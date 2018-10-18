The VIX To Rule Them All - And The 3 Value Stocks We Added In The Volatility

As the VIX and the market as a whole settles again, we will resume our strategy of accumulating cash by collecting dividends and potentially selling other positions.

There are a number of high-quality dividend stocks I added near their 52-week low. Adding to positions here will definitely help the cost basis.

In the last few weeks, I have mentioned that I have sold a number of positions in order to build a larger cash position for my clients.

I keep close tabs on the VIX index, but large swings without additional factors mean the downside is temporary.

Investment Thesis

In the Lord of the Rings, we are reminded of the line "one ring to rule them all" as the plot focuses on a single ring that contains so much power that it is impossible for any individual (no matter how well-meaning) to possess. Although the Ring exists in an imaginary world, the same principles hold true in real life that some devices are more powerful than one would expect. This is where I make the case that the VIX index has been underestimated as a way of understanding many of the dramatic market movements that have occurred over the last year.

The VIX Index has made itself well-known because it appears to be one of the strongest indicators of sustained market growth, and in cases like last week, is also capable of turning markets upside down. The number of investors who felt like "the sky is crashing" became apparent as the market continued to drop off. All I can say is did anyone experience a little Deja Vu?

Look at what happened back in February when we saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) drop from over 26,000 down to 24,000 (a drop of over 8%) in a matter of two weeks.

Let's look at how fast the situation deteriorated at the end of January/February of 2018.

As we saw the VIX double over the course of a week, we saw the market plunge during the same time. As soon as it began to level off, we began to see continued growth/recovery in value. Here's a chart of the last week to show that the same pattern still holds true:

Again, we see the VIX double and the Dow Jones Industrial Average drop 1,500+ points over the course of one week. As the VIX begins to settle, we tend to see the market return to steady growth (typically a VIX around 10-12% is phenomenal for returning to growth).

In this article, I set out to better understand the VIX index and talk about three stocks we added to John/Jane's portfolio because they are an exceptional value at current day prices.

What Is The VIX Index?

Investopedia offers a pretty straight-forward explanation of the VIX Index and can be found here. As mentioned in the Investopedia article, I prefer to think of the VIX as an "investor fear gauge" because rapid spikes can create havoc on the market (much like we saw on October 10th). The VIX index was created by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) and tracks the calls and puts of the S&P 500 in order to measure volatility (forward-looking).

There were two other indexes that were created in the spirit of the VIX index:

VXN - CBOE Nasdaq 100 Volatility Index Level

VXD - CBOE Dow Jones Industrial Average Volatility Index Level

So when this kind of volatility strikes, what should we do? Personally, the key is to always maintain cash reserves that satisfy your comfort level which is something I have been emphasizing in my John and Jane articles about clients whose portfolios I manage.

I want to emphasize that I am not talking about timing the market, but I am encouraging every serious investor to learn what their comfort level is with maintaining strong cash reserves while also being willing to utilize those reserves in times of absolute market turmoil. Although I have spent the last few months emphasizing cash on hand, I am now going to suggest putting those good savings habits to use in establishing new positions and reducing the cost basis of others. Here are the main trades I capitalized on for my clients after the previous week's mayhem.

T. Rowe Price (TROW) - TROW is now off its 52-week high by more than 20%. Ironically, the last time TROW hit this entry point was back in February when we saw the VIX index really take off. Here are the main reasons why I believe TROW is worth entering into or adding to a position at these levels:

TROW offers investors 31 years of continuous dividend growth and a 10-year dividend growth rate average of 11.6%.

The current payout ratio is just under 38%.

The current yield is just under 2.6% while TROW's five-year dividend yield average is approximately 2.31%.

Here is how TROW stacks up against other financial firms (with commonalities in their business model). As of the market end on Friday, TROW's dividend yield had pushed up to nearly 2.80%. TROW has not been available at this yield for more than a year.

**I started to write this article on Thursday the 11th before we added another 25 shares to John's Roth IRA at $100.05/share (Making the total held by John 50 shares with a cost basis of $104.14/share).

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) - Similar to TROW, ITW has continued to move down, setting a new 52-week low after the craziness of the market this last week. ITW is currently down by about 28% off its 52-week high, and its dividend yield has pushed above 3%. ITW's dividend history is one of the most compelling reasons why we have added this to our watch-list. I believe ITW is worth considering for the following reasons:

44 consecutive years of dividend growth.

5-year dividend growth rate of 13.3%.

10-year dividend growth rate of 10.8%.

5-year dividend yield average of 1.88%.

The recent dip is also attractive for management to engage in share repurchases. ITW authorized the repurchase of up to $3 billion in common stock or approximately 22.96 million shares (compared with the estimated 22 million shares that could have been repurchased as stated on August 2, 2018).

With the recent dividend increase to $1/quarter, the yield has pushed above 3% (contrary to what YCharts currently shows). With this in mind, a 3% yield looks extremely attractive since it hasn't been available since 2011 or nearly 7 years.

**We added 35 shares at an average price of $130.56/share to Jane's Traditional IRA bringing the total share count for ITW up to 100 in the Traditional IRA Account.

Pepsi (PEP) - Pepsi has been a favorite of mine for a while as we continue to see growth in the international landscape that more than compensates for its sluggish growth in the North America region. Here are most compelling results from its earnings which were announced on October 2nd:

Organic revenue growth of 4.9% in Q3-2018.

Core operating profit in Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa grew by 18%.

Although I am still not convinced on the SodaStream (SODA) acquisition, I still believe that Pepsi's future is bright considering it is one of the premier dividend stocks to own.

46 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Estimated FY-2018 payout ratio of 65%.

5-year growth rate of 8.15%

Like ITW, it's not easy to find Pepsi on sale especially when we take into consideration dividend yield.

The last time that Pepsi was available at a similar yield (other than a few months ago when we first established a position for both the clients and myself) was during the financial crisis of 2009. With a current FY-2018 payout of $3.71/share, we arrive at a current yield of 3.45%

**We added 25 shares at an average price of $107.85/share to John's Traditional IRA, bringing the total share count for Pepsi up to 100 in the Traditional IRA Account.

Conclusion

In the end, the VIX is an indicator that is worth paying attention to because the inverse correlation/movements of the market as a whole with the rise and fall of the VIX are too similar to be a coincidence. I believe the simplest way to summarize the VIX is that it is an incredibly powerful but simple tool that allows investors to measure consumer confidence in the market as a whole.

I find it annoying when people oversimplify the market by saying that it is too overvalued (I mean, isn't that a lazy answer?). The truth is, there are always pockets of value depending on cyclical influences and other market forces, and in the case of these three stocks, the addition of these stocks after last week's sell-off only happened because they represented a value that is difficult to find in the current market.

John and Jane are long the following: TROW, ITW, PEP.

Final Note: If you enjoy my articles, please take the time to follow me. While I enjoy performing analysis, following me is the best method for showing me that SA subscribers are more finding my work useful. I welcome all meaningful feedback, and I enjoy using the Seeking Alpha platform to enhance and improve my own knowledge as well. My promise to readers is to be as open and transparent as I can be. The numbers presented are accurate as of the time I wrote this article.

