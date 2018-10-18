Hudson's Bay Receives A Substantial Payment Related To Its Oakridge Location

There appears to be some incremental value in Hudson's Bay's leased locations plus the handful of owned locations not included in the real estate JVs (or flagships).

While this is probably the most valuable redevelopment opportunity among the malls Hudson's Bay is located in, some of the other malls have significant redevelopment potential as well.

It also gets to keep its current store lease and then move to a new anchor location once the redevelopment is completed.

Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF) recently received a significant amount of money in exchange for giving approval to the redevelopment plan for Oakridge Centre in Vancouver. Oakridge is planning a massive expansion that will double its retail space as well as adding office space and residences. Hudson's Bay's lease at Oakridge gave it a say in what could be done, and it has leveraged that into a sizable payment as well as an anchor spot at the redeveloped Oakridge (while keeping its current store until the first redevelopment phase is completed).

Oakridge Centre

Hudson's Bay is receiving $151.5 million CAD (approximately $116.5 million USD) "in exchange for certain concessions and approvals related to the redevelopment of Oakridge Centre". This deal does not require Hudson's Bay to give up its lease and close its store at Oakridge, and it is expected to keep its current store at Oakridge open until 2023, upon which time it will relocate to a new location at the redeveloped Oakridge. It will also receive $21 million CAD ($16 million USD) at that time to outfit the new location, and will pay similar rent to what it is currently paying.

The new Oakridge store will be 140,000 square feet, smaller than its current 182,000 square foot location. This makes sense given the trends in the department store industry, where stores are now sometimes too big for the amount of foot traffic they attract. The Oakridge location should be a solid one going forward for Hudson's Bay though. Oakridge was already the second most productive mall in Canada, and is now going to be transformed into a major hub with 6,000 new residents as well as additional office workers.

Real Estate Values

The Oakridge Centre deal shows the value of having leases in high value malls or areas. In Oakridge's case, the value of Hudson's Bay's lease is largely from the mall's prime location in an expensive real estate market. The benchmark price for an apartment in Vancouver's West Side is over $600,000 USD and Oakridge's redevelopment plans call for around 2,600 new units. Thus, Hudson's Bay was able to receive a significant amount of money while keeping its store location.

I have covered Sears a fair bit, and while its leases were sometimes discussed by others as potentially having significant value, the problem was that most of its leases were in lower-value malls or areas. Thus outside of a few choice locations, Sears's leases had minimal to negative value.

In previous presentations about its real estate value, Hudson's Bay took a more conservative approach and didn't include any value for its leased stores as well as the handful of owned stores that weren't included in its joint ventures.

Hudson's Bay appears to have 16 other leased locations (not including Oakridge) among Canada's top 30 malls in additional to the owned locations that are in its real estate joint ventures. It could potentially receive a decent amount of money for selling some of those leases, although that would require closing down the store. Hudson's Bay is still doing fairly well in Canada though, so lease sales probably won't happen unless the offer is particularly good or Hudson's Bay's fortunes take a significant turn for the worse in Canada. There is the potential for Hudson's Bay (depending on the particulars of its lease agreement) to get some payments for allowing other redevelopment projects though.

Conclusion

Hudson's Bay received a substantial payment of $151.5 million CAD (approximately $116.5 million USD) in exchange for giving approval to the Oakridge Centre redevelopment. This was a nice bonus as Hudson's Bay hadn't included the value of its leased stores when illustrating its real estate value before.

Other potential redevelopment payments are likely to be a fair bit less than what Hudson's Bay received for Oakridge since this involved a particularly large redevelopment in a very expensive area. However, Hudson's Bay still has some potential for other payments given its locations in many top malls and neighborhoods in Canada.

