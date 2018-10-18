Kia Makes History In Sweden: Becomes Second-Largest Auto Brand In September

Kia jumped to 10.99% market share in September, dethroning the Volkswagen brand as the second-largest auto brand in Sweden, after Volvo.

While the whole market crashed, one brand which managed to focus on a particularly popular hybrid and plug-in hybrid car gained huge market share: Kia.

In addition, in September, Sweden felt the impact of the WLTP testing standard and its impact on fleet average requirements for fuel consumption.

Sweden got a new car tax regime July 1, which came to favor hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure EVs a lot more.

Major changes are underway in many European car markets, and perhaps none more radical than Sweden during Q3 2018.

For many years, Volvo (OTCPK:GELYF) and the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) brand have dominated the Swedish car market. Mind you, I’m talking about those "brands" - not the VW Group, which also includes Audi, Seat, Skoda and Porsche, among others. So just the VW brand, not the Group.

For the year to date (nine months through September 30), the VW brand had 15.82% market share in Sweden, up from 14.99% last year: Here.

That sounds all good, for the VW brand. In comparison, Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF) was the third largest brand with 6.27% market share, up from 6.05% a year prior.

But wait! That was for the nine months that are year-to-date. Something radical happened in the Swedish car market in the month of September.

Volkswagen’s market share dropped like a rock to 9.84%. That’s down from 17.32% a year prior.

Meanwhile, Kia’s market share rocketed forward to 10.99%, up from 6.99% a year prior. Yes, I know, that’s a lot of .99% percent numbers there, but chalk one up for coincidence - not a dollar store marketing ploy or sale.

This 10.99% market share made Kia the second-largest auto brand in Sweden. It appears that this was the first time since November 2009 that the Volkswagen brand was not in second place (Toyota was, at that time): Here.

How do we explain this major shift in the Swedish car market, in which Kia moved into second place following Volkswagen’s huge drop? It’s mostly about government regulations.

It’s insanely obscure, but something called “WLTP” (“Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure”) is a new testing procedure that prevents some automakers from selling enough of some models that people want to buy. Yes, I know - the situation is indeed insane.

Basically, this WLTP mess goes something like this: You have to pass, and score a certain way, on this WLTP test, in order to be allowed to sell so-and-so many cars depending on your mix of fuel economy along your volume-weighted models. This includes getting the government to perform the test on your models to begin with. You can’t pass and score well on this test if the government hasn’t gotten around to testing your cars in the first place: Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure.

Caught in this WLTP mess were several auto brands, including VW. Hence, its September 2018, sales in Sweden fell from 5,487 units last year to 1,881 this year. That’s a decline of 66%. Whoops.

Politicians sure know how to prevent the free market from functioning, by introducing massive and artificial distortions, that’s for sure. This gigantic and uneven decline in the Swedish car market in Q3 2018 is a manufactured crisis: here.

What did Kia do to take advantage of this situation? Apart from getting the government to test its models in the first place, seemingly before most or all other brands, it has supplied one model in particular that the Swedish car market absolutely loves: The Niro: Here.

So what is the Niro? It’s essentially a series of two - soon to be three -- electrified interpretations of the Soul tall-but-very-short station wagon - all front-wheel drive only. Currently on sale are the regular Niro hybrid model, and the plug-in hybrid. The pure EV model arrives in Swedish dealerships in December 2018, with sales starting around January 1, 2019: Here.

The Kia Niro was the fifth best-selling nameplate in Sweden of any kind in September. The Cee’d (Forte in the U.S.) and Optima were in 8th and 13th place. So Kia had three nameplates among the top 13 sold in Sweden in September.

Interestingly, Kia’s parent company Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) overall and its counterpart to the Niro - called Ioniq - are not doing nearly as well as Kia in the Swedish market. For the year to date, Hyundai has 1.4% market share, down from 2.24% a year prior. In September, sales fell a whopping 85.51% from the prior year, and Hyundai’s share was a lousy 0.54%.

One explanation for this - but not the entire explanation - is that just like in the U.S., consumers prefer the more upright, tall and square Niro to the “Prius-like” low-slung teardrop-shaped Ioniq. We live in a world in which the most beloved cars are the Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF) G and Jeep (FCAU) Wrangler. If the Hummer had still been on sale today, it might have been as popular as Elvis.

In that comparison, the Kia Niro - while by no means a Jeep Wrangler - is at least a step in that direction, away from the Hyundai Ioniq. Even in the U.S., the Niro outsells the Ioniq by 2:1 - despite that these cars are essentially the same one under the skin: Here. In addition, the Ioniq sales also include the BEV version, which makes its deficit smaller than it would otherwise have been -- both in Europe and in the U.S.: Hyundai Motor America Reports September 2018 Sales.

I have driven all of these cars, and they’re all equally terrific. But their styling is very different from each other. This just goes to show that the average consumer mostly picks the car based on the way it looks.

Right now that’s working exceptionally well for Kia, and the Niro models in particular, in Sweden. We’ll see next month if Kia can hold onto this record-high market share. I’ll be reporting in early November.

