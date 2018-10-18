U.S. Yields: Upward Growth Potential Remains Significant

October has been a difficult month for the US bond market as 10Y yield hit its highest level since 2011, only to face moderate downward correction afterwards. Working as an analyst, I received tons of questions from clients that would like to know the reason behind the sharp increase, further upward potential and ways of protecting their portfolios from losses.

The reason behind the US bond sell-off is actually quite simple. On the chart below you can see the Fed’s expected Fed fund rate level in comparison with the level implied by the Fed fund futures. For quite some time, the market has been behind the curve in a way that it was pricing less interest rate hikes than the Fed’s forecasts suggested. However, the latest round of the US economic data moved the curve of market expectations upwards and accordingly caused upward pressures on the US yields.

Chart 1: Implied Fed fund rate according to the Fed projections and Federal fund futures

Source: FOMC statement, CME

While nonfarm payrolls growth fell short of expectations in September due to storms, the US unemployment rate still fell by two tenths to a 48-year low of 3.7%. Furthermore, the employment data for the previous months have been revised upwards by a total of 87 thousand. The employment gains remain robust and are noticeably higher that the demographically induced demand of around 100 thousand per month. Also, average hourly earnings rose by 0.3% for a yearly increase of 2.8%, which confirms that the upward trend in wages remains an ongoing story.

Strength of the US economy has been confirmed by other data releases as well. Following the 4.2% annualized growth in the second quarter, currently available indicators suggest that the US economy expanded at 4.0% annualized rate in 3Q18. However, the latest US inflation release managed to calm investors somewhat as both headline and core inflation fell short of expectations by one tenth.

Chart 2: US unemployment rate

Source: Reuters

However, most recent events provided market participants with one crucial lesson. As already explained above, the market anticipates a lower Fed fund rate level in the coming two years than the Fed does. This was the case before the most recent bond sell-off and although the difference between expectations lowered (see chart 1), the market expectations are still lagging the Fed ones.

The Fed already reached its 3.7% unemployment target for this year and core inflation target of 2.0%. In addition, average growth of 3.3% in 1H18 in combination with expected 4.0% increase in 3Q18 suggests that the Fed possibly underestimated this year's growth with a 3.1% forecast. In the coming two years, the Fed anticipates stable inflation of around two percent and solid growth slowdown and nevertheless expects that Fed fund rate will hit 3.4% in 2020 before falling to 3.0% in the long run. In his latest speech, chairman Powell noted: “We may go past neutral, but we are a long way from neutral at this point.”

Table 1: Fed projections

Source: Fed statement

We are therefore in a situation that current market developments are strongly in line or even overperforming the most recent Fed projections, but the market is still not pricing the implications (implied rate level) accordingly. Further upward pressures on the US yields are therefore inevitable unless the incoming data releases underperform significantly.

Chart 3: EUR/USD and GER-UST 2Y spread differential

Source: Reuters

With that being said, I would suggest over-weighting the US dollar that will benefit from further spread differential widening. As the rise in the US yields continues, the stock market will be under occasional pressure. However, strong performance of the US economy and effects of tax relief will provide support for equity investors. Latest reports for the third quarter have shown that the US banks' (Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs) earnings increased strongly supported with the ongoing interest rate growth.

I explained in more detail why buying financial industry stocks is a good idea in my article on implications of higher interest rates on the US equities. For the non-US residents, the expected US dollar appreciation related to interest rate growth provides a safety net from possible losses from investing in equity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.