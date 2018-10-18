Can AGF Management Combat Its Headwinds?

The company has done well to keep its expenses under control.

It will be difficult to maintain positive net sales unless the company can generate above average performance for its assets under management.

Investment thesis

AGF Management (OTCPK:AGFMF) (TSX:AGF.B) continues to battle headwinds such as fund outflows and EBITDA margin compression. The company’s focus on niche areas to grow its assets under management appears to be the right strategy. The company has also done an excellent job controlling its SG&A expenses. However, it remains a challenge for AGF Management to consistently achieve fund outperformance. The company’s share price appeared to be undervalued.

AGF Management’s recent performance

Fund flow turned negative

One of the performance metrics we look at asset management companies is the net sales of mutual funds (retail sales less redemptions). As the chart below shows, AGF Management’s net sales has gradually improved from negative C$500 million in Q1 2015 to C$100 million in Q2 2018. However, this positive fund inflow was short-lived. In Q3 2018, its net sales turned negative again. The fund outflow in Q3 2018 was C$9 million.

Margin compression

Mutual fund industry has changed considerably in the past few years. Low-cost investment options such as ETFs are gradually taking away shares from active investment funds. In addition, Canadian banks are also luring customers away from traditional mutual fund companies. This has resulted in a much more challenging environment for active mutual fund companies to hold on to their market shares.

As a result, mutual fund companies are struggling to grow its revenue and keep its margin. Below is a chart that shows AGF Management’s EBITDA margin in the past 10 years. As can be seen from the chart, AGF Management’s EBITDA margin has been on a declining trend. Its EBITDA margin of 29.94% (in the trailing twelve months) was much lower than the margin before 2012.

Can AGF Management overcome its headwinds?

Consistent fund outperformance is needed

One area that affects investors’ willingness to put money in AGF’s mutual funds is whether the company’s asset management team can consistently deliver performance above its peers. If its management team cannot consistently deliver, it will inevitably influence investors’ confidence. We were encouraged when we saw AGF Management’s Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 management performance, as over 60% of its AUM held over 3 years performed better than the median (see chart below).

Unfortunately, AGF Management was unable to deliver good performance in this past quarter. As can be seen from the chart, only 14% and 27% of its AUMs held over one year and three years time performed above the median. In Q3 2018, the company did not provide any facts about its fund performance. We believe unless AGF Management can deliver consistent outperformance, it will be difficult for the company to have consistent fund inflows.

Expense control

One area AGF Management has done quite well to combat its headwinds is to control its expenses. As can be seen from the chart below, its SG&A expense growth rate has been consistently between -5% and 5% in the past 7-8 years (with the exception of a few one-time quarterly events). In the past conference call, management reiterated the importance to keep its expense under control. Although management did not provide any guidance for its fiscal 2019, they have indicated that they will provide the expense guidance in the upcoming conference call in December.

A focus in niche markets

To combat the challenge to grow its assets under management, AGF Management has chosen to focus on certain niche markets such as global funds, alternative investments, and quantitative-based investments. The result has been positive so far. For example, its alternative AUMs has been growing at a much faster pace than its mutual fund AUMs. In Q3 2018, its alternative AUMs grew by 11.9% year over year. This is much higher than its 6.8% growth rate for its mutual fund AUMs. However, we noted that this part of the business only represents about 2.6% of its total AUMs.

Risks and challenges

Investors should keep in mind that a significant decline in stock markets will reduce its AUM. In addition, there will also be significant fund redemptions. This will result in negative net sales and reduce its compensation and management income.

Investors should also keep in mind that these industry headwinds will continue to exist for quite some time as competitions from both banks and ETFs will likely continue to pressure AGF Management’s margin.

Valuation

Share price of AGF Management has fallen by over 31% in the past year. As a result, the company’s P/E ratio of 5.80x is significantly below its 5-year average of 16.2x. AGF Management’s P/E ratio of 5.80x is also significantly below IGM Financial’s (OTCPK:IGIFF) 12.69x and CI Financial’s (OTCPK:CIFAF) 8.66x.

AGF Management’s forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.1x is also below its 5-year average of 5.71x and significantly below IGM Financial’s 12.56x and CI Financial’s 6.13x.

AGF Management currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.08 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.8%. The company cut its dividend back in 2015 in order to free up some cash to turn its business around. As a result of its dividend cut, the company’s payout ratio has improved substantially. The company's current payout ratio of 41.29% (based on its free cash flow) appears to be sustainable.

Investor takeaway

We believe AGF Management is heading towards the right direction with its increasing focus on niche markets such as alternative investing. However, it is difficult to consistently generate fund outperformance. Therefore, we believe it will continue to be a challenge for AGF Management to generate consistent positive net sales. Although its shares appear to be undervalued, the entire mutual fund industry will likely continue to face fee pressure. Hence, we believe the risk is high for investors. Conservative investors may want to research into other larger asset managers such as IGM Financial (OTCPK:IGIFF) or larger Canadian banks.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

