United Airlines: This Is What Strength Looks Like

United raised guidance and will likely continue to benefit from a strong economy and rising capacity in its hubs.

United Continental Airlines (UAL) and CSX Corp. (CSX) are the first two major transportation companies that reported their third quarter earnings. Even though both couldn't be more different, we see that both reported rock solid earnings. United saw solid passenger and capacity growth while rapidly rising input prices were contained. Moreover, the company raised its guidance while the stock price continues to offer interesting buying opportunities.

Source: CBS News

Sales Growth At Multi-Year Highs

Third quarter EPS came in at $3.06. This is $0.03 below expectations and 38% above third quarter EPS of 2017. Also, note that the company has missed estimates for the first time since Q4 of 2015. The interesting thing is that Q4 of 2015 has also been the last quarter the company had higher EPS growth than it currently does.

Source: Estimize

That said, sales came in above expectations. Third quarter sales totaled $11.0 billion versus expectations of $10.96 billion. The growth rate is at 11.2% which is a multi-year high. Note that CSX also had sales growth at multi-year highs as I mentioned at the start of this article.

The graph below shows the sales growth trend. Note that the most recent quarter is not included. Nonetheless, it shows perfectly well that sales growth is at levels not seen since the recovery of the US consumer in 2011 and 2012. Back then, every major cyclical consumer (high-ticket item) industry soared.

UAL data by YCharts

Moreover, United benefited from both passenger growth as well as higher cargo sales. Total passenger sales were up 11.6% while cargo added 6.1%. I mentioned this before in some airline article, but I mainly use cargo statistics as a tool to see whether the current economic trend has impacted cargo volumes. In the case of United Airlines, cargo only accounts for roughly 27% of total sales.

Moving over to some key airline statistics, we see that revenue passenger miles RPM are up 6.1% while passenger revenue per available seat improved 5.7%. These numbers show the company's ability to raise fares in the current environment. This was also mentioned in an article from Bloomberg.

In the fourth quarter, revenue from each seat flown a mile, a measure of an airline’s ability to raise fares, will climb 3 percent to 5 percent, United said, matching a Delta forecast from last week. That would extend United’s gains in the closely watched yardstick known as unit revenue, which climbed 6.1 percent at the Chicago-based carrier in the third quarter.

Total consolidated unit costs per available seat mile were up 6.4% which was mainly the result of a 42.2% increase of fuel prices. Salaries and related costs were up 5.2% while CASM ex special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing was down 0.4%. This is why the company was able to grow its bottom line so well. Costs were pushed towards the customer without losing any customer growth.

This is also why operating margins only dropped 0.6 points to 10.9% versus 11.5% in Q3 of 2017.

So far, these results look very promising. The airline was able to benefit from strong passenger growth and rising cargo volumes. In addition to that, I am very pleased to see how well the company was able to push rising input prices towards the customer.

However, one question remains.

What's next?

The first thing that is important to mention is the fact that United Airlines raised the lower end of its full-year guidance above $8.00 for the first time this year. Full-year EPS is expected to come in between $8.00-$8.75. These numbers are based on strong passenger numbers and outperforming capacity growth in its main hubs Chicago, Denver and Houston. These three hubs saw capacity growth of 9.7%, which is exactly what United needs in the current economic environment.

Note that the previous EPS expectations were at $7.25 which means that the new guidance range is indeed a significant improvement.

Source: United Airlines Q3/2018 Earnings Presentation

It also helps that the company is expanding its business to markets like Israel.

Moreover, we see that regional manufacturing surveys continue to show very strong shipments (graph below). I use this graph in most of my articles about transportation companies because the graph is extremely reliable when it comes to predicting growth in the transportation industry. It is therefore not a very big surprise that total passenger and cargo numbers are very strong. What is a surprise however, is the fact that United Airlines' sales growth was able to hit multi-year highs.

This also means that the environment continues to be very supportive for United. I expect that the company might show even higher full year EPS numbers than the expected numbers I just discussed.

Takeaway

Even though United Airlines missed its Q3 EPS expectations, there is no denying that the company has done everything right. Total passenger and cargo numbers supported rock solid top line growth while the strong market also supported higher prices to offset input inflation.

Going forward the company expects strong full year EPS growth and further benefits from capacity expansions in an environment that continues to support strong sales growth.

I expect that traders continue to buy the current correction. The initial reaction after earnings was positive given that the stock is currently up more than 4%. In addition to that, the company continues to trade at very interesting levels. The current P/E ratio is at 13 while the forward P/E ratio is at 8.7. The PEG ratio is at 0.7. These numbers are extremely interesting as long as the US economy continues to support high sales growth.

The downside is a slowing US economy which I do not expect to happen in the mid-term.

