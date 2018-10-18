5 Sleep-Well-At-Night REITs For Retirees

It's important to recognize that a "rising tide lifts all boats", and that is especially true for REIT investors.

One boat shows a glorious future, the work of generations of advancement and top-line craftsmanship, clarity about the real world’s elements and how they operate, and luxury defined.

My frequent travel around the country takes me to the most interesting places. It's part of my endless quest to study, assess, develop, and then communicate, the most cogent REIT analyses I can provide, and make them available to the public, here on Seeking Alpha.

Yesterday was no different, as I awoke in West Palm Beach, Florida (here for a collection of meetings), and began my usual dawn-time walk, amidst the most glorious morning.

Beyond the breathtaking beauty of the wide Atlantic Ocean, with its forever lapping waves and stunning sky-filled colors, there was the romantic idea that I could see... forever.

Well, at least "miles and miles." Then, that early "earth science" lesson came to mind: it's really only about 3 miles to the visible horizon. But I just know those beautiful Grand Bahama beaches were, what, another 95 miles eastward toward that sun-ball? I swear, I could almost... taste it.

Sun-drenched images aside, I got distracted by a pair of boats in my view, as my thoughts helpfully snapped back to Commercial Real Estate - a world that I happily inhabit.

As I saw these two "pleasure" craft bobbing about the morning tide, I instantly saw a connection for my readers.

By the way, I recognize, without hesitation, that investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts is of greatest interest to investors with an eye on retirement, or who are currently in retirement... people for whom income is important - solely, or as a portion of their portfolios. And who are wanting to select quality REITs, with reliable, steady and growing dividends. And who know those investments represent actual real estate.

Anyway, these two boats presented a vibrantly clear example of two, very different, approaches. With rich analogies to investing, and especially, REIT investing.

The other boat presents a future that's more subject to the "drift." No motor power, all brawn. Fits a handful or two of people. Difficult to overpower in nature. A basic, even rudimentary design. Sure, it floats, and sure, it can get the job done - but only to an extent. No flourish, sense of style, or, honestly, about what's possible. Of the two, the smaller offers a stark high contrast, lacking sufficient safety, power, capacity, or drive.

Both floating devices have a given reach: one very short, one much longer. And, as with investing, you want to choose the one that's battle tested and better able to weather the storm. That can get you through the good times, and the bad, etc., etc.

When one invests on behalf of one's future, good design and stalwart construction is paramount. To push the point, you wouldn't, nor shouldn't, trust your future to a dartboard, spin o' the wheel, casual suggestion by well-meaning acquaintance, or eyes firmly shut. You want ideas, choices, and solutions best focused on the long term, with competent analysis. Strong companies, with unique offerings, correctly priced (even underpriced), doing the right things and doing things right, and in it for the long haul.

As for today's retirees, they (perhaps it's even you) have happily avoided the stereotypes of shuffleboard-playing, 3:30 pm Denny-dinner-eating oldsters. No, today's retirees are more engaged, more active, still quite youthful. For sure, they're not living "your grandfather's retirement."

So, I want to present 5 ideas for "retirees" that can help you to Sleep Well At Night. That phrase, and the idea behind it, are so vivid for me, that regular readers know that I call them "SWANs".

These five "sleep well at night" REITs have nice diversification - including a premier shopping Mall company... multi-decade, reliable-dividend-paying Triple Net Lease company… a pair of senior housing and healthcare REITs… and a stellar industrial company.

Of course, I don't endorse a portfolio consisting of only 5 REITs - it's too few.

Readers who prefer more extensive REIT portfolio ideas and information, early notice of published articles, and many other benefits and features, are invited to my Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. Now, let's crank up the "fab five" because I know that's why you're reading this article...

SWAN Retiree REIT #1: Simon Property Group (SPG)

The Big Why: Simon has the scale advantage and the cost of capital advantage. Interesting enough, all of the 5 blue-chip BUYs enjoy similar attributes, and Simon's moat is well-defined, and the management team has maintained strict discipline to drive shareholder returns.

Feather in its Cap: Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses some pricing power given its high-quality properties. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule, and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength.

Downsides: Retail store closures continue to create an overhang as well as the uncertainty of Sears demise. However, Simon is well-capitalized to re-develop the Sears fleet, and I have no concerns related to dividend safety.

Performance YTD: 5.0%

Alpha Inside Management Update: Simon announced its dividend this quarter of $2.00 per share, an increase of 11.1% year over year. The company will pay at least $7.90 per share in dividend (this year), an increase of more than 10% compared to the $7.15 paid last year.

Bottom Line: Simon shares trade at $174.01 with a P/FFO multiple of 14.6x. Simon is A-rated with a dividend yield of 4.6%, and the company is expected to grow FFO per share by 8% in 2018. I maintain a STRONG BUY. See my latest article HERE.

SWAN Retiree REIT #2: Realty Income (O)

The Big Why: Similar to the other blue-chip REITs, Realty Income has increased its moat capacity utilizing the same levers: cost of capital and scale. Over the years, I have witnessed the evolution of this REIT that really functions more like an investment bank for corporate tenants that generate very sustainable revenue. Top drivers include Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), CVS (NYSE:CVS), 7-Eleven, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and others.

