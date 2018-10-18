The Reason Why Green Thumb Lost 35% In A Month

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) has demonstrated to investors that the hottest cannabis stock today can become a dog tomorrow. Since we covered the stock on September 13 in our article "A Billionaire Just Invested In This U.S. Marijuana Stock", the stock has undergone a massive run to over $32.50 before falling 35%, erasing much of the gain in the last month. We think there are two main reasons why the stock has dropped so much in a month: the frequent and large equity issuances and an overvalued stock. These two factors combined made a correction inevitable.

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

Frequent Equity Issuances

First of all, the company tapped capital markets twice in the last three months, which has added over 12 million shares to its float. On July 12, the company announced an $80.3 million bought deal financing issuing 7.3 million shares at $11.million shares at $11.00 per share. The proceeds were used to acquire one of the 10 available New York licenses and to build out its 5 Ohio stores under the newly awarded license. However, after the shares began to appreciate precipitately after strong quarterly results and reports that billionaire investor Leon Cooperman invested in the stock, the company decided to take advantage of the red-hot share price by issuing another 4.4 million shares at $20.00 per share. Clearly, management was being opportunistic in pursuing a second equity offering shortly after the first one given they had no specific use of proceeds. The market was suddenly flooded with 10 million more shares issued at below-market prices which ultimately contributed to the massive decline in share prices.

Before the equity issuances, the company had 138 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2018. It would have more than 150 million shares after the two equity issuances which imply a market capitalization of $3.1 billion, making it the second largest publicly-traded U.S. cannabis company just after MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) with the latter aided by its US$682 million acquisition of PharmaCann recently. The company only went public on June 13 during which the company did a concurrent private placement at $7.75. The company has been able to issue equity at increasingly attractive prices that are conducive for shareholder value and supportive for the company's continued growth.

Stretched Valuation

Green Thumb remains one of the most highly valued U.S. cannabis companies based on revenue multiple. At the current share price, the company still trades at 45x annualized revenue which is higher than its closest peers such as MedMen, Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF), and Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF). The multiples for iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) and Liberty (OTCQX:LHSIF) are not meaningful because none of these companies have significant revenues currently. MPX (OTCQX:MPXEF) and Golden Leaf (OTCQB:GLDFF) trades at very low multiples because these stocks have much lower investor following and capital markets profile.

Green Thumb remains one of the largest U.S. cannabis firms by market access. The company is actively pursuing growth opportunities in 8 states. Once Acreage Holdings (14 states) and Cresco Labs (6 states) complete their IPO in Canada by November, the landscape could look a lot more different. With 30 states that have legalized medical marijuana and 9 states with recreational usage legalized, there remains a large untapped market for cannabis firms to continue consolidating and growing organically.

In the last month, Green Thumb has underperformed relative to its large-cap U.S. peers. The stock was one of the best performers but has since lost momentum as shares were impacted by the two reasons described herein. However, the stock is still up nicely since its IPO in June this year. We think investors should have a long-term view of the sector and avoid selling out of fear. Having a conviction on why you invested in the stock is imperative to help you through the volatility, especially in the cannabis sector.

Putting Everything Together

Green Thumb has seen its share price drop 35% from the recent high in the last month largely due to a second large equity raise only a few months after a previous raise. The equity raises resulted in a large number of new shares hitting the market which increased selling pressure. The share price also suffered from its expensive valuation when investors are increasingly having more options as more U.S. companies decided to go public in Canada, including the recent IPO of the Trulieve. We think Green Thumb remains one of the top choices for investors looking to gain exposure to the promising U.S. cannabis market. We believe the Canadian market will gradually mature as companies need to execute and grow into their massive valuations now that legalization is officially behind us. On the other hand, Green Thumb will see an increased competition for investor capital once Acreage and Cresco complete for IPO. We continue to recommend investors taking a basket approach when it comes to investing in the U.S. cannabis sector. It is difficult to identify winners in a highly fragmented and fast-evolving market, and investors should cast their net wide in order to capture all the multi-baggers and spread out company-specific execution risks.

