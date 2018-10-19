Expected Value Investing:  Analyzing Genfit's Huge Potential

In this article, I'd like to continue my recent focus on some of the major players in the NASH drug development race. Genfit (OTCPK: OTCPK:GNFTF), a France-based biotech, is one of the firms farthest along in the development process - it is currently in process of conducting a Phase 3 trial to evaluate its lead drug candidate elafibranor's ability to achieve NASH resolution, and expects a pivotal data readout sometime in 2019. If this readout provides positive data, Genfit will be well positioned to capture a significant portion of the multi-billion dollar NASH fibrosis market in the following years. Despite the company's significant potential, its stock has trended downwards over the past year and is currently trading near its 52-week low - as such, it may be a good time for investors to consider taking a position in GNFTF.

Clinical Progress

Elafibranor is a dual peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor (PPAR) agonist aiming to treat NASH through a focus on NASH resolution. Thus far, the drug has completed one Phase 2 trial and is currently undergoing evaluation in Phase 3.

Phase 2 Results

In March 2015, Genfit announced topline results from elafibranor's Phase 2b trial GOLDEN-505. Due to an unexpectedly high level of NASH resolution among early-stage NASH patients (NAS score of 3), elafibranor missed its primary endpoint of NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis; however, when the relatively small population of patients with a NAS score of 3 was excluded from data analysis, the primary endpoint was met. Since early-stage NASH (NAS score of 3) can be resolved through lifestyle changes alone, Genfit's decision to include that subset of patients was actually a flaw in study design; at that stage of disease progression, doctors would tend to recommend lifestyle changes rather than prescribing medication. Notably, Genfit's primary NASH competitor, Intercept (NASDAQ: ICPT), only included patients with NAS scores of 4 or above in its Phase 2 trial population - as such, Genfit's exclusion of early-stage patients merely narrowed the study's target population to that used by Intercept in its trial.

Despite the initial bad press associated with the trial, elafibranor's Phase 2 trial data (excluding the early-stage NASH subjects) was actually quite good: patients treated with elafibranor experienced NASH resolution at nearly twice the rate of those treated with placebo. Additionally, the drug displayed cardioprotective benefits and a strong safety profile, with zero occurrences of severe adverse events; as a comparison, five patients were forced to discontinue Ocaliva's Phase 2 trial due to severe or life-threatening adverse events.

In November 2015, Genfit cleared any doubts about the strength of elafibranor's Phase 2 data, announcing that a new consensus had been reached among experts on the recommended definition of NASH resolution - under this new definition of NASH resolution, elafibranor had met its primary endpoint for all patients, even those with a NAS score of 3. The revised trial data is shown in the graphic below; under this revised definition of NASH resolution, elafibranor convincing data strongly demonstrated the drug's efficacy in achieving NASH resolution. Based on these strong results, Genfit announced that it would be advancing to Phase 3. As in Phase 2, the trial's primary endpoint is NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis.

Elafibranor - % of Patients in Which NASH Resolution Was Achieved

Source: Genfit Investor Presentation

Based on elafibranor's performance in clinical trials thus far, it seems likely that the drug will produce strong Phase 3 results as well. By targeting NASH resolution, rather than fibrosis reduction, elafibranor differentiates itself from its primary competitor, Intercept's Ocaliva. Unlike Ocaliva, elafibranor has an excellent safety record, and has even demonstrated cardioprotective effects, and this fact, along with its proven efficacy thus far, suggests that elafibranor may present a better treatment option than either of its competitors. Ultimately, only time will tell.

Genfit's Financial Status

Financially, Genfit is quite healthy: as of 06/30/18, the company had $273.7M in cash and a half-year burn rate of $39.7M. Though the company currently has just over $177 million of long-term debt in the form of convertible bonds maturing in October 2022, this does not present a concern for the time being - by the time of maturity, Genfit will hopefully have launched elafibranor and demonstrated its ability to repay the bonds. Overall, the company is financially quite well positioned for the next several years.

Expected Value Analysis

Market Cap: $777M

Share Price: $24.60

Historical Market Cap

In February 2015, a month before the company announced its Phase 2 trial, Genfit's market cap reached an all-time high of nearly $1.9B. After a somewhat rapid decline from peak levels, Genfit's valuation was virtually halved upon its announcement of elafibranor's Phase 2 data, dropping from $1.4B to $781M overnight. Currently, Genfit is valued at around $777M - a slight decrease from March 2015 levels and a pittance of what the company could be worth if elafibranor is approved.

Valuation Assumptions

To value Genfit, I'll first try to determine elafibranor's potential peak sales. At the moment, Genfit trails Intercept in the NASH fibrosis development race by a few months; as such, if Ocaliva is approved, it will be the first NASH drug on the market. Importantly, not only does Intercept lead Genfit in the NASH race by a few months, but it is also already in the process of commercializing Ocaliva for PBC - commercializing Ocaliva for NASH would almost be an extension of that process. For Genfit, however, commercialization will be a much more difficult task, and Ocaliva would likely be able to establish a larger market share initially as a result. That said, if elafibranor can continue to achieve excellent safety and efficacy in Phase 3, its focus on NASH resolution rather than fibrosis reduction will likely lead to significant adoption for the drug (if approved). At present, it is unclear whether focusing on NASH resolution or fibrosis reduction is the best route for NASH treatment; as such, there is certainly enough room for Ocaliva and elafibranor in the NASH fibrosis market.

