Journey Energy: Expiring Hedges Unlock Upside

The company has a massive Duvernay position and will be developed by a reputable operator.

Management bought back more than 20% of the company at a depressed price level.

Note: All figures are in USD unless otherwise stated. Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange as JOY.

Journey Energy (OTC:JRNGF) is a junior oil and gas company based in Calgary. The company operates mostly legacy assets and mature oil pools in Alberta.

Source: Journey September 2018 Presentation

Journey was hit hard by both the oil and natural gas price crash since its initial public offering 4 years ago. A bad hedge book kept the stock price in check until recently.

Today, the company is back to cash generation. Shares are cheap considering the substantial increase in cash flow from operations come 2019, simply by letting hedges expire.

The negative effects of the bad hedge book will gradually disappear come Q3 2019. Thus, this investment proposition has a time horizon of 12 months, to September 2019. The target share price is C$3.75, or $2.90, offering 56% upside from current level. This price target assumes no speculation upside from the East Duvernay joint venture.

The main risks of this investment are the fall of oil prices below the threshold of $45 WTI, a high decommissioning liability due to mature oil pools, the small size of the company and the current high leverage related to a one-time share repurchase.

This investment proposition will present an overview of Journey and its historical performance, its oil and gas reserves, the 2019 drilling plan, the recently announced joint venture in the East Duvernay and the expiring hedge book.

Company

The performance of the IPO in 2014 is certainly a failure.

Source: TMX Money

This is understandable considering the fall in commodity prices. Journey has been hit hard by the fall in both natural gas and oil prices in Western Canada.

Source: Chart by the author using Journey Yearly Financial Statements

Journey was forgotten in the last years. The above graph says it all. Cash flow from operations decreased substantially while debt stayed constant. No solution was in sight for the company as energy prices lingered at the bottom of the cycle.

However, there were notable actions made by management even if it’s not reflected in the share price history. First, share count decreased substantially during the downturn.

On February 2, 2018 Journey acquired 12,700,000 common shares from a significant shareholder for an average price of C$1.68 per share.

This is a bold move from the management team. It’s certainly a vote of confidence. In all, the company bought just under 25% of its stock.

However, leverage increased substantially. Indeed, the stock repurchase was financed using a term debt of C$22M from AIMCo, Journey's second largest shareholder. The term debt matures on September 30, 2022 and bears an annual interest rate of 7.65%. The term debt can be repaid without penalties after January 2020.

AIMCo was also granted 2,310,000 warrants entitling the holder to the right to one share per warrant at an exercise price of C$2.51. AIMCo will own 7,260,000 common shares of the company should the warrants be exercised.

This increased leverage substantially and forced management to hedge its production to secure its investment. The hedges were set at prices lower than today's, which in the end created this opportunity.

Fortunately, reducing net debt is the focus of management.

[...] Journey plans to underspend funds flow in order to reduce leverage to levels consistent with our peer average. Journey Energy Press Release, January 23, 2018

Net debt is expected to be under C$130M by year end 2018, and at under C$120M by year end 2019.

Secondly, the company bought a substantial amount of contiguous land in the red-hot East Duvernay oil play. Although the amount spent is not stated in the press release, it was disclosed this land position was built using minimal capital. According to the 2017 MD&A, Journey spent only C$1M in land acquisitions for the whole of 2017. This is really an insignificant amount of money. A successful development of the land could create substantial value for shareholders.

Reserves

Source: Journey's Annual Information Form, March 23, 2018. See Statement of Reserves Data, Page 47.

The reserves of an oil company act as the margin of safety for investors and bankers, by extension. The net present value of 2P reserves discounted at 10% amounts to C$160M (2P NPV10 of C$308M minus net debt of C$147M), or C$4.20 per share. Net asset value amounts to C$2.70 per share using proved, developed and producing reserves (PDP NPV10 of C$252M minus net debt of C$147M).

