The Credit Crunch Cometh

Pharaoh’s dream of seven fat cows followed by seven lean cows was interpreted by Joseph to mean seven fat years followed by seven lean years. The Egyptians took preventative measures to ensure that they would not suffer unduly from the adverse effects of seven lean years. In the digital age the last ten years since 2008 have seen ten fat years in the US stock markets, but companies have not prepared for ten lean years. They have pushed fiscalization to the limit by borrowing heavily at low interest rates in order to finance stock buyback programs that have enriched shareholders and executives.

The extent of corporate indebtedness and the dangers of holding long-term corporate bonds was examined by Tautvydas Marciulitis in a Seeking Alpha article published at the end of 2017, but the increase in corporate debt has continued unabated.

Figures for 2018 put non-financial corporate debt for Q1 2018 at $ 6,213,112 million, which means $ 6.2 trillion and it is still increasing.

By not investing in CapEx (Capital Expenditure) nor in R & D (Research and Development) or only minimally companies are not ready to face a recession that may last several years. What makes the situation precarious is that the Fed has decided that ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) and NIRP (Negative Interest Rate Policy) are not going to stimulate the economy any more than they already have and that QE1 (Quantitative Easing) and QE2 and QE3 have served their purpose of saving the economy from total collapse but further QE will not have much effect.. The FOMC has reckoned that in the event of a recession, there is not much point in pursuing a negative interest policy because that would bring about deflation. So, in order to have some “ammunition” to counter a recession, it is necessary to “normalize” interest rates and to bring them at least to 3.00% to 3.50%. In so doing, the FOMC is aware that previous attempts to “normalize” interest rates on the part of the Fed have historically brought on recessions. This is one reason why the Fed is proceeding at the pace of 25bps per interest rate rise every three months while reserving the possibility of slowing down or even halting the progressive interest rate increases. This seems to be the general perception of what the Fed is trying to do. At the same time the Fed would like to reduce its fattened balance that had reached $ 4.5 trillion, 25% of GDP.

Markets been influenced so much by central banks that they no longer function properly and determine price discovery. This has happened to the US stock markets while the government continues spending more than it takes in thanks to taxation.

At the same time that the Fed is intent on reducing its balance (see above) it has implemented an aggressive policy of “normalizing” interest rates. This is known to investors, and they realize that if the Fed arrives at its goal, namely, a basic interest rate of 3.00% to 3.50%, that the tipping point is probably going to be reached where bonds will be safer than equities.

US bond markets have reacted to a limited extent with the yield on ten-year Treasury notes reaching 3.25%. This is interesting in that the range of yields that can be considered a tipping point lies between 3.20% and 3.80%. At the same time the yields for T-bills have now surpassed 2.00%. The increase in 10s yields helped to steepen the yield curve, but that may be only temporary. As the Fed continues raising interest rates, the yield curve will flatten and eventually invert.

The significance of the bond sell-off can be interpreted in various ways, but it is a presage of the coming credit crunch. As yields increase, corporations are going to find that rolling over debt is going to cost them more. The government is also going to be affected as servicing the national debt is going to be costing a good bit more. That means that the Treasury is going to have to finance more debt, and that means offering higher interest rates. If there is insufficient demand for government debt, then the Fed will be obliged to enter the market and acquire government paper. This is not what the Fed is planning to do, and such a course of action would result in a situation similar to what the BoJ has brought about.

The complications will increase in number as the higher interest rates will contribute to a further slowdown in Emerging Markets (EM). In order to make things worse, the apparently tightening labor market in the US, with unemployment down to levels not seen for decades, 3.7%, and a tendency to an increase in wage growth with Amazon leading the way by bringing all its workers up to minimum wage of $ 15 per hour. An increase in inflation would induce the Fed to carry on with interest rate increases. That would mean one 25bps increase in December 2018 and at least three more in 2019, which would bring the base interest rate to 3.00%-3.25%. This is assuming that the Fed is not induced to speed up the interest rate increases due to inflation.

What all this leads up to is that corporations are going to be hard-pressed to finance all their debt. It is likely that defaults for HY will become more widespread and will go over the 2.0% to 2.5% default rate of past crises and could even go as high as 9% or even 10%. The message for investors is that it is still possible to get out of HY without incurring serious losses. There are going to be drawdowns in HY as soon as the Fed interest rate increases begin to bite.

Another point that is worth considering is to determine where all the cash gleaned from a sell-off in ten-year notes is going. Staying in cash is one alternative that makes sense in an environment that is highly unstable and uncertain. Some investors may want to increase their exposure to equities even if the stock market is expensive and could be reckoned to be overpriced. With equity yields not even reaching 2.0% percent and the risk of a drawdown becoming more and more likely as the current economic expansion approaches old age, FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) seems to be hardly a cogent reason for increasing exposure to risk.

The credit crunch is coming because zombie companies will be defaulting as interest rates increase. Investors would do well to weigh what tightening credit and higher financing costs are going to mean for corporations and for the government. The tipping point may almost have been reached, and that means a repositioning and realignment of portfolios. The smart investors will be getting out of zombie company bonds and putting the cash to work in T-bills that can be rolled over in 13 weeks while they wait for interest rates to rise further before investing in long-term bonds.