If elafibranor secures approval, I would estimate that, after initial commercialization struggles, Genfit will be able to secure a 35% share of the NASH fibrosis market in 2025, right on par with my projections for Intercept. In a previous article, I modeled the size of the NASH fibrosis market (a subset of the overall NASH market) to be $9.86B; per this figure, 35% market share in 2025 would equate to $3.45B in undiscounted annual sales. Assuming a 10% discount rate, the present value of this revenue is $1.77B.

To arrive at a final valuation for Genfit, let's assume for the purposes of simplicity and conservatism that elafibranor achieves peak sales in 2025. Now, let's apply a conservative 2x peak sales multiplier - considering that the value of an approved drug is 4x peak sales (or higher), a 2x multiplier tends to provide a reasonable guideline for the value of a drug with positive Phase 3 results. Using this 2x multiplier, we arrive at a valuation of $3.54B, or a stock price of around $112. This figure is just under five times Genfit's current stock price; though it is unrealistic for Genfit to jump to this level immediately, I could at least see Genfit rising to a market cap of $3.00B ($95/share) at some point before a potential PDUFA date. Given the recent exuberance surrounding NASH companies such as Viking (NASDAQ: VKTX), Madrigal (NASDAQ: MDGL), and Galmed (NASDAQ: GLMD), I believe such a massive jump is certainly within the realm of possibility.

However, if elafibranor fails to produce positive data in Phase 3, Genfit's stock price will sink - the company is essentially worthless without the drug. For the purposes of my expected value analysis, I'll assume that in the event of poor Phase 3 data, the company will likely drop to around 1.5x cash. I'll also assume that elafibranor's data readout will occur at the end of Q3 2019, and that Genfit will maintain its current half-yearly burn rate of nearly $40M. At the end of Q3 2019, Genfit would then have around $175M of cash. As such, Genfit's market cap if elafibranor produces mixed or negative Phase 3 data would be around $262.5M.

Thus far, elafibranor has demonstrated an ability to induce NASH resolution in patients, and the drug's strong Phase 2 data has partially derisked the Phase 3 readout. However, there is no guarantee that elafibranor will produce positive data, despite its past success. I will assign elafibranor a 60% probability of achieving a positive Phase 3 result.

Expected Value Calculation

To make my calculations, I'll use the following probability assumptions (which I have justified in the previous section):

40% chance elafibranor's Phase 3 trial produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $262.5M

60% chance elafibranor's Phase 3 trial produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $3.00B

Expected Market Cap = (.40 x 262.5M) + (.60 x 3.00B)= $1.91B

This expected market cap is almost 2.5 times Genfit's current value, and as such, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that the company is underpriced relative to its potential. Obviously, this is a speculative play, but from an expected value perspective, it makes sense - Genfit has the potential to be a massive winner. The company offers a 2.5x expected return and a potential post-Phase 3 valuation several times higher than the company's current market cap. Though investors will take a large loss in the event of a poor data readout, the company offers risk-tolerant investors the potential for a significant payout.

The argument can certainly be made that my assumptions are too optimistic. Indeed, elafibranor may not have as good of a chance of producing positive Phase 3 data than my estimates indicate; let's assume that the drug only has a 45% chance of producing a positive data readout. Let's also assume that Genfit is only able to capture 25% of the NASH fibrosis market - using the same valuation process as above, this would mean that Genfit's theoretical market cap after a positive data readout would be around $2.25B. Even when using more conservative assumptions, expected value analysis still indicates that the company has the lopsided risk-reward profile indicative of a strong investment. Let's use the following valuation assumptions to illustrate my point:

55% chance Aramchol's Phase 3 trial produces mixed/negative readout and market cap drops to $262.5M

45% chance ENCORE-PH produces positive readout and market cap rises to $2.25B

Expected Market Cap = (.55 x 262.5M) + (.45 x 2.25B)= $1.157B

Even when performing this expected value analysis using assumptions which I would consider to be overly conservative, the calculations show that an investment in Genfit still has an expected return of nearly 50%. As this analysis demonstrate, Genfit has an extraordinarily attractive risk-reward profile and holds the potential to deliver massive returns to shareholders.

Risks

Like any other clinical-stage biotech company, Genfit holds significant risk as an investment. The company's success depends entirely on Genfit and its forthcoming Phase 3 trial results. Should that trial fail to achieve positive results, Genfit will be in a tight spot. As I mentioned above, it may drop to around 1.5x cash in the case of negative/mixed data - this would likely represent a market cap around $262.5M, less than half Genfit's current valuation. Without success in its NASH trial, Genfit will have very limited success, and will cause significant losses for investors.

Another major risk for most clinical-stage biotech companies is that the company may not be able to commercialize its drug once it manages to win approval. This risk is certainly present with Genfit - the company has yet to establish any commercialization agreement partnerships.

Genfit - Swing For the Fences

Despite Genfit's attractive clinical and financial position, the company's market cap is one-fourth that of Intercept's, its next closest competitor. As such, I would say that Genfit is severely undervalued relative to its potential, and though speculative, an investment in Genfit could offer a significant return over the next several years. Though I am not long Genfit at the moment, I certainly plan to allocate some capital to the stock when I am able to free some up. That said, I'm not urgently seeking to take a position - there are not any major catalysts to move the stock until the Phase 3 data readout in 2019. I expect positive Phase 3 data for elafibranor sometime in the second half of 2019, and share price should rocket upwards after that; as such, I will assign Genfit a price target of $60-70/share for the end of 2019.

Author's Note: If you liked this article and want to read more pharma ideas like it, click here to access my profile - then just click the big orange "Follow" button. Thanks, and good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.