Feather in its Cap: Realty Income has both a scale and cost of capital advantage, and this allows the company to maintain a very wide moat. The credit upgrade (A-rated by two rating agencies) is a big plus.

Downsides: This week, the company announced a new CEO (was John Case), Sumit Roy. I have known Sumit for almost a decade, and I consider him to be a quality pick. This was a bit of a surprise, but I am confident the new CEO will lead the vision of the company, and I see no issue going forward.

Performance YTD: 4.6%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Realty Income is an ideal SWAN because the company has consistently generated dividend growth ever since going public. To date, the company has declared 579 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 49-year operating history and increased the dividend 98 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994.

Bottom Line: Realty Income shares trade at $57.55 with a P/FFO multiple of 18.2x. The dividend yield is 4.6% and well-covered by AFFO. I maintain a BUY and here is the latest.

SWAN Retiree REIT #3: LTC Properties (LTC)

The Big Why: LTC invests primarily in senior housing and long-term healthcare property types, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties and combinations thereof. LTC's balance sheet remains strong, and the company has enhanced flexibility and liquidity through the new line of credit with a $400 million accordion feature, giving LTC additional dry powder to fund future growth initiatives.

Feather in its Cap: LTC has maintained a very consistent record of increasing dividends, raising (dividends) every year except 2009 (when the company just froze the payout and did not cut the dividend). The company remains true to its strategic and conservative capital allocation philosophy, which has served it well through many real estate cycles. The long-term debt to maturity profile remains well-matched to the company's projected free cash flow, helping moderate future refinancing risk.

Downsides: A few weak tenants (namely Anthem, LTC's 6th largest tenant/operator that generates around $10 million annually), but LTC is managing the risk and a variety of options are available.

Performance YTD: 4.4%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Excellent management team with reputation for maintaining good relationships with regional operators.

Bottom Line: LTC is trading at $41.81 per share with a P/FFO multiple of 13.x. The dividend yield is 5.2%, and fundamentals are sound. We are maintaining a BUY on this monthly-paying gem. Here is my latest article HERE.

SWAN Retiree REIT #4: STAG Industrial (STAG)

The Big Why: STAG is also a monthly dividend payer (like O and LTC), and the company has built a durable platform by investing in warehouse and distribution buildings across the U.S. STAG owns 360 buildings in 37 states, with approximately 70.8 million rentable square feet.

Feather in its Cap: STAG sees the opportunity to identify and acquire mispriced assets in the Primary and Secondary markets is very large, and that it's in the company's best interest to have the portfolio's distribution trend toward the Primary/Secondary distribution of the overall industrial market.

Downsides: STAG's payout ratio is higher than many Industrial REIT peers, but the company has done a good job at reducing the payout (and optimizing dividend safety). Also, STAG invests in secondary markets, but we consider that a positive during this cycle.

Performance YTD: 0.0%

Alpha Insider Management Update: In my opinion, STAG is mispriced and should be trading in line with the peers. The company has maintained consistent occupancy and retention, and proving it can scale its model across the U.S.

Bottom Line: STAG shares are trading at $26.21 with a P/FFO multiple of 14.8x. The dividend yield is 5.4%, and I expect to see continued dividend growth. I am maintaining a BUY rating, and you can find my latest article HERE.

SWAN Retiree REIT #5: Ventas (VTR)

The Big Why: Ventas owns approximately 1,200 assets, and the company focuses on high-quality real estate that is well-located in attractive markets with high barriers to entry. The company partners with the top operators in each asset class that are leaders in their sectors and are well-positioned for growth. The properties are located in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Feather in its Cap: Ventas is a landlord to best-in-class operators, and the company's primary competitive advantages are its scale and cost of capital advantages. The balance sheet is in the best shape ever, and I expect the company to capitalize on its liquidity, possibly acquiring a large portfolio or REIT in the near future.

Downsides: Senior housing has muted growth, but it appears that the cycle is turning around, and Ventas is well-positioned to benefit from the demographics (aging population) driving the industry.

Performance YTD: -3.9%

Alpha Insider Management Update: Ventas' net debt to EBITDA ratio now stands at an excellent 5.3x, and debt to assets is also robust at 36%. The company has substantial dry powder ($3.1B on the credit facility) and continued de-leveraging puts the company in an enviable position to grow its cash flow and pounce on opportunities when they arise.

Bottom Line: Ventas shares trade at $58.16 with a P/FFO multiple of 13.5x. The dividend yield is 5.7% and well-covered by FFO. While the year-to-date dispositions (~$1.2 billion) have been dilutive to earnings, Ventas has built a blue-chip balance sheet with considerable dry powder for future acquisitions. See my latest article HERE.

In closing, it's important to recognize that a "rising tide lifts all boats", and that is especially true for REIT investors. While rising rates have continued to thwart total returns in the REIT sector, the opportunity exists when you recognize that rising rates are good for REITs. Rising rates lead to rising rents, and as earnings grow, so do dividends. Take advantage of the mispricing and make sure your vessel can weather the storms... happy SWAN investing!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AVB, BHR, BPY, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CXP, CUBE, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EQIX, ESS, EXR, FRT, GDS, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HT, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KREF, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, MPW, NNN, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, PTTTS, QTS, REG, RHP, RLJ, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, SRC, STAG, STOR, TCO, TRTX, UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VICI, VNO, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.