Lexaria Bioscience: DehydraTECH Could Transform Oral Delivery In Cannabis, Nicotine, NSAIDs, And Vitamins

The company is currently focusing on applications of their DehydraTECH technology for uses in the medical and recreational cannabis, nicotine and smoking cessetion, and NASID industries.

Introduction/Company Overview

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) is a pharmaceutical company that was founded in 2004 and is based out of Kelowna, British Columbia. While Lexaria has had a rocky history since they IPO'd in late-2006, things began to turn around in 2014 when the company acquired 2 patents from the inventors of Poppy's Teas and a controlling interest in their company. The patents cover the production of food and beverages using lipophilic active agents and the methods used to infuse them.

Since then, Lexaria has drastically developed and expanded on the infusion technology to develop DehydraTECH, a patented drug delivery platform that changes the way Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) enter the body orally. While the medical and scientific advances DehydraTECH makes over current methods is groundbreaking, investors would primarily be concerned with its ability to mask unwanted tastes, reduce onset times by 3x-5x, mitigate side effects, and increase bio-absorption by 5x-10x.

Lexaria's patent on DehydraTECH currently covers the specific use of the technology for cannabinoids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Their primary business model is through licensing the technology out to third-parties though the company will also be selling Lexaria-branded products such as CBD hemp oils, CBD teas, and Ginseng, Ginkgo, & CBD oil capsules. In addition to applications for cannabinoids, Lexaria has also announced they will be exploring opportunities as the world's first manufacturer and supplier of edible nicotine products which would be marketed at the smoking secession industry.

Expectations for the already explosive cannabis industry forecast continued growth as it expands internationally. Lexaria is carefully positioning itself to be able to take advantage of the likely plethora of licensing opportunities that will arise throughout the world as additional nations move towards legalization.

Assuming Lexaria's current licensees receive positive consumer responses from their DehydraTECH products, there should be suitable demand for their technology which will likely spread around the world faster than legalization occurs. This would lead to a substantial increase in licensing agreements for Lexaria which would trickle-down into earnings and, assumedly, share price growth.

It is important to remember that at this point in the company's development, any investment is an investment in their proprietary technology and intellectual property rather than in their financials. As will be discussed in more detail later in the article, Lexaria is reporting increasingly negative net incomes each quarter and is still a highly-speculative play that should be treated as such.

Recent Performance

Lexaria Bioscience has seen an astonishing 1,430% growth in share price over the past year, bringing their market cap up from less than $6MM to just over $140MM. They experienced the full upswing effects of the Green Rush in late 2017 which pushed them to highs of $2.35 per share. Lexaria even managed to remain fairly strong during the cannabis industry-wide correction at the beginning of 2018 largely due to the perceived value in their operations and prospects outside of cannabinoid infusion.

Despite the noise on their chart from their volatile trading range, Lexaria Biosciences has been steadily trending up since November 2017 (as can be seen above) and is set to benefit from a variety of industry trends across its most promising areas of operation; cannabis, nicotine, NSAIDs, and vitamins.

Cannabis

Lexaria has been actively pursuing the development of cannabinoids for use with their DehydraTECH since early 2015 when they released findings that demonstrated a 499% increase in the intestinal bio-absorption rate for CBD-infused products through the company's patented technology. In 2016, Lexaria were able to demonstrate the onset of the effects of THC within 15-20 minutes when taken orally after the THC was infused into chocolate with the DehydraTECH technology.

This means Lexaria was able to decrease the cannabinoid's onset time by over 87% from traditional infusion methods. Lexaria also confirmed that DehydraTECH increased CBD's skin permeability by 225% through a study completed in March of this year. In August, they conducted a clinical study that found their TurboCBD capsules had delivered 317% more CBD to the participant's bloodstream at the 30-minute mark while still having higher levels of bioavailability at the 6-hour mark than the products available today.

The results from the cannabis-focused testing Lexaria has been running over the past few years and the advantages DehydraTECH has over the current competition are set to capitalize on several trends and regulations that have been developing over the course of US state and Canadian legalization. The first is the growing popularity of alternative consumption methods such as vaporization, edibles, and topicals/creams.

