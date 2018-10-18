Qualys And Tenable: Pair Trade Opportunity In The Making

Qualys (QLYS) and Tenable (TENB) are the leaders in the vulnerability management market, a growing area of enterprise security which continually shows strong demand. QLYS has demonstrated their strength and leadership over the past few years whereas TENB is relatively new to the pubic arena, going public in late July. Year to date, there has been a significant divergence in performance and recently the divergence in valuation has become quite noticeable, with market leader QLYS now taking the backseat.

The hype around TENB's IPO has been a huge tailwind to their recent success and even after the tech correction late last week, TENB's valuation seems to be a bit too much. On the other hand, QLYS' valuation has significantly come down as of recently and is now trading at a discount to TENB, giving investors a great opportunity to take advantage of a beaten down name with significant long-term potential.

QLYS data by YCharts

QLYS has been down over 20% since TENB went public whereas TENB has been quite the opposite, appreciating over 30% in the same timeframe. Some of this action could be caused from investors pulling their money out of QLYS and putting it into the "new and exciting" TENB IPO. I am more bullish on QLYS given their revenue growth and profitability trends and the recent pullback in the stock provides a great buying opportunity compared to TENB.

QLYS and TENB Recent Earnings

In Q2 QLYS reported 23% revenue growth with a 78% gross margin. In addition, operating margin expanded to 30% in Q2, up from 28% in Q1. QLYS continues to demonstrate their ability to not only grow top line but continue on their trajectory towards increased profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 39% for the quarter compared to 37% in Q1. Operating cash flow margin also saw some improvement, expanding to 36% margin compared to 30% margin in Q1. The combination of 20%+ top line growth and margin expansion across the board demonstrates QLYS's profitability potential and supports their market premium valuation.

After the strong quarter, QLYS also slightly raised their full year guidance. Revenue are now expected to be $278-279 million, growing 20-21% y/y. Though the growth rate is expected to decelerate for the remainder of the year, investors should have already expected this given revenue is now over $0.250 billion. Growth at the low end of the 20's for the year still demonstrates significant growing power.

Now moving to TENB. Q2 revenue grew 44%, which was a slight deceleration from the 46% growth in Q1. Billings grew another 39%, which was a rather large deceleration from 47% in Q1. The slowdown in billings was driven by lower deferred revenue, which is a good proxy for future revenue growth.

Gross margins were a big detractor this past quarter, compressing from an impressive 88% last year to 85% this year. Though gross margin remains very impressive, the 300 basis point compression could point to increases in product costs. SaaS companies typically have gross margins above 80% due to the software nature of their business operations. Despite the decline in gross margin, this should not be a red flag for investors.

Operating margins also saw an unhealthy compression, decreasing from an operating loss margin of 16% last year to a 21% loss. While a majority of expenses going into operating margin highly variable (such as S&M and R&D), TENB showed their inability to improve their profitability even as the revenue growth decelerated.

Management guided revenue for F18 to $260-261 million, which implies ~39% growth for the year. Assuming management is being slightly conservative, this still implies a slowdown in revenue growth for the rest of the year. Operating loss of $58.7-60.7 million represents an operating loss margin of nearly 23% for the full year. Again, this implies that operating loss will only widen for the remainder of the year.

To sum things up here, TENB does have the higher revenue base, growing faster, and currently has better gross margins. However, their recent quarterly earnings showed they are not nearly as profitable as QLYS. If TENB wants to continue their revenue growth north of 40% for the time being, they will need to continue to sacrifice profitability in order to invest more in S&M expenses. It is fair to say TENB deserves a premium valuation, however, the valuation divergence has become a bit too much for my liking.

Valuation

TENB is still new to the public markets and will experience volatility over the coming months as investors look to right size their positions and get a better grasp on valuation. QLYS on the other hand, has been trading in the public markets for quite some time and investors have had the opportunity to become more comfortable with valuation.

As discussed above, both of these SaaS names have solid revenue growth and a path to increased profitability. Right now, TENB not only has a higher revenue base, but is growing at a faster rate. However, this is cutting into their profitability as margins contracted this past quarter. Over time, TENB will be able to expand their margins, albeit, coming at the costs of lower revenue growth.

Both of these names are deserving of premium market valuations, which they both currently trade at. However, the recent divergence between TENB's valuation and QLYS's valuation calls into question if TENB is really that much better than QLYS. I think valuation should come closer to parity over the next few years, however, the ~3x turn premium TENB currently trades at is a bit too high.

QLYS EV to Revenues (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

QLYS currently trades at ~10.3x TTM revenue with management guiding revenue growth of 20-21% for F2018. TENB currently trades at a ~3x turn premium, at ~13.2x with management guiding to revenue growth of ~39% for F2018. The challenging part here is determining if the ~3x premium is warranted. I would argue no.

QLYS has demonstrated their ability to not only consistently generate profitability, but have expanded margins as well. Lower top line growth of SaaS companies typically mean higher margins and profitability, which is the case when looking at TENB/QLYS.

Investors who believe in the long-term viability of TENB and their ability to generate future cash flows and profitability may be more inclined to pay for the premium valuation. However, investors in this current market (the one which just heavily punished high-valuation names) may be more cautious around valuation. Investors may see QLYS's top line growth as very solid and consistent profitability as a defensive characteristic.

For now, TENB continues to be a great choice for those who got in at the IPO price. However, at this time, it is challenging to build up a position in this name without taking on a considerable amount of risk considering where valuation is and where management expects F18 to end up.

Both of these companies face risks include any market correction where highly valued, market premium names get re-rated downwards. The recent correction was a great example where investors took a lot of money off the table from the higher growing, higher valued names and rotated into safer, more defensive stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.