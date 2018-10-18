Baozun Is A Mini-Monopoly Flying Below The Radar

The company has been shifting its business model to focus on service based solutions which is improving margins and strengthening the core business.

Background

Baozun (BZUN) is a Chinese E-Commerce company which provides Omni-Channel business solutions to companies that want to sell their products in China. The company primarily helps Western companies set up a digital presence in China and helps with everything from setting up a website to setting up IT infrastructure, managing business inventory and analyzing consumer data

Baozun’s competitive advantage comes from the difficulty of doing business in China. Western companies looking to establish themselves in the country need a helping hand in adopting their product marketing and presentation to suit the tastes of the Chinese consumer. Foreign companies also need to know where and how they can market and sell to Chinese consumers as shopping habits and consumer preferences differ so substantially.

This is why Baozun counts on companies such as Nike, Microsoft, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger as clients. In total, the company has 162 brand partners which it markets for in China. Baozun has Alibaba as a strategic investor meaning that it will be supported strategically as it looks to bring foreign brands to the Chinese middle class.

Baozun’s competitive edge

I believe that the strength of Baozun’s competitive position is still very underestimated by the market. First, the company is able to tailor its marketing solutions specifically for various categories such as luxury, fashion or technology. The company’s expertise with Chinese social media including platforms such as WeChat is not easily replicable by other companies. Moreover, Baozun’s understanding of Chinese consumer behavior and shifts in the marketplace give the company durability over the long run.

Baozun’s Online to Offline (O2O) services; connected marketing and retail strategies; supply chain restructuring, optimization, and operations; new generation digital operation platforms; online sales forecasts and replenishment; and technologies such as data analytics and AI ensure adaptable, quality and cost-effective services which I don’t see a competitor being able to take away from them.

Take for example 2Open and web2asia Baozun’s biggest rivals. Combined, they have less than a third of the revenue which Baozun does, reflecting the company’s strategic partnerships with Alibaba and scale of access to the market. Chinese companies generally enjoy partnering with one another and given the fact that Baozun is a domestic company facilitates doing business. This is not the case for its two rivals which are marketing from the outside, looking inward.

Moreover, neither of Baozun’s competitors provides the end of end to end services which the company does. They focus mostly on consulting services and setting up digital stores. Fulfillment and warehousing and the entire back end, is not provided. Baozun provides everything a client could need as their CEO states.

One of the biggest tail winds for the company is the long-term high-speed growth of the overall Chinese market. E-Commerce is still in the early innings of growth in China and Baozun has a long runway of growth ahead of it. Amazingly, average Internet usage by consumers in China was 5.8 hours a day in 2017, which is a lot. Users accept and share new products and services constantly and the opportunity for growth is greater than ever. E-commerce has become the most important market channel for big global brands.

Source: Annual Report

Business Fundamentals

Baozun is a one-stop-shop for its brand partners who come to China which can help businesses with every element of their expansion to the country. That being said, the company is shifting its business model to become more service orientated. Baozun no longer wants to buy merchandise—but rather handle inventory on consignment, taking a commission on sales. This shift reduces inventory risk and guides the company in the long-term direction of being in a much higher margin sector that enables them to be profitable. As of the recent quarter, it appears that the strategy is already paying dividends and Baozun is experiencing the benefits of this shift. When analyzing the growth in service revenue over time, this trend appears even more pronounced.

Source: Quarterly Report

Source: Annual Report

Valuation

Baozun currently has an enterprise value of only $2.2 billion dollars on revenues of around $200 million annually. Naturally, for a company of this nature much of the valuation has to do with the business' ability to generate income in the future as the business scales to a level of critical mass. It doesn’t seem at all implausible to think that Baozun would be generating at least $150 million annual profits.

Currently however, the business is only generating $40 million dollars of profit and the market capitalization doesn’t have a sufficient margin of safety for my liking. I would wait for a significant pullback before purchasing stock and probably be a buyer in the mid 20’s.

While you could argue that Baozun is much cheaper on a relative basis than American equivalent American companies such as Shopify, I don’t believe that is a good line of reasoning. Shopify trades at 18-19 times next year’s sales and Baozun is never going to command that high of a premium as emerging market equity with a shifting business model.

Source: The Motley Fool

Risks

For investors considering an investment in Baozun, it is important to consider that there are risks associated with investing in China. First, Baozun is subject to numerous PRC laws and regulations that regulate retailers generally or govern online retailers specifically. For example, the company subject to laws in relation to advertising and online promotion, such as the Advertising Law, Pricing Law, Anti-Unfair Competition Law, Interim Measures for the Administration of Internet Advertising. While it is unlikely that these laws shift in the future in a manner that is detrimental to Baozun, it is a risk which should not be discounted.

The business also generates and processes a large quantity of personal, transaction, demographic and behavioral data. It is unclear exactly what measures the company has taken to protect itself from data breaches, but it seems certain that if the business were to be hacked, there would be severe consequences from both a reputational and regulatory point of view.

For investors who purchase American Depository Receipts, it is also crucial to consider that the value of the Renminbi against the U.S. dollar will directly affect the short-term share performance. Given the political situation currently, there is a risk that the currency declines offset gains in net income.

As a Chinese technology stock the company’s share price is likely to be extremely volatile. This has been evidenced by the recent 35% share price decline. I attribute the price decline to the sell-off in emerging market stocks, as well as the decline in the price of Alibaba shares. Given that such a large proportion of Baozun’s business is derived from Alibaba, there will always be a high level of price correlation between the two companies stocks.

Source: Google

For investors considering an investment in Baozun, I would recommend having at least a five year time horizon and allowing the company time to expand so that increases in earning power have time to be processed by the market.

Takeaways

Baozun is a fantastic Chinese company which I believe is not fully appreciated by the market. Given the recent weakness in emerging market equities, a further drop in the stock price may present an excellent opportunity to establish a position in the company. I would also recommend following this stock- its small market capitalization and large addressable market mean that its growth trajectory may only just be getting started.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.