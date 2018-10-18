SodaStream: An Arbitrage Play To Keep In Mind

I see this transaction as practically risk-free - there is practically no reason why this deal won’t go through.

If the spread doesn’t narrow significantly for the next couple of months, investors could still earn a 10-12% return on their money.

SodaStream is being taken over by PepsiCo for $144 per share and the deal is expected to finalize in January.

Background

A couple of months ago, PepsiCo (PEP) announced that it was acquiring SodaStream for $3.2 billion. The deal, announced on Monday, sees PepsiCo paying $144.00 in cash for each SodaStream share, a 32% premium to what the share price was the previous day.

The transaction looks relatively straightforward and will be funded with PepsiCo’s cash on hand. It is expected that the transaction will close by January 2019. Currently, SodaStream trades at $142.79 meaning that the arbitrage spread is just over 1%. With four months left before the transaction closes, this puts the annualized earnings on this arbitrage play at just over 3%, hardly a big opportunity for investors. The spread looks particularly thin as interest rates have shot up in recent weeks and the Fed is telegraphing further increases in interest rates.

Investing in an arbitrage deal at this point, is what is referred to as the “banking stage,” meaning that the investment is so certain that it is equivalent to a term deposit or leaving money in a checking account. I have found however, that big deals often seem to maintain similar spreads even as transactions near completion, meaning that investing in these deals when they are close to consummation can allow investors to profit. I believe that this occurs as there is always some element of risk that the transaction falls apart meaning that the spread never disappears altogether.

I have been analyzing PepsiCo’s buyout of SodaStream and see this as a clear possibility. If the spread were to remain around 1% in December, investors could purchase shares and earn a 12% annualized return in just one month. Add in some leverage and an annual return in excess of 20% could be earned.

PepsiCo’s side of the deal

As the beverage industry undergoes a transformation and consumers preferring “healthier” beverages, PepsiCo is focusing on avenues to spur their sales. Clearly, SodaStream is one of these alternative avenues which the company is pursuing and outgoing PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi was very excited about the deal.

SodaStream is an extraordinary company offering consumers the ability to make great-tasting beverages while reducing the amount of waste. Source: Techcrunch

I can’t help but feel that PepsiCo is overpaying in this acquisition. Firstly, the company is paying more than 35 times SodaStream’s current annual earnings and secondly, with the company remaining largely based out of Israel it doesn’t appear that there will be any immediate synergies that allow PepsiCo to save money in the long run. Add this to the fact that PepsiCo has agreed to pay SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum a $96 million bonus to remain at the front of the company and dole out a further $23.5 million to employees and it looks like SodaStream couldn’t possibly have extracted any more money.

Source: Globes Israel

Beverage giants haves seemed to regularly pay massive premiums to acquire competitors in the space - Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) with Vitamin Water and PepsiCo with Quaker Oats. Neither of these acquisitions was exactly value accretive and I don’t believe that SodaStream will be any different. Yes, PepsiCo will consolidate the industry even further, although with the health trends that have been emerging, new competitors will always be popping up.

SodaStream has a great product and its revenues have been increasingly nicely, however, it still has not demonstrated the staying power of a PepsiCo or Coca-Cola and I would be wary of such a high premium if I were a PepsiCo shareholder.

Risks

I believe that there is almost no risk of this transaction falling apart. Firstly, PepsiCo is funding this deal with cash that they have on hand. PepsiCo is also a massive multinational with a market cap of ~$150 billion, while they are acquiring SodaStream for just $3.2 billion. I don’t think that there is any risk of the company not being able to secure funding.

Secondly, there are no anti-trust or regulatory issues that threaten this deal. There is plenty of competition in the beverage industry and there would be no rational reason to block the transaction. SodaStream is also an Israeli company and with the trade wars that have been implemented by Trump, Israel is one of the United States’ biggest allies - so again, there also appear to be no political threats to the transaction. The fact that PepsiCo has decided that the two companies will operate almost completely separately and that there will almost be no restructuring of operations, means that regulatory threats are even further diminished.

Given the massive premium to the share price being offered by PepsiCo, I see almost no risk of shareholders turning their backs or another competitor coming in and taking the deal away from PepsiCo. This has been confirmed by the fact that PepsiCo is the sole bidder to buy SodaStream. In all likelihood, the transaction is completed with no drama and exactly as planned.

How you could execute on an arbitrage trade

With the transaction four months away and the arbitrage spread being so narrow, I advise investors to remain on the sidelines for the moment. However, I think that this is a deal which is almost certain to close so those looking to arbitrage should keep a meaningful eye on the deal to see if either the spread widens slightly or remains the same as the deal edges near its completion in January. If there is still a 1% total spread in December, I think that there would be a meaningful opportunity to profit from this deal and earn close to 20% annualized returns.

Here is what I would advise assuming a 1% spread still exists in December. **Note** I only recommend the following to experienced investors.

Purchase $10,000 in SodaStream stock (or 1% of your investment portfolio) Borrow a further $20,000 (or 2% percent of your portfolio) and purchase more shares in SodaStream. Collect $250 in profits in January for a profit. ($300 earned minus roughly $50 in borrowing costs)

My advice is to keep an eye out on the market and if this plan is plausible around the end of the year, to consider the above arbitrage strategy.

