairment related to direct financing leases in Q3-2017 as Orianna Health Systems struggled with decreased occupancy and growing operating expenditures.

The REIT's operator problems had huge repercussions for investors: For one thing, Omega's management reduced its 2017 AFFO outlook. Secondly, the company ultimately froze its quarterly dividend payout at $0.66/share (management had previously hiked its dividend each quarter by $0.01/share).

That said, though, I suggested in a piece on OHI earlier this year, titled "Omega Healthcare Investors: Undervalued, At Least 10% Capital Upside," that the dividend payout of $0.66/share was sustainable based on the company's 2018 AFFO-guidance, and that the sell-off had gone too far.

In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors has made considerable progress on its asset repositioning program in the second quarter.

Taylor Pickett, Omega Healthcare Investors' Chief Executive Officer made the following comments when the healthcare REIT released second quarter earnings [emphasis mine]:

This has been an eventful yet productive quarter. We sold the majority of facilities associated with our strategic asset repositioning effort; we restructured our Signature portfolio; and we transitioned our legacy Orianna Mississippi and Indiana facilities to two existing Omega operators. As we noted last week, we have terminated the restructuring support agreement with our tenant 4 West Holdings and the sponsor of Orianna’s restructuring plan. We continue to work to resolve the remaining Orianna portfolio issues. While the form of that resolution is evolving, with $12.5 million of annual rent already realized, we remain confident that the final resolution will ultimately result in our previously stated range of $32 million to $38 million of annual rent or rent equivalents from the assets that previously constituted our Orianna portfolio.

Omega Healthcare Investors has been successful in transitioning facilities of troubled operators to healthy operators, which went a long way in restoring investor confidence. But investors can expect even more asset sales: Management guided for $90 million in additional asset dispositions in its second quarter earnings release.

Importantly, Omega's management also revised its 2018 AFFO-guidance and increased the lower end of its guidance by $0.07/share. The new AFFO-guidance for 2018 calls for $3.03-$3.06/share in adjusted funds from operations, which also helped raise investor confidence.

At the same time, Omega Healthcare Investors fundamental growth drivers (an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures) remain intact, as I explained in a related article this summer.

What About The Dividend?

As I said above, the dividend - at least as far as I am concerned - is sustainable based on the REIT's current AFFO-trajectory and guidance.

Omega Healthcare Investors currently pays $0.66/share quarterly in dividends. Since the company has guided for $3.03-$3.06/share in AFFO in 2018, OHI is on track to pay out ~87 percent of its adjusted funds from operations this year. This means that the dividend should remain the same at least until the end of the year.

Here are OHI's dividend coverage stats, compiled over the last twelve quarters, for your convenience.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Based on management's guidance and a share price of $33.18 at the time of writing, income investors can access the REIT's dividend stream for ~10.9x 2018e adjusted funds from operations, which is a moderate AFFO multiple.

Risk Factors To Consider

Omega Healthcare Investors is a high-yield, high-risk income vehicle, and too often investors forget about the risk portion of this equation. The surfacing of operator troubles last year highlighted the risk that comes with an investment in OHI, and investors need to constantly have an eye on the REIT's operator health and dividend coverage. Despite the progress the company has made in terms of its asset repositioning program and the raised lower end of its 2018 AFFO-guidance range, OHI is an income vehicle only suitable for investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

Your Takeaway

Omega Healthcare Investors is a promising healthcare REIT that has gone through a rough time in the last twelve months. However, investor confidence has clearly returned as the company restructured its facility portfolio and transitioned facilities of troubled operators to healthier operators. And this is especially good news for investors that bought the dip earlier this year. Omega Healthcare Investors should be able to maintain its dividend payout, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

