Hi-Crush - Opportunity Might Be Knocking

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) has had a horrible past three months, after its last distribution, capped off by a negative report by Jefferies that has been the cherry on top of the bearish thesis. Things have gotten so bad that now there seems to be little downside left in the stock and plenty of upside if sand prices and volumes are not as bad as the market is expecting. There is also plenty of bearish uncertainty surrounding the company's planned upcoming distribution announcement and its sustainability, which should primarily be a function of Hi-Crush's cash flow situation and cash cushion.

Hi-Crush has had a dramatic drop in unit price after its latest massive $0.75 distribution, which was payable to unit holders last August 14th.

Issues like frac sand pricing, slowing demand, and distribution sustainability were capped off by a report by Jefferies analyst Brad Handler that downgraded many sand stocks including Hi-Crush based on some of the already mentioned reasons along with his thoughts that upcoming Q3 earnings will drive downward estimate revisions.

The Jefferies analyst's thoughts and reasoning are fine and dandy, but, as with many analyst predictions, this report would have been better off put out in late August, instead of October 17th, near what I figure might be a near-term bottom for the stock.

Here is analyst Brad Handler's ranking according to independent site tipranks.com. He currently ranks #4,774 out of 4,894 analysts on tipranks along with an overall expert ranking of #11,290 out of 11,505. These ranks are so poor that it is almost laughable as these numbers by themselves might be a strong case to do the opposite of what he recommends at any given time.

Compare them to my current scores on tipranks, which has Trent Welsh ranked #493 out of 6,611 bloggers and #1,364 out of 11,505 overall experts. Call me crazy, but this latest drop looks like a potential great buying opportunity with an expected distribution announcement coming potentially as soon as next Monday morning.

Hi-Crush should be able to maintain its current distribution trajectory if sand pricing and volumes create enough free cash flow to mostly pay for the expected $0.75 distribution that management has committed to over the next three quarters. The main graph that seems to be getting investors spooked is the Producer Price Index for Hydraulic Fracturing Sand based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor

This graph shows an approximately 20% drop in frac sand prices over the last quarter that has helped drive Hi-Crush's unit price down 40% over the last quarter, which I believe is an overreaction. Oil itself continues to be strong across the globe as well as in West Texas as prices and the spread between the two benchmarks continues to widen slowly, but nothing that is too crazy.

If pricing was truly crashing I would expect the spread between Brent and WTI to widen more quickly and significantly than it is currently doing. This widening gap in oil price spread has been predicted for months now and should abate somewhat in 2019 when the pipeline bottlenecks in the Permian start to get mitigated.

Besides sand pricing, sand volumes are also paramount for Hi-Crush's upcoming earnings report scheduled for October 30th, 2018. The latest issue here for the company is that it recently temporarily idled Whitehall dry plant operations in Wisconsin due to "recent, temporary softness" in completions activity and frac sand demand. This slowdown was expected by the company as it did not need to change its Q3 guidance for sales volumes of 2.8M-3M tons. Hi-Crush also expects volumes and pricing to be soft in Q4 as well with a potential rebound in demand in 2019, especially once pipeline bottlenecks subside with additional new pipelines coming online.

With the latest pricing and volume data it is time to take a look to see if the fundamentals of Hi-Crush can continue to support the company's planned upcoming $0.75 distribution for unit holders, which I think potentially has a great chance to be announced early Monday morning on October 22nd.

According to the company's Q2 earnings call, the company sold over 3 million tons of sand at $70 a ton with about $35 million in services revenue for a total of $248.5 million in revenues and an EBITDA of about $81.5 million. Out of this $81.5 million in free cash flow $66.6 million went to the limited partner unit holders in a $0.75 distribution with an additional $7.8 million going to the holders of the IDRs. Finally, Hi-Crush had a $3.7 million interest expense leaving approximately $3.4 million of extra free cash flow in that quarter.

Now, for the upcoming Q3 quarter, let's go with management's guidance for 2.8M-3M tons of frac sand volume at a price of $56 a ton, 20% lower than last quarters based on the Produce Price Index information for Hydraulic Fracturing Sand over the last quarter. This should be close to a worst case scenario as prices dropped over the entire quarter and not 20% at the beginning of the quarter, so average prices should be higher than this potential floor. This gives us revenues of about $156.8M-$168M plus let's say $40M for services revenue for its growing assortment of PropStream crews, terminals, silos, etc. for a grand total of approximately $195M-$210M in total revenues. Keeping the ratio between revenues and EBITDA the same as from last quarter gives us an EBITDA of about $65M. Take out $66.6M for the $0.75 distribution for limited partner unit holders, $7.8M for the holders of the IDR's and the new quarterly interest expense of $11M leaves the company in the hole for about -$20M give or take.

It means the company might not be able to fully fund its distribution going forward from free cash flow alone, the company has the option to reconfigure its distribution (which I personally doubt), or to ride out the storm until 2019 comes around and demand potentially picks back up along with the potential conversion to a C-Corp the company is aiming for when it initiated its $0.75 distribution.

In order to ride out the potential storm at the end of 2018, and to grow into the potential upturn in 2019, Hi-Crush announced a $450M note offering last July along with a new $200 million asset-backed revolving credit facility. With this massive capital raise, Hi-Crush has earmarked $65M-$70M for the development of its Kermit 2 facility, $30M-$40M for the expansion of its recently acquired FB Industries silo solution company after its $60M purchase of the company, $25M-$30M for the expansion of its Wyeville facility, and finally $15M-$25M for the growth of its other logistics initiatives. Out of the initial $450M in proceeds, the new growth initiatives will leave about $225M left in proceeds, using the top end of estimates, along with its new $200M revolver.

This cash cushion should be enough to help fully pay the enhanced distributions for four quarters for a potential conversion into a C-Corp, especially if pricing picks up with demand in 2019, along with the additional volumes Hi-Crush will be able to sell from its Wyeville and Kermit 2 expansions. The picture for the end of 2018 isn't exactly pretty for Hi-Crush, but it certainly is far better than just a few short years ago when oil prices were hovering around $30 a barrel.

With Hi-Crush's stock down a massive 40% over the past few months, and the company sporting a paltry P/E of 4.5, this stock is priced for bankruptcy even though it is in far better shape for future investor returns than it was in 2016 with oil around $30 a barrel. I fully expect another $0.75 distribution announcement as soon as this upcoming Monday morning along with two more quarters of a near 30% yield at today's prices as it pursues a potential conversion to a C-Corp.

The bears have a solid case against Hi-Crush over the next 6 months, but they appear to have overplayed their hand in my estimation. The slowdown Jefferies recently reported on was fully expected by the market months ago with the pipeline bottlenecks in the Permian. Hi-Crush has strong enough pricing and volumes, along with a hefty cash cushion, that it should be able to fully fund its massive near 30% distribution for the next 3 quarters for a C-Corp conversion, especially as its facility expansions come online in the back quarter of 2018 and 2019. The near-term upcoming distribution announcement might be another memorable event as the bear thesis might not be as bad as many would have investors believe. I continue to own plenty of Hi-Crush units with a long-term positive view of the company over the next 3 years, and I continue trying to sell units at peaks while trying to purchase additional units in troughs. I have purchased additional units recently and might again on Thursday or Friday again, especially if the price dips below $9 a unit again. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.