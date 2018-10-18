Continental: Tire Sale At 9.2x TTM P/E

With financial leverage at only 2.38x and a dividend yield of 3.3%, the company is an auto name to ride out the sales cycle.

Shares of European automakers have been beaten up recently due to slowing demand in China as well as the European Union's new WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) potential to drive up costs across the industry. Along with some of the major auto manufacturers to be caught up in the mix, tiremaker Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) has seen their shares slide near its 52-week lows of $32.13 and a valuation of 9.2x TTM P/E.

While highly cyclical along with the auto industry in general, Continental AG is a solidly profitable company earning an average 10.0% return on invested capital over that past 10-year cycle. At 9.2x TTM P/E and with its dividend yield at 3.3%, it might be time for investors to consider reading up on the company and potentially adding it to their portfolio.

An Introduction To The Company

While many potential investors might be familiar with the brand Continental, many probably do not know much about the company besides that. With 243,000 employees and a market cap of USD 31.9B, Continental is a major player in the global automotive industry. The company was founded in 1871 in Hanover, Germany with their main products at the time being solid tires for carriages and bicycles. The company went on to start producing pneumatic tires for bicycles and automobiles in the 1890s before being the first company to create an automobile tire with a patterned tread in 1904.

This early success set up the company to grow throughout the 20th century and expand from producing only rubber tire products into other automotive products as well. Today, the company breaks itself up into two main business groups: the Automotive Group, consisting of Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, and Interior, and the Rubber Group, consisting of Tires and ContiTech.

Given the changes going on in the auto industry towards electric cars, Continental announced this summer that it is seeking to IPO the company's Powertrain division in mid 2019. Management noted that this separation should allow the division to be more agile in tackling the technological disruption through more focused management and capital generation beyond the operating cash flows of the business.

As seen in the charts above, the company's Automotive Group has more sales at EUR 6,978 for Q2 2018 compared with EUR 4,410 for the Rubber Group. However, EBIT paints a different story with higher figures seen in the Rubber Group with EUR 631 EBIT (14.3% EBIT margin) compared with EUR 561 EBIT (8.0% EBIT margin) for the Automotive Group. It seems that making rubber into tires can be quite a profitable business! However, it should be noted that both business groups are growing solidly with organic growth in Q2 over the prior year of 7.7% for the Automotive Group and 4.9% for the Rubber Group.

A Profitable And Growing Business

Continental's strong operations and product portfolio have allowed the company to achieve average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 11.67% and 10.01% respectively over the past decade. While the company is highly cyclical along with the automotive industry (as witnessed by the net income losses seen in 2008/2009), this average level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value over a business cycle.

While the 11.37% ROE is below my usual 15% rule of thumb, the ROIC here is the more important unleveraged figure. The average ROE is being driven down by Continental's high financial leverage around 6.1x in 2008 when it had a net income loss. You will hear more about debt later. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from EUR 8.39 in 2008 to EUR 19.19, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity has an average growth of 13.3% annually which supports the ROE and ROIC averages.

Conservatively Leveraged

Despite what the declining share price might signal, Continental currently looks to be in their strongest financial position of the past decade. With financial leverage currently at 2.38x and their interest coverage ratio a healthy 16.42x, the company seems to have learned its lesson from entering 2008 with a financial leverage of 4.69x.

Aside from their one major share issuance in 2010 to shore up the balance sheet, the company seems to be a frugal operator that makes capital investments based using cash flows from operations. While not being a net purchaser of their own shares (which I always like to see), the company has been investing excess cash flow from operations back into operations to fund growth as is evident from the the company's revenue growth averaging 10.2% over the past decade and the growth in book value per share that was mentioned earlier.

Price Ratio And Potential Returns

When looking at steady growth companies such as Continental, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how the company's market valuation compares to auto industry competitors BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) and Magna (MGA), I have placed them side-by-side.

For readers that have not figured it out by now, most auto industry companies are in value territory, and while Continental is no exception, it is not necessarily the cheapest. All the company's P/Es already look attractive at under 10x due to multiple reasons impacting the group such as trade worries, slowing Chinese growth, increasing costs related to electrification of the automobile, as well as fears the auto industry cycle has peaked.

When considering past growth, Continental pulls to the lead with PEG based on 10-year average revenue growth of only 1.0x. However, Continental's PEG of 0.9x based on 10-year average EPS growth is no match for Magna's at 0.5x respectively as Magna has been able to carry out share repurchases over the period. It should be noted however that Magna has not participated in revenue growth to the same extent as the others. This being said, all the company's PEG ratios are well below Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

To get an idea of potential returns, the current P/E of 9.2x can also be expressed as a 10.9% earnings yield, which is well above the 9% that I like to see. However, investors could also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history of growth such as Continental. Adding 3% to represent the company growing alongside global GDP could move potential long-term returns towards 13.9%.

Conclusion

Continental looks like a potential good value investment at only 9.2x TTM P/E and PEG ratios at/below 1.0x at the moment. However, the company is by no means the only name investors should take a look at in the sector. Continental interests me because, in my opinion, with a diverse set of business divisions, the company will still have a place in an electrified car world, unless the wheel gets reinvented or the tires come off the vehicle completely. While the business is cyclical, the company's low financial leverage and nice dividend yield of 3.3% make it a good-looking company to ride out a potential auto industry cycle decline.

