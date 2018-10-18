CapitaCommercial: Improving Market Acts As Tailwind

On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, Singaporean real estate investment trust CapitaLand Commercial Trust (OTCPK:CMIAF), commonly known as CapitaCommercial Trust, gave a presentation at its annual Investor Day event. As is common with presentations like this, the company spent quite a bit of time discussing the broader environment for office real estate in both Singapore and Frankfurt, Germany, two cities in which the company is an active participant in the market. Naturally, it also discussed how its own real estate portfolio fits into the market. Overall, the trust is a good way to invest in the Singapore office market and earn a respectable 4.98% yield while doing it.

CapitaCommercial is the largest S-REIT focusing on commercial office space and boasts the largest portfolio of Grade A office buildings in the city-state:

Source: CapitaLand Commercial Trust

As we can see here, CapitaCommercial has a S$10.6 billion portfolio of commercial office space, 72% of which is Grade A. Grade A facilities are generally considered to be the highest quality office spaces on the market, with top-of-the-line fixtures, amenities, and systems. These buildings are also frequently located in high-visibility locations such as in a city's central business district. These facilities also typically command the highest rents.

As might be expected, the overwhelming majority of CapitaCommercial's office space is located inside of Singapore as the trust only entered the German market earlier this year by purchasing a single building in Frankfurt. Therefore, the trust is far more dependent on the Singapore market than it is on the German one. It is also more exposed to the risks and trends in the Singapore market. These will be discussed later in this article.

CapitaCommercial owns nine Grade A office towers located in Singapore's central business district.

As we can see here, there is a lot to like about these properties that can attract tenants. Perhaps most importantly, they are all located very close to Singapore's MetroRail Transit system. This eases the accessibility of the offices located in these buildings as employees can very easily get to work by riding in on the MRT and then walking only a very short distance. This is certainly not the only factor that a business considers when deciding on a location to set up shop, but ease-of-access is definitely an important one.

There is clearly something appealing about these buildings since they have a lower vacancy rate than the surrounding properties. As we can see here, the trust's properties in Singapore have a 97.6% occupancy rate. This is better than the 94.1% rate across Singapore as a whole.

This is important for the trust because it shows us that it is doing a good job at maximizing its revenue from its properties. Unoccupied space is essentially a drag on the portfolio's returns as the landlord needs to pay to maintain the space but does not generate any revenue from it. Thus, the trust is clearly doing a better job at maximizing the returns from its portfolio than a peer that has a lower occupancy rate. This should please the company's unitholders.

In past articles, I have mentioned how it is always nice to see a real estate investment trust have tenants from a variety of industries. This is because it helps to insulate the trust from industry-specific issues that may cause a number of tenants in the same industry to go out of business or encounter other financial issues that cause a number of them to be unable to make rent payments. As we can see here, CapitaCommercial does derive its revenues from tenants in a variety of industries, but it is pretty top-weighted in one category.

As we can see here, fully 34% of the trust's rental income comes from the related banking and financial services sectors. This is certainly not atypical for an office REIT but it still means that the trust's income could be jeopardized if we encounter another financial crisis. These are not exactly rare events either. On average, a financial crisis occurs about once a decade. Although many of these may be localized events, the global nature of the financial industry today ensures that many of CapitaCommercial's tenants will be affected when the next financial crisis does occur. If the crisis results in them going under, it should be easy to see how this would have a significantly negative effect on CapitaCommercial.

Fortunately though, with perhaps one exception, CapitaCommercial is not especially dependent on any single tenant for a high percentage of its income.

Here we can see the trust's top ten tenants by rental income. As we can see, with the exception of RC Hotels, no individual tenant accounts for more than 5% of the trust's total property income. This is nice to see because in the unlikely event that any of these tenants goes bankrupt, it will not have a massive effect on the trust. The one exception to this is RC Hotels, which is the main tenant in the Raffles City Hotel and Convention Center. RC Hotels is one of the largest hotel operators in Asia so it is rather unlikely that it will encounter financial troubles but at 9% of the trust's rental income, we can see that the trust as a whole will certainly be noticeably impacted if it either vacates the building or goes bankrupt. This is thus a risk of which investors should be aware.

Interestingly, the overwhelming source of new demand for office space in one of CapitaCommercial's buildings is not coming from the financial sector. We can see that here:

As shown here, the majority of the trust's leases are coming from business consultancy, IT, media, and telecommunications companies. This may have the effect of gradually diversifying the trust's revenue and income away from the financial sector, which would be a nice development. At the same time, it would be nice to see the new lease demand be a bit more diversified and not all be concentrated in one business sector.

Historically, the Singapore commercial real estate market has been overbuilt, with average net supply of office space exceeding average net demand over the past ten years:

This was not so much the case prior to the global financial crisis ten years ago. Prior to that, the demand for new office space in Singapore regularly exceeded the demand:

As a result of this overbuilding, the average rent for office space is much lower now than it was ten years ago. Prior to the collapse, Grade A office space in Singapore was regularly renting for S$18.80 per square foot. Today, the going market rent is S$10.10 per square foot. However, with that said, the going market rate is still up 4.1% quarter-over-quarter and 12.8% year-over-year:

As we might expect, the improvement that the market has seen over the past year should prove positive for CapitaCommercial as it increases the rents that the trust can charge either new or renewing tenants, which increases the trust's revenue. However, interestingly many of the trust's newly signed or renewed leases actually carry rents that are somewhat higher than the current going market rate:

Unfortunately, as we can see, the rents on the new leases that the trust was able to receive are generally no better than what it was getting on the expired leases. Thus, it will probably not be able to get much revenue growth through lease renewals. It does however show us that there must be a certain appeal to its particular properties and this is something that will benefit the trust long-term.

In conclusion, CapitaCommercial is an excellent way to play the Singaporean commercial real estate market. The trust owns nine of the most attractive properties in the central business district and as such is able to command rents in excess of the going market rate, which is always nice to see. While the market is still weaker than it was before the financial crisis, it has been improving. This may make this a good time to buy in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.