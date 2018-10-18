Schneider Electric Leads Financing Round In Sense For Home Energy Monitoring

Schneider appears to be restarting an investment strategy in startups bringing new technologies to the consumer and businesses.

Quick Take

Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSF) has led an investment syndicate in Sense’s recent Series B funding round of $18 million.

Sense is developing a home energy management system for consumer use.

SBGSF led the round for Sense, which is part of renewed investment activity for Schneider as it begins a push into the connected home market. I expect additional investments both within the space as well as in connected business and industrial markets.

Investee Company

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Sense was founded in 2013 to empower homeowners with the knowledge of what's connected to the electric grid and how much energy each device uses in real-time.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Michael Phillips, who was previously Founder and CTO at vlingo.

Below is an overview video of the Sense web app:

(Source: Sense)

Sense’s primary offerings include:

Sense

Sense Solar

Solar Sense HomeCheck

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Grand View Research, the total home energy management systems market is projected to grow during the period between 2014 and 2020.

The main driver for this expected growth is the need to achieve energy efficiency. Adoption drivers also include changes in end-user pricing structures and shifting trends from fixed tariffs to dynamic prices based on actual usage.

Europe accounted for 35% of global revenue in 2013.

Major competitive vendors that provide home energy management systems include:

Sharp Corporation (OTCPK:SHCAY)

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Panasonic Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY)

Intel Corporation (INTC)

Honeywell International (HON)

General Electric (GE)

Investment Terms and Rationale

Along with Schneider leading the round, other investors in the current round included Prelude Ventures, Capricorn Investment Group, Shell Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, and iRobot (IRBT).

Investment valuation wasn’t disclosed, which is typical for this early stage round. Including the current funding, Sense has raised $38.6 million in investment since inception.

Schneider invested in Sense to assist it in pursuing ‘broader consumer adoption with a partnership ecosystem that includes home construction, energy providers, and smart home innovators.

As Kevin Self, SVP Strategy, Business Development & Governmental Affairs at Schneider Electric stated in the deal announcement,

Consumer demand for connected home technology is on the rise, and smart energy is a big piece of that. Schneider Electric is an active participant in energy transformation and believes this transition rests with everyone. Sense understands this and has developed a highly engaging, easy-to-use technology that empowers consumers to take control of their energy future.

The graphic below shows a sample of its recent investment history by various metrics (click to enlarge):

(Source: VentureDeal Database)

The data indicate that Schneider has focused its investments most often in the industries of Enterprise IT, Software, and Internet & IoT.

Most of its recent investments have been in the mid and expansion stages of startup company development.

By geographic location, Schneider has focused on companies located in California and New York, although Sense is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Schneider has not historically been an active corporate investor in technology startups, investing in only three disclosed fundings from 2009 to 2017.

However, in 2018 Schneider has invested in four financings, indicating a new interest by management to tap into new technologies that startups bring to its business segments.

With Schneider Energy Ventures, the firm aims to focus its efforts on three main areas of investment:

Energy & Power

Automation & Communication

Advanced Materials & Electronics

The deal for Sense falls within its Automation & Communication focus. It is unusual for Schneider to lead a funding round, so the deal for Sense appears to indicate management’s strong interest in a consumer play for the connected home.

I expect to see additional investments by Schneider, perhaps more in the connected home space but also in the business and industrial spaces as well.

Thank you for reading. I write about IPOs, M&A deals and public company investments in tech startups. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