Those reserves will be developed mainly using infill drilling, waterflood expansion and optimization, and new delineations of existing oil pools. Growth from those type of reserves is subdued. However, those legacy assets and oil pools bring a low decline stream of cash flow.

Future drilling plan

A total of 7 wells are planned in 2019, including 5 wells in the new delineation of the oil pool in Matziwin. This will be the focus of the company, with a smaller drilling program of 2 wells in the Crystal Viking area.

Source: Journey September 2018 Presentation

As you can see above, the company is focusing in the area with one of the lowest internal rates of return. That's not the case anymore. The newer wells drilled in the Matziwin area are clearly outperforming the type curve.

Source: Journey September 2018 Presentation

The type curve is the green dotted line. The newer wells are three times as productive as the type curve. Initial production rates are 600 bopd compared to initial production rates of 200 bopd from the type curve.

Those newer wells from the Matziwin area are drilled in a newly delineated and undrained oil pool. This new delineation of the oil pool was discovered in Q1 2018.

Source: Journey September 2018 Presentation

A total of 4 wells were drilled since Q1 2018, with a plan to complete the drainage of the new pool with the 5 wells planned in 2019.

Speculative catalyst: Duvernay

Journey also has a sizable interest in the hottest play in Western Canada, the Duvernay. However, the company doesn’t have the capital to develop its massive acreage. After months of searching for a partner or a buyer, Journey recently decided to developed the land with a partner, Kiwetinohk Resources.

Kiwetinohk is led by Pat Carlson, founder of Seven Generations Energy and previous CEO.

"Pat Carlson is an insightful founder who built a differentiated energy company by starting with a blank sheet of paper ten years ago. [...] Pat's entrepreneurial vision grew Seven Generations from ideas and concepts into a $10 billion enterprise that ranks among Canada's top 10 producers. Through largely organic growth and during one of the longest downturns in the oil and natural gas industry's history, Pat's work at Seven Generations is an extraordinary achievement, especially in such a short period of time," said Kent Jespersen, Chair of Seven Generations' Board of Directors. Seven Generations Press Release June 1, 2017

The reputation of Pat Carlson in the oil patch is undisputed.

The contiguous land in the East Duvernay is highly prospective.

Source: Journey September 2018 Presentation

The company drilled a vertical well recently to retain the land it holds. Here is what Journey had to say on the results.

[Journey] addressed near term land expiry issues with the drilling of a vertical Duvernay test well at 6-28-42-3-W5 in May. Analysis of the results of this well confirmed that this land block contains some of the thickest (approximately 30 meters) and most prospective shales in the East Duvernay oil play. Source: Journey Press Release August 29

Of course, the future of this play is unclear. The commercial viability is not proven. However, nearby operators have significantly stepped up their drilling activities in the East Duvernay, with mixed results so far. Hopefully Pat Carlson and his team can bring their expertise to make this play commercially viable.

The agreement governing the joint venture is divided into two phases. First, the Commitment Phase (two wells) and second, an Option Phase (5 wells). Kiwetinohk will pay the entirety of those 7 wells. Journey will be entitled to a working interest of 37.5% in the joint venture.

Main catalyst: Expiring hedge book

Journey entered 2018 with a very bad hedge book. Indeed, 1H 2018 funds flow from operations were 30% lower than in 1H 2017 (C$10M for the first 6 months of 2018 compared to C$15M for 2017). This is despite higher WTI oil prices so far in the year of course.

Journey was locked with low WTI oil prices while prices were rocketing higher. The expiration of hedges is visible in the guidance provided by management.

Source: Journey September 2018 Presentation, Page 13

The current hedge book is detailed below. Note the hedges were contracted for WTI prices in Canadian dollars.

Volume (bbl/d) Average price (C$/bbl) Term 3,000 71.50 Q3 2018 3,000 70.75 Q4 2018 1,500 72.00 Q1 2019 1,500 71.00 - 73.33 Q2 2019 1,000 73.50 - 80.58 2H 2019 500 70.00 - 77.00 Q1 2020

Source: Journey September 2018 Presentation, Page 15

First, I'll detail the expected cash flows currently estimated by management. I'll then detail the effect in time of expiring oil hedges using two different scenarios.

