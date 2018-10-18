OIL Weekly: Is It Time To Sell The Rips?

Last week's market volatility counterbalanced Gulf of Mexico oil rig shutdowns, whereas recent U.S.-Saudi Arabia tensions led to Kingdom's mention of its major defense mechanism: spare oil capacity.

Introduction

Welcome to my Oil Weekly report. In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views on oil markets and the iPath S&P Oil Total Return Index Exchange-Traded Notes (OIL).

OIL replicates the performance of its sub-index, the S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index, which invests directly in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures. Issued by Barclays Bank PLC, OIL is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities, given that it has no principal protection and that it is contingent to the creditworthiness of the issuer. With an expense ratio of 0.75% per year, the fee is slightly cheaper than other oil commodity funds. Given that OIL is a decent short-term investment vehicle to get direct exposure to one-month crude oil future contracts. Moreover, the ETN does not track directly spot prices and can, therefore, deviate substantially from it, due to variance in the shape of the futures curve over time. With a net asset value of $395.5 m, OIL is one of the most liquid oil funds of the market and enjoys an advantageous tax status because the capital gains are taxed at the long-term capital gains rate, only when the ETN shares are sold.

In this report, I analyze weekly crude oil storage levels published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the vagaries of the Commitment of Traders report released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in order to assess investor and speculator behavior on the oil complex. Then, I identify key macroeconomic and geopolitical developments and their corresponding impacts on OIL shares.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S. oil storage lifted 1.48% (w/w) to 410m barrels on the September 28-October 5 period, while Cushing inventories rushed 9.63% (w/w) to 26.85m barrels. The moderate inventory build accounted by the EIA somewhat eased current oil storage shortage, which is now down only 2.4% or 10.1k barrels below the 5-year average and 11.3% or 52.2k barrels under last year's level. With Hurricane Michael temporary disturbing some of Gulf of Mexico oil extraction platforms, oil deficit should persist in the short term, remaining bullish for crude futures and OIL shares.

Source: EIA

In the meantime, the five-year U.S. crude oil storage spread (w/w) improvement decelerated, posting a shortage of 20.4k barrels on the corresponding period and continue to support OIL price.

Source: EIA

Refined petroleum products stockpiles evolved in separate directions over the week, despite oil rig utilization rates dipping to 88.8% over the week. Indeed, gasoline (w/w) stocks accelerated marginally, up 0.4% to 236.2m barrels, whereas distillates dipped 1.96% (w/w) to 133.5m barrels.

Concomitantly, U.S. oil balance significantly enhanced over the week, with exports surging 49.51% (w/w) to 2.58m barrel, whereas net imports dipped 22.77% (w/w) to 4.82m barrels, amid ramping international oil demand and persisting worries on world's oil supply.

Source: EIA

On the September 28-October 5 period, U.S. oil output increased slightly to 11.2m barrels, in spite of weakening number of online oil rigs. Going forward, latest Baker Hughes rig count report accounted 11 new rigs during on the October 12 ending week, which should propel U.S. oil production to new highs and provide some headwinds on OIL shares.

Source: Baker Hughes

In the interim, OIL lost 6.06% to $8.74 per share, following lingering global oil supply uncertainties and last week's equity selloff.

Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Legacy Commitment of Traders Report (COTR) released by the CFTC on October 2-9 period, crude net speculative length on Nymex futures further declined, down 3.8% (w/w) to 528,051 contracts, while OIL shares corrected marginally, down 0.43% to $9.24 per share.

Source: CFTC

This is mainly explained by long liquidations, which dipped 3.18% (w/w) to 633,117 contracts, whereas short length flattened to 105,066 contracts. Recently, OIL and speculative positioning correlation weakened, which might indicate that crude and OIL pullback might be near.

Since the beginning of the year, net speculative positioning on crude contracts dipped 15.41% or 96,162 contracts, whereas OIL's (YTD) performance skyrocketed 40.43% to $9.24 per share.

Last week's market volatility counterbalanced Gulf of Mexico oil rig shutdowns, whereas recent U.S.-Saudi Arabia tensions led to Kingdom's mention of its major defense mechanism: spare oil capacity

Since my last article, OIL lost 6.06% to $8.74 per share, amid surging market volatility due to a confluence of factors. Rising interest rates, hesitating industrial and export activity, fears on U.S.-China trade war, dollar strengthening, currency woes in emerging markets and ramping oil prices are some of the reasons which triggered recent equity selloff.

Moreover, tensions between the U.S. and Middle East countries intensified during the weekend, including Saudi Arabia, following the disappearance of Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. Although a quarrel escalation between the U.S. and the world's largest oil producer seems highly unlikely, the retaliation measures Saudi Arabia said it would use, namely its space oil capacity, against any U.S. punitive measures could weigh on crude investor trust and offset OPEC's efforts to stabilize oil markets.

Meanwhile, Brent-WTI spread widened further, from $9.57 to $10.04 per barrel on the October 2-9 period, following persisting supply risks coming from Iranian and Venezuelan dipping crude output.

The dollar index (DXY) measuring the progress of the buck against a basket of major currencies corrected slightly during last week equity selloff, supporting the black commodity market, through cheaper international purchases.

Source: Tradingview

During the week, WTI future curve increased its backwardation slope but flattened on nearby maturities. This intensification indicates that worries about undersupply are growing, as the approach of the new oil sanctions inflicted by the U.S. to Iranian oil exports approach. With a steepening future curve, OIL shares should continue to be supported, but the rally seems to slowly lose momentum, amid recent uncertainties on weakening global economic growth.

Given the above, I maintain my bullish call on OIL shares and believe that once the recent correction is over, the crude complex has still sufficient catalysts to pursue its uptrend.

