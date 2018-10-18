A Perspective On The 10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield And Stock Market Returns

The stock market in aggregate recently experienced a rapid decline that some have attributed to the recent increase in interest rates, especially the 10-Year U.S. Treasury yield. For example, between October 1st through October 12th, the Nasdaq Composite was down 540 points or ~6.7% and it was down close to 613 points from its late August peak; the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1,311 points or ~4.9%, and the S&P 500 Index was down 157 points or ~5.7% in the same time period. Concurrent to the decline of the major stock market averages the 10-Year yield (interest rate) has quickly increased. Since October 1st the 10-Year yield has increased from 3.09% to 3.15% on October 12th, it peaked at 3.23% on October 5th. The 10-Year yield was only 2.90% at the start of September and was 2.46% at the start of the year. Examining the chart of the yield history shows that it is increasing rapidly this year. Even the 5-Year yield was over 3% and the 30-year at 3.4% this past week. But from the perspective of a small investor why is the 10-Year yield so important and what is its relationship to stock market returns.

10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield History

10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield’s Importance

The 10-Year yield is important since it is an indicator of economic activity. The 10-Year yield often rises in response to stronger economic activity and growth. But another interpretation is that a rising 10-Year yield points to increasing inflation. The quick increase in a relatively short time period has spooked many investors in the stock market since it may be pointing to rapidly rising inflation that will negatively impact sales and earnings for many companies. The 10-Year yield influences borrowing costs for home mortgages, auto loans, some credit cards, student loans, and corporate debt. Essentially rising 10-Year yields make borrowing money more expensive for consumers and companies and thus potentially impacting revenue and EPS for businesses. In addition, expectations of increasing future inflation in turn point to further rising yields. But is inflation actually increasing?

Inflation

Inflation has generally been low since the last recession. But more recently it has started to trend up indicating rising prices. Many businesses, particularly industrial and consumer staples companies such as 3M (MMM), Kellogg (K), Procter & Gamble (PG), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Caterpillar (CAT) and others have reported rising input costs including raw material costs and freight costs in their quarterly earnings. The chart below shows the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil for the past 1-year. Although it has declined from it latest highs the price is still up ~38.7% in the past year directly impacting input costs to businesses that use oil or petroleum products for their manufacturing processes.

Price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil

Source: Macrotrends

Furthermore, the cost of freight for many companies is also increasing due to high demand, shortage of drivers, higher fuel costs, higher labor costs, and increasing capital expenditure costs to purchase trucks. The chart below shows that the Producer Price Index for the transportation and warehousing is rapidly increasing. Many companies benefited from decreasing costs between mid-2014 and mid-2016 but since then the index illustrates rapidly increasing costs.

Producer Price Index for Transportation and Warehousing Industries

In general the input costs for many manufacturing industries is increasing. The chart below shows the Producer Price Index for manufacturing is rapidly increasing. Similar, to freight many companies benefited from decreasing costs between mid-2014 and mid-2016 but since then the index illustrates rapidly increasing costs.

Producer Price Index for Manufacturing Industries

10-Year Yields and Interest Rate Sensitive Companies

The 10-Year yield can impact interest rate sensitive companies such as those in the home building industry. Homebuyers typically need a 15-year or 30-year mortgage to purchase a house and rates on these mortgages are influenced by the 10-Year yield. The rising 10-Year yield may be one contributor to the recent slow down of the housing market, which in turn has likely affected homebuilder stock prices. The S&P Homebuilder Select Industry Index, which contains 35 companies was rising since its low in early 2016 but it is down ~26% from its peak in late January 2018. Concurrently, in late January the 10-Year yield was ~2.70% and has increased roughly 17% to ~3.15% this past Friday.

S&P Homebuilder Select Industry Index

Source: spindices.com

Similarly, the auto industry, which relies on auto loans, has experienced declining stock prices in parallel with slowing auto sales and rising interest rates. Auto sales are down from a peak of ~17.55M units in 2016 to an estimated ~16.8M units this year. The Dow Jones U.S. Automobiles & Parts Index is down ~28% from its peak in early-January. Some stock prices of companies in the auto industry are down even more from their highs this year compared to the index. The 10-Year yield has a correlation to the interest rate sensitive industries. As the cost of purchasing a large ticket item such as a house or car increase then sales should logically drop and in turn the stock prices of companies in these industries may drop due to lower future revenue and EPS expectations.

10-Year Yield Correlation to Broader Market

What about the broader market? In context of the 10-Year yield there is a correlation between changes in interest rates and stock market returns for the S&P 500 Index. The chart below compares rolling 2-year time periods of the S&P 500 versus the 10-Year yield between 1963 and 2018. For example, one point (gray diamond) represents the time period 2017 – 2018, a different point would represent 2016 – 2017 and so on. If stock prices and the 10-Year Treasury yield are going up concurrently during that same time period then the correlation coefficient is positive. On the other hand if the 10-Year yield is increasing and the stock prices are decreasing then the correlation coefficient is negative. The chart shows that when the 10-Year yield is below 5% rising interest rates have for the most part been associated with rising stock prices. But at the same time the slope of this relationship is negative meaning that the correlation is weaker as the 10-Year yield approaches close to 5%. Note at between ~4.25% and 5% points fall above and below the zero line indicating that in some market conditions the relationship is positive and in some market conditions the relationship is negative. Furthermore, when the yield is over 5% the relationship is negative meaning that rising interest rates to ~7.5% correspond to declining stock prices. The negative relationship still exists at higher yields but the slope is not as steep.

The above interpretation is partially supported by the following table that indicates when 10-Year yields are relatively low and rising then the S&P 500 Index has better monthly returns compared to when yields are higher. However, this table also suggests that when 10-Year yields are greater than 6% and rising then the S&P 500 Index monthly returns are negative. In addition, the table illustrates when yields are greater than 6% but falling then the S&P 500 Index monthly returns are relatively good, presumably since borrowing costs are decreasing.

Source: Nuveen Asset Management website.

The chart below shows that other methods of analyzing the data have indicated that rising 10-Year yields have been both good and bad for stock prices but using a rolling 5-year time period.

Source: Nuveen Asset Management website.

Conclusion

In context of a consumer who is purchasing a house or car the 10-Year yield makes a difference since it affects their borrowing costs. Interest rate sensitive companies are clearly affected by rising rates due to increasing borrowing costs of their customers. In general stock prices rise or fall with rising 10-Year yields depending on market conditions and the starting yield. But in my opinion from the perspective of a small investor that has a long-term or buy-and-hold philosophy, daily or even monthly small changes in the 10-Year yield is probably noise. A quick increase in the yield may, however, cause increased volatility and a decline in stock prices as recently experienced by many investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.