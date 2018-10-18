Amazon Go - A Blessing Or A Political Nightmare

The ripple effects of these losses (layoffs) will be felt by millions and millions of people (eligible voters). Amazon got a political pass for disrupting retail, but we doubt that it will see the same treatment in the grocery space.

Amazon Go has the potential to disrupt the grocery store space in the same way Amazon's online store and Prime delivery initiatives disrupted retail. We can see increased store closures, layoffs, bankruptcies, and losses in the space.

However, every bull case has a bearish side. The bearish arguments vary in importance. For Amazon, we believe its most damaging headline risk will emanate from its Amazon Go initiative.

Amazon's upside potential will come from multiple catalysts: The TAM potential for AWS, the portfolio of Alexa-enabled products, Amazon Go, and Amazon Prime.

We firmly believe in Amazon's growth potential as evidenced in our recent article, "Amazon: The $940 Billion Startup That Cannot Be Accurately Valued."

Thesis

The future for grocery stores is here! Amazon (AMZN) plans to open as many as 3,000 new Amazon Go cashierless stores by 2021. It plans to open ~10 locations by the end of this year and ~50 locations in major cities by 2019.

We believe this initiative has the potential to disrupt the grocery store space in the same way it did with the retail space. However, the disruption might come at a cost. In a September report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the month of September alone, employment in the clothing and accessories industry has decreased by 21,000. Moreover, over the last two years or so, we have seen retail stores like J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), Macy's (NYSE:M), Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Foot Locker (NYSE:FL), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), and Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) announce massive store closures and layoffs.

The Amazon Go initiative will threaten the survival of many supermarkets. Amazon Go has the unique potential to be open 24/7, to be cost-effective (fixed costs such as cashiers suddenly disappear), convenient and profitable. Qualities that will make it hard for its rivals to compete. Besides, Amazon's $15/hour minimum wage is a huge challenge for most supermarkets to match. It is hard to match because supermarkets have thin margins, they depend on volume to make good profits. However, initiatives like Amazon Go (with Amazon's Prime grocery store) will decrease the volume for supermarkets at a time when they are being forced to increase their major fixed cost (employee wages and benefits). This will force most of the major supermarkets to lay off their employees, close some stores, or file for bankruptcy.

Therefore the Amazon Go initiative and growth potential beg one question: Is Amazon poised to become too disruptive as to be an enemy of its success?

Amazon Go

Amazon Go, a store without a checkout. First and foremost, this is the future. It was inevitable that one day we will no longer talk to anyone when we walked into a store. However, being a first mover has its consequences. This kind of innovation does not only disrupt an industry, but it also changes the way of life for so many people.

In the end, the people who will feel the effects the most are the middle class, the working class, and the working poor. These social classes are likely to work in that space or own small businesses.

However, that is not the only common trait they share; they also have the most powerful voting population. According to a Pew Research, 19% of American adults are in the upper-income tier, 52% in the middle-income tier, and 29% in the lower income tier. A total of 81% of American adults are not in the upper tier. This point brings me to the main point of this article: "Is Amazon setting itself up for a regulation nightmare?"

The Amazon Go initiative has come in the aftermath of Amazon's retail phase, where it managed to drive some iconic brands into bankruptcy. The first time it was called innovation, but if it happens again with the grocery store space, will people react the same to the disruption?

There are three main challenges:

The fate of the American dream - mom and pop stores

We have all heard that small businesses are the backbones of the American economy. One of the few statements that both democrats and republicans use during campaigns. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") report, small businesses accounted for 61.8% of net new jobs from the first quarter of 1993 until the third quarter of 2016.

Amazon is a $940 billion behemoth. It has not even maximized its growth in multiple business areas from cloud to AI. Amazon can easily drive huge businesses into bankruptcy once it enters a new market. The company can do this because it aggressively invests in growth and it has the capital to invest. Thus, making it hard for small businesses to compete with Amazon.

The massive layoffs and the skill conundrum

Amazon is a small player in the grocery business, but it is poised to grow its market share with the acquisition of Whole Foods and the Amazon Go stores. The introduction of Amazon Go will only accelerate the pace at which Amazon will be able to dominate the grocery store business.

First, a massive reduction in fixed costs. Supermarkets have various fixed costs such as employee wages and benefits. Amazon Go will have little in fixed costs. Meaning that it can decide to lower prices on all goods and still be cheaper than most supermarket chains.

Secondly, a 24-hour cash cow. An automated store that can operate for 24 hours a day and seven days a week will be a massive success. Most supermarkets close before midnight, and they cannot afford to pay many employees for the night shift because it's a slow traffic time. Below is the number of people employed by companies grouped from small to large. Amazon's Go is not disrupting just one of these businesses, and it is changing every business no matter the size.

That means supermarkets might face the same fate as retail. We could potentially see massive layoffs and store closures in a few years if not months. We have witnessed strong iconic brand names struggle because of Amazon: American Apparel, Aerosoles, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT), and J.C. Penney.

However, there is always the misconception that people who get laid off can find something else to do. As people age, learning new skills is not as easy. Moreover, even if they learned new skills, finding a job that is willing to take inexperienced older people is difficult. Meaning that most of the people who end up losing jobs will not likely find new ones.

The fixed cost conundrum

To elucidate on this point, we will use Walmart (WMT) as our example. We got the image below from Glassdoor. Based on Glassdoor, the average salary is $9/hour (the average will start to increase, as Walmart has invested $2.7 billion over two years in higher wages, education, and training). Walmart has 2.2 million associates worldwide. Meaning that any dollar increment in wages would cost supermarkets like Walmart millions of dollars in extra fixed costs.

Walmart saved $200 million by changing its light bulbs and $20 million with a new floor wax. Implying that the company is big enough to spend an extra $14 million every year. However, most supermarkets cannot manage to add cost to already thin margins.

Conclusion

Amazon Go will be convenient - a recipe for success.

We have seen this story before. In 1993 Steve Ells opened a store with the vision of creating food in a fast and inexpensive way while preserving its quality and flavor. Fast forward that to 2018, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has become the trendsetter. The market cap is now ~$13 billion, and the stock price has surged from $42/share to ~$480/share in the last decade. We believe that Amazon Go will become what Chipotle is to the fast food space.

Also, Amazon has been partnering and using various supermarket chains like 7/11 as pick-up points for goods ordered online. This partnership has worked well for Amazon's partners because it drives traffic to their stores. However, with the introduction of Amazon Go, this might all change. Amazon will likely drive traffic to its stores than competitors.

Finally, we expect Amazon Go to be a success. However, the total number of new jobs Amazon creates cannot match the total number of jobs that are wiped off the map because of it. For example, a recent article in the Daily Mail by Aaron Brown elaborated on Amazon's argument that its 100,00 warehouse robots cannot replace humans because they lack common sense. However, we have seen the growth of Alexa and the potential of AI in general. It is no longer science fiction, and it is only a matter of time that these robots take up most of the jobs.

However, if small businesses are the backbones of the American economy, will Amazon escape regulatory scrutiny because of the job losses? In the end, politicians have to listen to the majority to win elections and pass legislation. Amazon's job creation for both robots and people will be less than the number of jobs that are lost because of them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.