Recent Stock Purchase October 2018

Market volatility is back. We're up, we're down, red flags about the economy, world affairs, interest rates (add whatever concern here), and you can go mad trying to make sense of it all. That's why it's sometimes better to simply invest with blinders on. Follow your own path and rules and tune out all the financial noise. See, the headlines are always going to be negative in good economic times and, of course, bad. So what's an individual investor to do? Simple. Keep buying quality dividend payers, diversify and enjoy the dividends when they come. It's how I have been investing for over a decade since going the DGI route. Sure, I hold some stinkers in my portfolio, but overall I cannot complain and I have been able to create an ever-increasing passive income stream year after year which is my primary goal. With that being said, let's take a look at my recent stock purchases in October.

I have added to my taxable account 9 shares at $52.05 for a total investment of $468.45 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in CAH now total 61 shares with a market value of $3,211.65.

I have added to my IRA account 6 shares at $54.79 for a total investment of $328.74 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). With this recent purchase, my IRA account holdings in VTR now total 79 shares with a market value of $4,357.64.

I have added to my IRA account 16 shares at $21.98 for a total investment of $351.68 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). With this recent purchase, my IRA account holdings in SBRA now total 95 shares with a market value of $2,114.70.

What do you think about my recent buys? Are you considering any of these names as well? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long CAH, VTR, SBRA