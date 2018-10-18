Orsted To Acquire Deepwater Wind For U.S. Offshore Wind Farm

Orsted is a wind and bioenergy provider that sees significant U.S. growth prospects in the decades ahead for offshore wind energy sources.

Deepwater has an operational offshore wind farm and several more in various stages of the regulatory permitting process.

Orsted has agreed to acquire Deepwater Wind from private equity firm D.E. Shaw for $510 million.

Danish wind and bioenergy provider Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) has announced it has agreed to acquire Deepwater Wind for $510 million.

Deepwater Wind operates an offshore wind farm in the U.S.

DNNGY management believes the U.S. will be a strategically important adopter of offshore wind projects in the decades ahead.

Rhode Island-based Deepwater Wind was founded in 2005 to develop and operate an offshore wind farm in the U.S., the 30-megawatt (MW) Block Island facility.

Management is headed by CEO Jeffrey Grybowski, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously Partner at Hinckley, Allen & Snyder.

Below is an overview video of the Deepwater Block Island offshore wind farm:

(Source: GE Renewable Energy)

According to a market research report by Global Market Insight, the offshore wind energy market is projected to grow by 17% during the period between 2018 and 2024.

The main driver for this expected growth is the growing attention towards the replacement of conventional power generation technologies that involve extensive utilization of fossil fuels to limit GHG emissions.

Orsted disclosed the acquisition price as $510 million but didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance.

A review of the firm’s most recent financial reports indicates that in 2017 Orsted generated $9.15 billion in revenue, diluted EPS of $1.96 and has a trailing annual dividend yield of approximately 2.3%. Operating cash flow during 2017 was $159 million.

Orsted is acquiring Deepwater Wind to ‘create the number one offshore wind platform in North America.’

As CNBC reported in its story on the deal,

Orsted said that Deepwater Wind’s portfolio had a total potential capacity of approximately 3.3 gigawatts [GW], including offshore wind development projects in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Maryland, and New York. Orsted’s offshore wind portfolio in the U.S. amounts to around 5.5 GW.

In the past 12 months, Orsted’s stock price has risen 7% vs. the S&P 500 Index 8.1%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: SEEKING ALPHA)

With the deal for Deepwater, Orsted is paying a significant price for instantly becoming an important player in the nascent U.S. offshore wind market.

Deepwater also brings significant expansion capacity to Orsted, with a number of projects in process for up to 3.3 gigawatts in power generation.

Perhaps most importantly, Deepwater has extensive experience in the regulatory processes for offshore wind permits.

In the U.S., many coastal states are particularly interested in clean technologies to generate energy and are expected to lead the way in pushing for greater adoption of alternative sources in the decades ahead.

Orsted views the U.S. offshore market as a strategically important focus for the company, as advances in technologies have reduced the costs of offshore projects relative to the electricity they can generate while remaining largely over the horizon from population centers on the coast.

While not cheap, the deal for Deepwater has the promise of paying rich dividends if management is correct about its forecast for sharply increased demand in the U.S. offshore wind market.

Investors likely won't know for several years whether this bet turns out to be a good one or not.