While over half of the survey respondents are still consuming marijuana through methods of combustion, a substantial portion does not, especially Senior users. It is also important to note that this survey includes recreational users and was conducted in 2016, prior to the start of recreational cannabis sales in Canada. It can be reasonably inferred a larger portion of users will transition away from smoking/combustion now that they have consistent and legal access to a wider variety of products and methods of consumption.

Lexaria is also in a position to benefit from the seemingly standard regulations capping recreational edible sales at 100mg of THC per package. While this restriction is aimed at reducing overdose occurrences for new users who do not know their personal dose, it restricts long-standing users with higher tolerances from getting their desired effects without having to buy and consume multiple products. Lexaria offers a unique and ideal solution for these experienced users and appears to be able to offer them higher potency while still complying with regulations.

Lexaria's DehydraTECH has been shown to increase the bio-absorption rates of cannabinoids by 5x-10x, inferring that products produced using the technology could be over 5x as potent at the competition's similar offerings. Should this be the case, experienced users can essentially obtain the effects of 500mg of THC through 100mg of Lexaria's THC infused products.

Lexaria has created two subsidiaries that will house the entirety of their cannabis-related research, current agreements, and future operational efforts. Lexaria Canpharm will focus on the companies current cannabis agreements and the pursuit of additional technology and products for the cannabis markets worldwide.

Lexaria Hemp will be responsible for the companies CBD-from-hemp efforts. Lexaria Hemp has also announced that they intend to reveal a " new category-killing" product at the MjBiz conference, taking place November 14-16 in Las Vegas.

Nicotine

Lexaria has also been researching the applications of their DehydraTECH in the tobacco industry for use in smoking alternatives and cessation devices. Tobacco consumption has been a worldwide staple for centuries now, and while the methods of consumption may be transforming and changing, the demand for nicotine is still incredibly strong and lucrative. The majority of the world has been experiencing a steady decline as over 70% of smokers report wanting to quit to some degree.

The regulatory landscape is also shifting towards a more anti-smoking stance and has been pushing for additional research into technologies to lower nicotine contents in cigarettes and the health and addiction risks of e-cigarettes/vapes. With the possibility of increased regulations on cigarettes and new restrictions on e-cigarettes, the demand for smoking cessation devices and nicotine alternatives would be expected to grow.

Lexaria is proposing an incredibly unconventional and unique offering to capitalize on the changing tobacco/nicotine landscape. They are working to develop nicotine edibles/consumables using their DehydraTECH technology. Currently, the only medical reason keeping edible nicotine products from reaching shelves has been the gastrointestinal irritation that occurs when nicotine is consumed orally. Lexaria has been able to eliminate the GI issues as their nicotine still delivers traditional effects but is not detectable by our GI tract.

While the demand for smoking cessation is likely to continue to grow with additional anti-smoking sentiment and possible e-cigarette restrictions, it remains to be seen if edible nicotine products will generate enough demand from consumers to warrant their production. I am personally doubtful on the likelihood of consumers preferring nicotine edibles to patches, gum, or any additional smoking alternatives.

Lexaria's research and operational efforts related to nicotine, tobacco and smoking cessation will be housed under their Lexaria Nicotine subsidiary.

NSAIDs

NSAID is short for Non-Steroidal Anit-Inflammatory Drugs, which are commonly prescribed pain relievers for a variety of conditions. They are also available in over-the-counter formats such as Ibuprofen and Asprin. Overall, NSAIDs are fairly safe but can lead to severe GI and kidney problems after years of excessive or regular use. NSAIDs are also less effective pain relievers because they lose a substantial portion of their bioavailability after being processed by our livers.

This means patients get lower doses of the API or need to increase their doses which increases their susceptibility to GI issues. Lexaria's ability to increase bioavailability rates for APIs by 5x-10x allows them to create NSAIDs that can be taken at a lower dose without losing its effects and that they can now relieve higher levels of pain than NSAIDs previously could. The increase in ability to reduce pain could be significant enough that Lexaria's NSAIDs would be able to replace opioids for individuals with chronic and constant pain.

