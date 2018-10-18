Why Won't NXP Semiconductors Stop Falling?

Growth over the next three years is just beginning.

Since the breakdown in Qualcomm's (QCOM) deal to buy NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), the former soared to new yearly highs while the latter closed at new lows. NXP looks like a lost cause and, unfortunately, my $80 entry price played out. Since I own the stock at higher prices, I and other investors are asking the same question: why won't NXPI's stock stop falling?

Favorable valuations and a positive shift in sentiment are two reasons that NXP is now a stronger buy than ever.

Valuation

NXP trades at a forward P/E of below 10 times. Much like BlackBerry (BB) or Himax Technologies (HIMX), NXP also has much of its accelerating growth coming later. But NXP is more attractive. BlackBerry may have grown its core server software revenue, but its profit growth from plays in autonomous driving and IoT is still too slow. Himax Technologies, which partnered with Qualcomm to develop 3D sensing, very recently pre-announced stronger third-quarter results. It raised its gross margin, revenue, and EPS guidance, signaling an end to uncertain demands for its WLO.

NXP is confident it will grow in the industrial space at 9-11%, 8-10% in automotive, and 31-33% in overall operating income. Shareholders will just have to wait as cash generation and shareholder returns improve. Even at its current pace of growth, management authorized a $5 billion share buyback. In around two years' time, the ADAS market will become a bigger piece of NXP's business. Management already expects the market to grow at 20 percent, but the company will outpace that by 1.4%.

At the Deutsche Bank technology conference, NXP said the growth of the connected car market is sustainable beyond 2021. In short, investors buying the stock at below 10 times earnings will get a fast-growing company for the next three years.

Sentiment Shifting

In the last week, NXP's stock fell to as low as $76.64, but promptly rebounded. Similarly, Qualcomm also rebounded as tech stocks rallied, but NXP shareholders face fewer uncertainties. The company has a favorable debt profile of 0.39 times debt/equity compared to 0.97 times for Qualcomm. Qualcomm is highly dependent on the smartphone market, but as the demand for high-end units slows, Qualcomm's profits could suffer.

NXP supplies plenty of analog for high-end smartphones, but it is repurposing the technology to support the industrial side. The broader customer base will lessen NXP's risks of a slowing smartphone market.

Related Investments

Seeking Alpha readers may refer to the site's new "Peer" tab. Those who follow NXPI also follow Broadcom (AVGO), Skyworks (SWKS), Ambarella (AMBA), and Texas Instruments (TXN). NXPI stands out among the peers in that the market punished the company's stock excessively. The stock is so discounted that it trades at 38 percent below the average analyst price target of $110.50 (Source: TipRanks). Practically every analyst covering the stock has a rating of five stars:

Your Takeaway

Bearishness, as measured by news releases, peaked in July when the QCOM-NXPI deal fell through. That was three months ago. Markets have to move on, but investors may take advantage of the disconnect by buying the stock at sub-$80.

At a $25 billion market cap, the stock could get bigger as markets realize NXP's worth as measured by its future cash flow value of $118:

Very recently, markets did not expect Lam Research (LRCX) to report a solid quarter. When NXP reports results, markets are also assuming an underwhelming quarter. Good or not next quarter, the long-term EPS growth trajectory is up.

Investors who are patient and have an investment time horizon of at least 2-3 years will get rewarded accordingly.

