6 Most Recent Trends Within The Fixed Income Arena

It's a well known secret that fixed-income is one of my "babies".

I love the bond market (AGG, BND, BSV, ) and I believe that it's the place to look at in order to know - and better understand - what really is happening within and around the world's capital markets.

As far as I can tell/count, there are seven articles of mine focusing on bonds from the past month alone:

However, in this piece, I rather step aside - only for a short while, no worries! - and take a look at recent trends that I see in the fixed-income arena.

Some of these trends are new, others are old.

Some of these trends are/will be short-lived, others may stay with us for years to comes.

Some of these trends are small in nature, others are enormous.

Nevertheless, they are all interesting, they are all important and, most of all, they are all unavoidable.

Unmoved

While US stock indices (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) were (are?) sinking last week, 10-year Treasury yields (SHV, SHY, IEF, TLT, TIP) have nearly flat-lined. This is a new dynamic. Usually (and logically) US government debt rally when stocks sell off. That isn't happening to nearly the same extent these days (anymore?).

Unsure

The US junk-bond market (HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN) is shrinking, with the slowest pace of new debt sales this year since 2009. The total debt outstanding hit its peak of $1.41T in April 2015 (white line). Meanwhile, the US investment-grade (LQD, VCSH, VCIT, IGSB) market is still near its peak - reached in December 2017 (orange line)

Un-Hedged

Even though Treasury yields look high relative to rates on German (EWG) and Japanese (EWJ, DXJ) debt, they're actually lower than what American investors can get overseas on a currency-hedged* basis.

*using the Euro (FXE) or the Japanese Yen (FXY), respectively.

Uneven

Student loan debt has grown by 157% over the last 11 years.

By comparison, auto (CARZ, ADRA) loan debt has grown 52% while mortgage (MBB, VMBS, LMBS) and credit card debt actually fell by about 1%,

"Unber"

In a market (which is too) hungry for deals, investors evidently can't get enough of Uber's (UBER) new bonds. As orders for the private placement keep swelling, Uber is boosting ithe size of ts planned bond sale to $2B.

Not a perfect comparison, but the 5-year Uber bonds deal is getting priced at only 100 bps above the BofAML (BAC) HY master index

However, there's at least one person who isn't impressed.

Despite the apparent market enthusiasm, Kathleen Gaffney, co-director of diversified fixed-income at Eaton Vance isn't buying Uber's inaugural bond issuance as she sees more value in some emerging-markets debt (EMB, EMLC, PCY).

Average yields on high-yield emerging-markets sovereign debt have climbed above 8%, which is proving attractive to some investors given how high those rates are relative to the alternatives.

Untimely

Turkey is back tapping the Eurobond market as its Lira turmoil ebbs. Turkish government is offering $2B of 5-year debt with a yield of 7.5% - lower than initial priced guidance of about 7.75%

Retrospectively, they should have waited a couple more hours until foreign secretary Pompeo signaled that some of the sanctions that were imposed on Turkey could be lifted following the Brunson's release.

The announcement see the Lira jumping while yields plunging.

Unorthodox

Compared to Uber , that Tesla (TSLA) 5.3% coupon looks foolhardy at best.

Source: Finra

Unprecedented

Fund managers believe EM currencies are the most undervalued ever

Understood?...