The expected fund flows from operations using the guidance provided by Journey is detailed in the graph below. An average yearly natural gas price of C$1.65 per Mcf is used to reflect the current 12-month strip. Either way, natural gas price is not significant for Journey despite being 50% of its production. This disconnect is explained by the low prices of natural gas in North America, and especially in Western Canada.

A natural gas price of C$1.65 per Mcf amounts to C$10 per boe (barrel of oil equivalent) using a standard conversion ratio of 6 Mcf per 1 boe. A figure of C$10 per boe compares badly to a price of C$81 per barrel of light oil in Western Canada (using WTI price of $65 and a foreign exchange rate of USD/CAD=1.25). In other words: Journey will need to sell 8 times more natural gas to get the same dollar amount of revenue from selling light oil.

Source: Chart by the author using the Journey September 2018 Presentation

As we can see above, the company has the torque to higher oil prices, even without any production growth. Journey only has to let the bad derivatives expire and move on. Per management: Funds flow increase by 50% at $65 WTI because of expiring hedges. At $80 WTI, funds flow from operations would increase by 100%, from C$0.80 to over C$1.60 per share.

Let's take a detailed look at the effect of expiring hedges in time using two scenarios: WTI prices of $65 and $75, using the foreign exchange rate provided by management (USD/CAD=1.30).

The graph below details quarterly funds flow from operations in the first scenario ($65 WTI oil price).

Source: Chart by the author using the Journey September 2018 Presentation and Financial Statements

The effect in time of the bad oil hedges is visible in red. As the derivatives expire and are settled, funds flow increase in steps to C$10M in Q3 2019.

Below is the detailed graph of quarterly funds flow from operations using $75 WTI oil price.

Source: Chart by the author using the Journey September 2018 Presentation and Financial Statements

The short term effects of the hedges are of course more severe considering the higher WTI oil price. Funds flow from operations in Q3 2019 are 50% higher compared to $65 WTI.

The effect of hedges on quarterly funds flow are summarized in the table below.

Scenarios $65 WTI (C$M) $75 WTI (C$M) Q3 2018 -3.6 -7.1 Q4 2018 -3.8 -7.3 Q1 2019 -2.1 -5.0 Q2 2019 -1.9 -4.9 Q3 2019 0.0 0.0 Q4 2019 0.0 0.0

Source: Table by the author using the Journey September 2018 Presentation and Financial Statements

Both scenarios offer significant share potential as hedges expire and funds flow start stepping higher.

The repricing of the stock because of the expiring hedge book in 2019 is the foremost catalyst about the stock.

The thesis here is comparable to what happened to the shares of Razor Energy (OTC:RZREF) in early 2018. Razor was the subject of an article I wrote in December 2017. Razor's business of operating legacy assets and oil pools is similar to Journey. Both are comparable in size.

What happened to Razor might happen to Journey. Razor reactivated old wells, liquids production stabilized, and cash flow generation started to appear again.

Source: Chart by the author using the Razor Energy Quarterly Financial Statements

Shares of Razor, in time, were repriced to the increasing cash flow from operations. Shares have been on a steady upswing just as cash flow from operations was in an upswing, as shown by the share price graph below.

Source: TMX Money

Journey's cash flow from operations will also increase substantially starting in 2019: Shares of Journey could be repriced in the same way.

Valuation

Two questions come to mind: How much will the stock be worth when repricing occurs? When will the stock hit that price?

Fortunately, Journey was priced at a relatively constant valuation for the last years. See the stock price graph below (previously posted above):

Source: TMX Money

The red line represents the average plateau of Journey's stock for the last years (the red line indicates a share price of C$1.80).

