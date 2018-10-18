Homebuilders - Stay On The Sidelines

Staying on the sidelines is the only thing that makes sense to me until we get confirmation whether this slow-down is for real.

Homebuilders have been an absolute mess lately. The ITB ETF is down 20% on a year-on-year basis.

Every month I update my view on the US homebuilding market. Over the past few months, we have witnessed an ugly trend change. I started this year as a homebuilding bull but had to sell because homebuilders started to break down as of a few weeks ago. In this article I have to give another update with bad news. It's not getting better but a lot tougher for homebuilders.

Extra: This article discusses the iShares U.S. Homebuilders ETF (ITB). This ETF covers all major homebuilders and is therefore the best tool to track building sentiment/activity.

Another Miss

September housing data came in below estimates. Building permits hit 1.241 million units versus expectations of 1.280 million units. Housing starts increased to 1.201 million units while expectations were slightly higher at 1.237 million units. Personally, I always prefer to look at building permits because they tend to have a better leading capability. Simply because filing a permit is the very first thing a potential homebuilder does.

That said, the year-on-year growth rate of building permits has dropped to -3.92%. The current weakness turns out be be much more than a minor 'glitch' in a bigger uptrend like we saw in Q1 of 2016. Housing starts are up 8.2% which does not mean too much given the high volatility of housing starts data.

Also note that the home construction ETF (ITB) is down more than 20% year-on-year. This is the worst performance since 2011. One reason is the selling pressure from traders while the second reasons is the strong performance of homebuilders in Q4 of 2017.

We are currently witnessing one of the worst sell-offs since the end of the recession. Both homebuilders and lumber futures are selling off like there is no tomorrow. Lumber futures are even down 50% since the peak in May of 2018. Source: TradingView

That said, there is a bull case...

I'm Buying When This Happens

Not everything is bad. NAHB housing sentiment, which measures the pulse of the single-family housing market increased from 67 in September to 68 in October. Even though this is just a 1 point increase, it could give building permits some support as the graph below suggest. Building permits declined along with NAHB sentiment over the past few months. It could be possible that both are going to rebound over the next few months. One reason why I would not bet against it, is the strength of the US economy as I discussed in this article.

Moreover, some homebuilders already revealed their third quarter earnings. Lennar (LEN) for example did mention some headwinds but was quite positive on the long term.

Over the next few weeks, I am going to dissect the quarterly reports from homebuilders to look for builders that are able to grow new orders in this challenging environment. Those are the builders you want to be long if building permits bottom indeed.

That said, one of the easiest ways to trade homebuilders is by buying the ITB ETF.

Gameplan

Saying that homebuilders are in a good place just because NAHB sentiment did not fall any further would be a dangerous call. I would not have thought that homebuilders would implode like this when I sold them a few weeks ago either. The homebuilders industry is a mess at this point and we need to find a way to deal with this.

Personally, I think the best thing to do is to stay on the sidelines. I am buying once NAHB sentiment continues to soar further. This could then lift up building permits again.

That is also the point when traders will start buying homebuilders again. And let's be honest, a lot of negativity is currently being priced in. This is either going to be a massive buying opportunity over the next few weeks or a red flag when it comes to the US economy. Either way, staying on the sidelines is the best thing to do regardless which of the two things happens.

