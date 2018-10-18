XLE Has Paid Its Dues And Is Ready For A Rally

Oilfield services have suffered due to de-bundling themes. But, looking ahead, there should be enough demand to go around for all services players.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is comprised of the top oilfield service companies in the world. We have covered the holdings of this ETF and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES) in times past. But, as a reminder, here is a brief description of what XLE does:

The fund has moved up only 4.11% in the last 10 years and is due for a bounce since oil & gas activity is growing at a robust pace. XLE's expense ratio is also quite low at only .13%, and it also sports a 2.71% yield (seen below) to pay investors while they wait for tides to turn.

A Review Of The Fundamental Case

There are plenty of reasons to be bullish on the oilfield services sector and XLE, especially since holdings in the fund are benefiting from higher-intensity fracking trends that require more parts and services. Surging oil prices are also acting as another tailwind to XLE's shares, since higher prices leads directly to more services activity. Take a look at some of the top holdings of XLE:

Exxon Mobil (XOM) and EOG Resources (EOG) are some top oil & gas producers growing production in North America who operate in basins that have attractive differentials.

Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) are seeing strong demand for their fracking services, not only in North America, but internationally as well. Offshore drilling also is picking up for top services players, which should act as the catalyst necessary to finally move their stock prices, if fracking onshore, alone, wasn't able to do so already.

So, clearly investors want to be long services companies, and would benefit from the diversified nature of XLE. The question is, after ten years of underperformance, when is the time to go long XLE? With the recent pullback seen in the overall market, that time to go long may be now. Let's take a closer look at the fund's charts to confirm.

Technicals Bullish

XLE pulled back with the overall market recently and is providing a buying opportunity. Shares have broken the 200 day moving average but are finding support at $72.50 (seen below).

Even though XLE remains in consolidation mode below the 200 day moving average, the nine day moving average is coming down, which tends to act as a magnet to the share price. What is needed is for the nine day mavg to come down to the share price and loop sideways, like in August and September, so that XLE can have a springboard to launch from.

Investors also need the RSI to come down to oversold levels, which it nearly has, in order for XLE to have the fuel necessary for a rally higher. In other words, while shares have broken the 200 day moving average, they are holding just underneath at structural support of $72.50, and the RSI has reset, as well. So, the path of least resistance appears up for XLE. But, we need context in order to make a more informed decision. Let's take a look at the max-timeframe chart of XLE for a better perspective.

As investors can see, XLE has consolidated in an upward grind from $60, and it is still more than twenty points off of its all-time highs. The move up from $60 started back in the 2016 crash days, and now shares are trading at only $72.50, representing significant value compared to the rest of the market.

This is a minimal move, compared to other E&P's stock prices who have more than doubled since the 2016 energy crash. In fairness to XLE and services players, their stocks fell less than E&Ps. However, there is no reason why services names have been dragged through the mud in the last few years.

Risks

Risks to services players, besides the obvious in volatile oil prices, rising inflation, and delays in completions, remain to be the de-bundling theme, where E&Ps are bringing their own services in-house.

When Halliburton couldn't get their own sand services, for example, their stock price suffered on speculation that they will lose business to E&Ps who can now bypass them and just build their own sand mines. Companies like EOG Resources have already built their own sand mines to service their immense proppant needs for fracking, and now WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) is building their own sand mine in order to sell sand to other E&Ps.

Other E&Ps are finding ways to source their own water and diesel, too. Eventually, services companies could be left with many expensive assets that may have no home to go to. While these risks loom large, there are still hundreds of smaller E&Ps who require the services from bigger players like HAL. This is because they simply cannot afford to bring more expensive services in-house. So, there should still be a healthy amount of demand out there to satisfy the needs of services companies found in XLE.

Conclusion

XLE has been putting investors to sleep for the last few years; share prices have barely moved. However, the recent pullback in the market may be giving investors a decent buying opportunity to go long. Downside risks are only 10%-20% before reaching 2016 lows, and services companies are increasing revenues and net income on a quarterly basis despite de-bundling risks.

As long as completions resume in a timely fashion in 2019, when takeaway capacity comes online and E&P's budgets are reset, services names in XLE should have no problem growing earnings further. Oil prices also continue to strengthen. So, investors may want to take the opportunity to go long XLE near the 200 day moving average while they can, as these levels represent significant value long term.

