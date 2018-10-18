Just How Important Are The 'Big Screen' iPhones To Apple?

Given the popularity of a big screen in a smaller casing, Apple's new iPhones are aimed at the heart of the upgrade market.

Trying to figure out whether the new iPhones will be a hit or not is a full time job for analysts and investors alike.

Once a year, when Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) releases the next version of the iPhone, investors and customers wait with bated breath to see if this will be a leap forward or an incremental improvement. Though the iPhone X was a big step forward for the company, many consumers had a hard time digesting the difference in price between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. Apple seems destined to test the price elasticity of smartphones with its newest devices. Assuming that customers are willing to pay $999 or more for some of Apple’s best phones is a gamble, but one that will likely pay off.

Who do you believe?

Trying to figure out how well Apple’s newest iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr will perform is a full-time job for analysts and investors right now. It makes sense that Apple suppliers would be a good place to look for answers. In theory, Apple buys components prior to manufacturing the new phones, so suppliers should be a good lead indicator of demand.

A recent news report from a key Apple supplier, suggests positive upcoming results. Foxconn reported a 30% increase in revenue in September. On the flip side, other reports are coming out saying other Apple suppliers are cautious. Many analysts expect the Xr, with its $749 price point, to end up being the most important iPhone this year. The theory is, the Xs and Xs Max are high priced variants of the iPhone X. The Xr gives customers a price tag they can live with and a screen they couldn’t get at that price before.

Even if Apple can convince customers to upgrade in mass to the new phones, the company is facing expense risks in the face of potential tariffs imposed by President Trump. The President argued publicly that Apple should start building new plants in America to avoid these tariffs and gain “indeed a tax incentive.” While it’s possible Apple will shift manufacturing over time, in the short-term, what will likely determine the success or failure of the new “big screen” iPhones is the competition.

The answer may surprise you

There are essentially three questions facing Apple when it comes to the new iPhones. First, will existing iPhone users find enough value to upgrade? Second, will the new phones be enough to keep existing iPhone users loyal to Apple. Third, do the new phones offer enough value to sway Android users?

The question of whether existing iPhone users will find enough reason to upgrade seems to have an early answer. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts Wamsi Mohan said, “our survey suggests interest in upgrading to an iPhone rose significant in recent months, with steady growth following the announcements of the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xr.”

The second question is whether the new iPhones offer enough value to keep existing users loyal. In a survey of 91,000 iPhone users, 70% of iPhone owners said they will stick with Apple for their next phone purchase. While these two statements around upgrading, and loyalty aren’t enough to define Apple’s future, they point in a positive direction. Looking at some of the more popular phones on the market, may give us a further sense of what customers are likely to do.

There are essentially four significant phones vying for customers attention in the marketplace. I know that some will argue these choices. In the first quarter of the year, Samsung and Apple carried the top two spots in market share. By August, Samsung and Apple still were number one and three. Google’s Pixel devices make a strong push for market share every year, and the Pixel 3 has a few AI tricks like call screening that could shift users’ attention.

When it comes to the most popular size phones, a bigger is better theme certainly exists, yet consumers seem to be voting their wallets with a mid-sized phone. In the first quarter, the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6, and Samsung Galaxy S9 all placed in the top 10 in sales. Of the top 10 phones sold, nearly 62% carried a handset size close to the iPhone 8. Though the even larger phones are certainly popular, what customers want is a bigger screen, but not necessarily in a bigger case. The iPhone Xs, Pixel 3, and Galaxy S9 all fit this bill.

Device Price Screen size Comments iPhone Xs $999 5.8” compact body like the iPhone 8. By most accounts, Apple’s best phone if you don’t mind the price iPhone Xr $749 6.1” body similar sized to the iPhone 8 Plus. Many analysts expect the lower price and similar capabilities to the Xs as a compelling option Pixel 3 $799 5.5” similar size and capabilities to the Pixel 2. Google Assistant can help screen calls by asking the caller to identify themselves, which is a unique feature that isn’t present on other devices Samsung Galaxy S9 $719 5.8” A great Android phone, yet many reviews say “now isn’t the time to buy” as the next generation may offer a better value

(Source: iPhone Xs – iPhone Xr – Pixel 3 – Samsung Galaxy S9)

After years of upgrades, different phones, multiple pitches, and billions spent on advertising, users pretty much know what they want. Unless Apple, Google, Samsung, or some other company, can produce a device with such head-turning features that users have to notice, taking market share will be difficult.

