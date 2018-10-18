PNC Financial Hit By Worries On Growth, Cycle, And Margins

PNC looks attractive as a long-term holding, but investors need to be aware of the shorter-term cyclical risks to the sector and the possibility of further de-rating.

PNC's organic growth plans for its commercial and retail banking businesses are sound, but will require ongoing spending to support and that isn't what short-term investors want to see/hear.

Earnings beats driven by credit quality and lower tax rates aren’t going to get the job done anymore, and investors are increasingly worried about the lackluster pace of loan growth and the shrinking impact that higher rates are likely to have on spread margins. Add in some concerns about the extent to which growth is now tied to ongoing spending, and I can understand why PNC (PNC) shares sold off after third quarter earnings.

Understanding is not quite the same as agreeing, though. I do have concerns about where we are in the cycle, and I think it’s going to be harder to generate outsized gains with banks at this point. That said, PNC is a high-quality bank and I think investors will do well by management’s disciplined growth strategy. Although I’ve expanded my fair value range to account for more uncertainty, a mid-$130’s to mid-$140’s range still offers worthwhile upside for a bank that I expect to be a long-term winner.

Not Much Joy In Q3 Earnings

PNC’s third quarter wasn’t bad by most reasonable standards, but there also wasn’t much to celebrate. The bank did post a slight core revenue beat, driven mostly by fee income, but expenses were higher than expected and the bottom line EPS beat was driven by credit (lower provisions) and a lower tax rate – neither of which are going to excite the Street anymore.

Revenue grew by about 6% yoy on a core basis (and 3% sequentially), with decent growth (up 4% / up 2%) in net interest income boosted by both net interest margin expansion and earning asset growth. Fee income rose 8% yoy on a core basis, with a double-digit boost from the asset management business.

Expense growth basically matched revenue growth on a yoy core basis, with pre-provision core profits up about 5% and tangible book value up a similar amount on a per-share basis. Again, none of this was bad, per se, but in an increasingly jittery market, there wasn’t much to support the bulls.

Weak Loan Growth And Rising Deposit Costs

Disappointing loan growth is not a new phenomenon, and has frankly been an ongoing characteristic of this cycle. Even so, PNC’s performance was disappointing relative to mid-quarter comments, with just 1% yoy loan growth and barely much growth at all on a sequential basis. Ongoing elevated paydowns explain the weak commercial real estate loan performance (and CRE lending isn’t an especially large business for PNC), but the sluggishness in C&I lending was disappointing and also something seen with both JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC). Not helping matters, management’s loan growth outlook was lower than what the Street expected for the fourth quarter.

Deposits outgrew loans, but not by much, and PNC saw mid-single-digit contraction in non-interest-bearing deposits as customers continue to shift to higher-yielding options. The deposit beta declined slightly on a quarterly basis (from 50% to 45%), but rose slightly on a cumulative basis (from 26% to 29%) and PNC’s quarterly betas are now on the higher end of its large bank peer group (Citi (C) is higher, while U.S. Bancorp (USB), Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, and Bank of America (BAC) are lower).

Rates are no longer likely to provide much of a boost to banks like PNC, as rising deposit betas pretty much offset the benefits. PNC’s rate sensitivity has been shrinking anyway (since a year ago), and it’s worth noting that large banks, as a group, continue to outgrow mid-sized and small banks in terms of deposit gathering.

Opportunities To Grow … But At What Cost?

PNC has consistently reiterated its commitment to organic growth and management’s skepticism regarding the value of large M&A. I see no reason to expect that basic plan to change, though I think the higher expense levels are leading some investors to re-evaluate the cost of the growth PNC is likely to attain in the coming years.

PNC’s growth strategy is basically a two-pronged approach that I find quite sensible. On the commercial side, the bank remains committed to market-driven expansion, with the company expanding into Denver, Houston, and Nashville this year and targeting Boston and Phoenix in 2019. While these are all competitive markets (and JPMorgan is looking to step up its game in Boston), PNC has seen these recent expansions drive around 10% of its commercial loan growth, and I believe this is a sound cost-effective strategy to grow an area of lending where PNC is already quite competitive (it’s the second-largest syndicator of middle-market loans).

On the retail side, PNC is looking to use digital investments to support an internet-driven growth strategy. PNC’s digital retail banking already covers close to half of the country and management has seen greater-than-expected interest in its digital wallet offerings. More recently the bank has targeted Kansas City and Dallas with high-yield online savings accounts (offering more than 2% interest rates), and intends to back this with a skinny branch model. I like this basic strategy, but I’d note that others including JPMorgan and Citi are stepping up their online banking activity (with JPMorgan starting to target some areas of interest/importance to PNC), and I wonder about the long-term competitive drivers with these offerings. Will competition come down to just whoever offers the highest rate, or is there an opportunity to differentiate with higher-quality offerings (like PNC’s digital wallet) and/or a skinny branch network?

The Opportunity

Banks don’t tend to do well when yield curves flatten or invert, and that’s a growing concern among at least some investors and analysts. At a minimum, I’d say the heydays for this cycle are over, and I’d note that the market is now paying about 0.2x to 0.3x less in price/TBV terms for the same level of ROTCE compared to the start of the year (which brings multiples more in line with longer-term norms).

I have trimmed back some of my expectations for PNC’s long-term growth (due mostly to lower loan growth and higher expenses), but I still expect PNC to be a relative long-term outperformer, and I still see the shares as undervalued. Long-term earnings growth in the mid-single-digits can still support a fair value range in the mid-$130’s to mid-$140’s, while the bank’s near-term ROTCE outlook supports a P/TBV-based fair value in the mid-$140’s. All of this includes the company’s stake in BlackRock (BLK), and I expect no change in the company’s holdings there.

The Bottom Line

It’s hard for me to recommend bank stocks with the same ardor as before, as I think the market has largely rotated away from the sector in expectation of the end of the positive rate/credit cycle. On a short-term basis that’s probably fair, though I do think high-quality banks like PNC still have attractive long-term attributes and I think there’s still a sound argument for those interested in PNC as a longer-term holding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.