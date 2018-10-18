Fueled by short covering and a technically oversold market condition, stocks in several major industries have rallied in the last two days. Earnings-related news fueled some of these gains, particularly in the financial sector. In today's report, I'll explain that, while there is additional short covering potential in the coming days, the major ingredients for a bottom aren't visible yet. What's more, market volatility is still too high, which means equities remain vulnerable to news-related selling pressure.

After last week's panic, things have at least calmed down for the broad market in the last two days. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) finished unchanged on Wednesday after a choppy trading session characterized by mixed headlines. A strong showing by the financial sector helped lift the SPX from its earlier losses. The PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) rose 0.86% for the day, while the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD) gained 0.77%. Acting as a counterweight to this strength was the release of minutes from the September FOMC meeting, which created some late-session volatility in the major averages. The minutes revealed that several Fed members felt the need for gradual rate increases in order to ensure a stable economy, while others felt a more restrictive monetary policy stance might eventually be required.

Despite the choppiness generated by Wednesday's slew of headlines, the SPX remained above its 200-day moving average after recovering above it the previous day. This was a source of comfort to many technically-oriented participants after it violated its 200-day MA on Oct. 11. It will be of even greater technical significance, however, if the S&P can finish the full week above its widely-watched trend line on Friday.

Source: BigCharts

Also worth mentioning from a technical perspective is the 15-day moving average, which I use as a guideline for the market's immediate-term (1-4 week) trend. The S&P remains below the 15-day MA on a closing basis as of Wednesday, which means its immediate-term trend is still down. A 2-day higher close above the 15-day MA is needed to reverse the downtrend.

Another important index in need of a trend reversal before the bulls can regain control of the immediate-term trend is shown below. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is the one of the most popular fear gauges and currently reflects elevated levels of concern among participants. As I mentioned in my previous commentary, a close decisively under the 15-day moving average is needed to reverse the latest VIX spike. This would also tell us that fear is dissipating, which would allow the major averages to establish an immediate-term bottom. VIX came close to testing its 15-day MA on Wednesday (below), but remained above it, which means that volatility is still above the recent average and that stocks therefore remain highly vulnerable to news headlines.

Source: BigCharts

After a major decline, one of the first things that should happen before a bottom is established is an improvement in market breadth. One of the most basic measures of breadth is the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, which measures the main direction of stocks in the aggregate. Ideally, the A-D line should lead the major averages higher after a bottom or at least move in line with a rally. As the following chart shows, the A-D line has attempted to reverse its recent decline but hasn't yet established a series of higher highs and lows. Until this happens, investors should remember that stocks are still vulnerable to downside potential in the immediate term.

Source: WSJ

Trading volume should also confirm after a market low has been established. When the market has established a bottom and begins rising, cumulative NYSE volume should also move in the same direction as stock prices. That is, advancing minus declining volume should begin trending higher. Shown below is the NYSE cumulative volume indicator which is still below its recent series of peaks and hasn't reversed its October weakness. However, the bigger trend in broad market volume remains favorable for the bull market's continuation. As you can see here, cumulative trading volume on the Big Board is still in an intermediate-term upward trend.

Source: WSJ

Another important requirement for a market bottom is for the transportation stocks to confirm the recent strength in the industrials. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is now back above its 200-day moving average, the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) hasn't yet recovered above its 200-day MA. The Transports should ideally lead the Industrials after a low has been established; as the following graph shows, the DJTA continues to lag the DJIA. It also remains under the 200-day trend line and, therefore, is still in a position of technical weakness relative to the DJIA. It's important for DJTA to show relative strength due to the economically sensitive nature of the transportation stocks. A failure of the Transports to strengthen from here would suggest the market needs more time to recover before the next advancing phase begins.

Source: BigCharts

By far, the most important factor needed for a confirmed market low is for a major improvement in the incremental demand for equities. This is measured by the new 52-week highs and lows, which remain in a net downward trend. The NYSE cumulative highs-lows graph is shown below and is clearly in need of improvement. There are still far too many NYSE-listed securities, making new 52-week lows, and as long as this remains the case, the stock market will be vulnerable to selling pressure. On Wednesday, there were 129 new lows compared with only 15 new highs. This tells us that the incremental demand for equities is still too weak for a lasting bottom to be established.

Source: WSJ

Most of the new 52-week lows in recent weeks have been income funds, which have been extremely sensitive to the spike in long-term Treasury yields. Before the new 52-week lows can shrink, there needs to be a reversal - at least temporarily - of the yield rally. The CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) is still above its rising 15-day moving average (below) and not far from its latest high. A strong close under the 15-day MA would signal a reversal of the immediate-term yield rally and would pave the way for a halt in the liquidation of bond funds and other rate-sensitive securities.

Source: BigCharts

The 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500 Index is still signaling an "oversold" condition for the large cap stocks, which means there is still the potential for additional short covering in the next few days. However, until the indicators mentioned above show the needed improvement, I recommend that investors hold off on initiating new long positions and remain defensive. Participants should keep plenty of powder dry and wait for the market to confirm a bottom. Once we have a confirmed low, there should be plenty of bargain-buying opportunities, given the continued strength in corporate fundamentals, as well as the strengthening economy. The main factor I'm watching for a confirmed bottom confirmation is for the new 52-week lows on both major exchanges to shrink below 40 for several days. This will let us know that internal selling pressure has all but dried up, and the market will then be in a good position to recover.

Source: WSJ

Investors can also maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and tech sectors, which have all shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will survive the latest increase in broad market volatility with their long-term uptrends remaining intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.