Assuming Apple holds serve when it comes to existing iPhone users, there are essentially two considerations. Aside from the iPhone X, the last time Apple produced a significantly different device was near the end of 2014 when the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus were released. These were the previous “big screen” devices that users had been waiting for. Given the number of years between then and now, it’s little surprise that existing users are ready for the next big thing.

How much of an impact?

To get an idea of what a significant upgrade cycle looks like for Apple, we must look at sales figures for the iPhone over the 2015 to 2018 time frame. Since the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus caused the last big surge in upgrades in 2015, it seems reasonable that the iPhone Xs, Xr, and Xs Max will cause the next wave of customers to get off the fence.

Quarter March June September December 2015 61.2 47.5 48 74.8 2016 51.2 40.4 45.5 78.3 2017 50.8 41 46.7 77.3 2018 52.2 41.3 * *

(Source: * not reported yet - Apple 10-Q reports June 2018 – April 2018 – Dec 2017 – July 2017 – April 2017 – Dec 2016 – Dec 2015 – June 2015 – April 2015 – Dec 2014)

If we compare the average number of phones sold in the quarters outside of the 2015 upgrade cycle, we get a sense of how big these “big screen” iPhones could be for Apple over the next year.

Quarter March June September December Upgrade Cycle 61.2 47.5 48 78.3 Standard Cycle 51.4 41 46.7 77.8 Difference 9.8 6.5 1.3 0.5

Based on how the prior upgrade cycle went for Apple with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, it seems the biggest lift comes in the March and June quarters. This makes sense, as the new phones are not fully available during the December quarter. Each September, upgrades slow down because users know a new iPhone will soon be released. Given the pent-up demand of users over the last few years, it’s possible this upgrade cycle could be stronger than last time. In either case, it looks like Apple should get a lift of at least 8% in units over the next year.

When it comes to pricing, it’s important to keep in mind that prior to the iPhone X priced at $999, many users were paying $699 to $799 for the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus. In Apple’s last quarter, the company’s average selling price (ASP) for the iPhone was $724. This ASP would suggest Apple sold some of the iPhone X, but the majority gravitated to the iPhone 8 or cheaper models. With the release of the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr, Apple’s ASP is almost certain to move up. Though the iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 represent much cheaper options, Apple users have shown a penchant to spend up for the latest iPhone if it offers a significant benefit.

Even if Apple sells 40% of the iPhone 8 models, 30% of the iPhone Xr, 25% of the Xs, and just 5% of the Xs Max, the ASP would work out to $769. This would seem to be a very conservative estimate assuming that 70% of sales go toward the cheapest models available, yet the ASP increase would still come in at more than 6%. Even with a very conservative overall upgrade model, the combination would contribute to a 14% increase in iPhone revenue.

In the quarter ended June 2018, iPhone revenue jumped by 20% on an increase in units of just 1%. It’s not hard to imagine that a potential 8% increase in units, plus higher ASPs would give the company a much larger increase in revenue. Though Apple’s Services and Other Products divisions are growing fast, the iPhone still represents more than 55% of revenue.

Though the December quarter should show strong sales, March and June of 2019 are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of the newest “big screen” iPhones. Investors are being given a clear view of how Apple continues to grow its revenue significantly over the next year from its most important division.

The average analyst expects Apple to grow its earnings by about 16% over the next year, and shares trade at a forward P/E of about 16 as well. However, if Apple’s newest iPhones deliver a significant increase in units and ASP, the company should do much better. Analysts have been underestimating Apple, long-term investors shouldn’t make the same mistake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.