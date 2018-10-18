Sears: Always (Blame) The Sun. Roger, Over And Out (Of Business). J.C. Penney Next?

This is what is happening when you get too close to the sun.

The writing was on the wall for a long time.

The time has come for Sears to say goodbye.

Always The Sun

Are you familiar with the song "Always The Sun" performed by The Stranglers?

How many times have you woken up and prayed for the rain?

How many times have you seen the papers apportion the blame?

Who gets to say?

Who gets to work and who gets to play?

I was always told at school, everybody should get the same How many times have you been told if you don't ask you don't get?

How many lads have taken your money, your mother said you shouldn't bet

And who has the fun?

Is it always a man with a gun?

Someone must have told you, if you work too hard you can sweat There's always the sun Mm-hmm,

there's always the sun

Always, always (always the sun)

Why do I pull this song, from 1986, out of my memory, you're asking? Because there's no better way to describe what happened to Sears than by using an illustration of Sears getting burnt out of the sun, orchestrated and performed by the stranglers.

Who are the "stranglers" in our article? Keep on reading and find out...

(Another Brick and Mortar) Olympus Has Fallen

Ok folks, so Sears (SHLD) is also filing for chapter 11 protection; the last victim of America brick-and-mortar retailers that went under in 2018. But is Sears just another link in an ever-growing chain?

This year, thus far, no less than 15 US retailers have already filed for bankruptcy or announced liquidations:

Nine West

Claire's (CLRS)

WALKThe Walking Company (OTCPK:WALKQ)

The Bon-Ton Stores (BONT, OTCPK:BONTQ)

Toys R Us

Remington Outdoor

A'gaci

Kiko USA

Bertucci's

Southeastern Grocers (SEG)

Tops Markets

Brookstone

National Stores

Mattress Firm

Sears

Some people say they "don’t read too much into sears failure. Have you been in a sears or Kmart recently? Those retailers were terribly managed and babysat by financial engineering."

Others, e.g. presidents, say Sears was "obviously improperly run" for many years, forgetting (?) that the same guy, e.g. Treasury secretary, they appointed to run the American economy was on Sears board of directors from 2005 until 2016.

Either way, this is a done deal now, but I must say I'm far from being surprised. The writing was on the wall for a long time; not only on that wall (street) but also on our wall (or wheel... whatever).

We last touched upon Sears and few of its former competitors when we looked at called the unfair battle between brick & Mortar to online retailers. To wit:

To say that AMZN vs. JCP or SHLD is an unfair battle would probably be the biggest understatement of the 21st century.

Ancient Times: Olympus Golden Era

However, things weren't always that bad for brick-and-mortar retailers; quite the contrary. There was a time - and it wasn't too long ago - when brick-and-mortar retailers shined.

Get this: From its IPO in 2003 until early 2011, Sears made over $4.08B in net income. Nonetheless, since then it has lost $11.78B for a cumulative net loss of $7.7B...

It wasn't too long ago when brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Sears and J.C. Penney (JCP), were the ones expected to grow their online businesses by that much that they were in a lead position to push the relatively young, online-only retailers out of business.

Ok, ok... I may be exaggerating here a little but it's not that far off the truth! So much so that in December 2016, less than 12 years ago, CNN Money was out with a severe warning to the "new guys on the (retail) block":

Netflix and Amazon be warned: "Click-and-mortar" retailers like Sears.com and JCPenney.com showed the most improvement online this holiday season

Source: https://money.cnn.com/2006/12/27/news/companies/etailers_ranking/index.htm

How hilarious is that?

I mean, think about it: Sears and J.C. Penney beating the hell out of Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX). Go figure...

The Stranglers

Fast forward circa 12 years later, here is how things have played out:

Netflix: +9440%

Amazon: +4500%

J.C. Penney: -97.8%

Sears: -99.5%

Indeed, Netflix and Amazon - be warned!...

AMZN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Always (Blame) The Sun, performed by The (Amazon and Netflix) Stranglers

We concluded our previous Sears-focused article with the following statement:

Just like the sun, when you are that big and hot and popular, it's impossible for anyone to get too close as they might get burnt...

Sears got burnt.

Sears has fallen.

Roger (that), over (to Amazon) and out (of business.)

One burning (pun intended) question still remains: Is JCP going to be next?

On one hand, the fewer (retailers) - the better for those who stay in the game. Less competition means better business and better results. People in this camp believe that the Sears bankruptcy Is J.C. Penney's last best chance to recover.

On the other hand, timing is everything and, according to Yahoo Finance, Sears filing just ahead of the holiday season comes couldn't be worse for J.C. Penney:

Struggling J.C. Penney best brace for an avalanche that has been set in motion by the death of longtime foe Sears. Sears, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday, will soon begin liquidation sales at 142 locations as a means to raise cash to pay back creditors. The liquidation sales – ranging from sweaters at Sears to toys at Kmart – will likely cause shoppers to check out the stores for hot deals. That traffic spike at Sears and Kmart could lead to fewer customers this holiday season wandering the aisles of J.C. Penney. To combat Sears’ rock-bottom liquidation prices, J.C. Penney could be forced to respond with its own cut-rate prices. The vicious circle of deals will probably be most severe at malls that have both a Sears and J.C. Penney. Between two key mall operators in the U.S. alone – Simon Property and Macerich – there are 71 shopping malls that house both a Sears and J.C. Penney, according to Yahoo Finance calculations.

My advice is simple: Don't get burnt. Keep a safe distance from the sun. Always. The sun.

Author's note: Blog post notifications are only being sent to those who follow an author in real time. In order to receive notifications for both articles and blog posts, go to Author Email Alerts, which lists all the authors you follow, and turn on "Get e-mail alerts" (see below).

The Wheel of FORTUNE is one of SA Marketplace's most comprehensive services. We view our service as a "supermarket of ideas" with an emphasis on risk management and risk-adjusted returns. Our monthly review for October, where you can find all suggestions since launch, is only one click away. We cover all asset-classes: common stocks, preferred shares, public debts, baby bonds, options, currencies, and commodities. With Trapping Value on-board, you're getting two leading authors for the price of one. Before committing to the service on a long-term basis, take advantage of the two-week free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.