All figures in C$M 2016 2017 Average Net debt 98.0 105.0 101.5 Million shares 43.7 51.2 47.5 Market capitalization (using share price of C$1.80) 85.5 Enterprise value 187.0 Funds flow from operations 30.0 28.5 EV/FFO 6.6X

Source: Table by the author using the Journey Financial Statements

In all, Journey traded at an average 6.6X annual funds flow from operations during the last two years. I will use same multiple to value the stock using the fund flows from operations of Q3 2019.

Shares of Journey could trade at C$3.75, or $2.90 using a multiple of 6.6X EV/FFO and Q3 2019 FFO of C$10M (using $65 WTI, net debt of C$120M, 38.5 million shares and a foreign exchange rate of USD/CAD=1.30). This price target represents 56% upside by September 2019.

Upside is of course even more explosive considering $75 WTI oil price. Shares of Journey could trade at C$7.20, or $5.50 using a multiple of 6.6X EV/FFO and Q3 2019 FFO of C$15M.

These price targets assume no upside from the East Duvernay JV. The stock's value will increase substantially should the JV be successful. However, it's still too early in the development phase to assess the commercial viability of the acreage. Therefore the price targets described in this investment thesis are based solely on the expiring hedge book.

Risks found

Journey’s balance sheet reflects years of low oil prices: A large equity deficit and negative working capital. This can be explained by high liabilities stemming from a bad hedge book, and bank debt needing renewal in less than a year.

Decommissioning liabilities are high at C$175M. However it is not unheard of especially for a company operating legacy and mature assets.

Leverage has increased dramatically since the company bought back a significant amount of its shares in early 2018. Net debt will be cut gradually in the coming months if current oil prices of $65 WTI hold. Per management, net debt will be cut to C$130M by year-end 2018, and under C$120M by year end 2019.

Indeed, one thing could derail Journey's recovery: Oil prices lower than $45 WTI. The company can barely produce any significant amount of positive funds flow from operations at this price level. The company will be under great financial stress should oil prices decrease to $45 WTI and lower.

To alleviate the threat of lower oil prices, management is planning to continue hedging oil prices. Per a conversation with a shareholder close to management, costless collars will be used instead of pure swaps. The company will still be exposed to some downside, but will however be able to participate to some upside in oil prices.

Last but not least: Journey is a tiny company. Investor awareness is low and its shares can trade at a significant discount to their intrinsic value.

Conclusion

I believe the early abysmal performance of the stock since the IPO is related to the crash of both oil and natural gas prices, and to the effect of the bad hedge book recently. The bad hedge book has insulated the company from higher oil prices.

Oil prices halved in a couple of months in 2014 and stayed at that level for 3 years. Same goes for natural gas prices in Western Canada. AECO prices halved from 2014 to 2016 and decreased again until very recently.

The recent underperformance was related to the effect of a bad hedge book. Hedges in place will cost the company C$7.4M in 2H 2018, and C$4M in 2019, considering a price of $65 WTI. These losses are substantial considering expected 2H 2018 funds flow from operations of C$20M. In other words, Journey will use ~half of its funds flow to pay for out of the money hedges.

Management made some great moves. Share count was reduced substantially by buying back shares at rock bottom prices. Also, management built a sizable position in the East Duvernay with a minimal cost of entry.

A successful development in the Duvernay would provide significant upside to the current share price. However, the commercial future of the play is uncertain. There is hope considering the increasing activity in the play. Journey has a sizable land position and a very reputable operator in Kiwetinohk Resources. Further stock appreciation related to speculation on a successful Duvernay development is possible.

The expiring of the bad hedge book will, by itself, double cash flow. Shares could reprice based on the expanded cash flows, exactly like what shares of Razor did. My share price target is C$3.75, or USD$2.90 using $65 WTI by the end of Q3 2019, or September 2019. Shares should reprice gradually, following the gradual expiration of the hedge book in the coming months. The negative effects of the hedge book will disappear by Q3 2019.

In all, I believe this catalyst could substantially expand the share price in the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JRNGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.