Opioid overdoses and deaths have been skyrocketing the past few years, sparking public cry and mass media attention demanding a solution or preventative measure to prevent prescription and illicit abuse. While Lexaria only began testing DehydraTECH for NSAIDs in 2018, the opportunities are promising in their abilities to both reduce opioid abuse rates and generate substantial returns for the company.

Lexaria Pharma is the company's wholly owned subsidiary that will be responsible for the further development of NSAID efforts as well as opportunities in DehydraTECH applications for vitamins and hormone treatments.

Economic Moat

Lexaria operates with competitive advantages that support a strong economic moat helping to set the company apart from its competition across various industries. Lexaria's value proposition is the improved effectiveness, onset time, and user experience for patients and consumers using products created with their DehydraTECH technology. They are aiming to surpass the current market in nearly all aspects of consumer confidence regarding the ingestion of APIs for medical or recreational use.

The largest risk facing Lexaria's competitive advantages is the security of their intellectual property and methods as well as a competitors ability to replicate their methods outside the scope of any current patents or protections. Lexaria has actively taken steps to mitigate these possibilities through their ownership of 4 American and 4 Australian patents protecting the use and novelty of their technology down to the specific "methods of use" and "composition of matter used."

In addition to the 8 owned patents, the company is the patent filing process for over 50 additional patents that would be under the Patent Cooperation Treaty, giving them coverage and protection in 44 countries. While no technology is truly impossible to replicate, Lexaria is far enough ahead of the ball that it is highly unlikely that a competitor would beat them to market at the same scale and quality.

Recent Financials

Lexaria most recently reported earnings in July for Q3 2018 with revenues coming in at $140,340, up 380% from the same period last year due to the recognition of licensing revenues from 5 clients:

Nuka Enterprises subsidiary 1906 Chocolates: which replaces their 2-year infused chocolate contract with a 10-year agreement for chocolates, candies, beverages, capsules, and topical creams.

Biolog Inc.: a 5-year agreement to manufacture and sell infused food and beverage products throughout the US.

NeutriSci International Inc.: a 2-year agreement to manufacture and sell various CBD products.

GP Holdings: a 5-year agreement to manufacture and sell infused beverages and topical creams.

Cannfections Group Inc.: a 7-year agreement for infused chocolates and candies to be sold throughout Canada and international markets (where legal).

Lexaria has generated 95% of their fiscal 2018 revenue through these agreements and has $222,347 in licensing fees to be received by May 2019. While Lexaria is still small and loss-making, their licensing model grants them tremendous abilities to scale quickly and cheaply. They operate at a gross margin of 98%, up substantially from Q1 2018's 75% margin.

The difference between the two quarters is the start of recognition for their various licensing agreements, and with Lexaria indicating that several additional agreements may be in the works, investors should not be surprised to see any announcement of a new agreement have a substantial impact on the share price.

*Note: Lexaria also reported inventory write-off expenses of ($3,625) which if viewed at a cost of sales would bring gross margins down to 96%, 89%, 61%, and 66% for Q318, Q218, Q118, and Q317 respectively.

The company finished the quarter with a $3.4MM loss, which is largely attributable to their $3.1MM consulting expense. This consulting expense is largely comprised of non-cash payments to outside firms, many of which are also owned by the company's CEO, CFO, or President.

This is in addition to the $1.98MM in stock options granted to the company's officers and directors this quarter as well.

Lexaria is also entirely debt-free aside from $72K due to related parties and payables/accrued expenses. The company has no substantial debt payments that would indicate interest-related earnings volatility and is focusing on raising capital through the issuance of equity rather than heavily levering themselves with debt.

Lexaria's last private placement capital raise occurred in March 2017, when they sought to raise $2.5MM but came in undersubscribed at $1.7MM by the time the deal closed in April. On October 16, 2018, the company announced their intentions to arrange a non-brokered private placement to raise $1MM for the construction of a Canadian based R&D facility (the Canadian location is presumably for proximity to the newly legal cannabis market).

The company's cash flows are exactly what investors would expect to see for a young and developing drug-maker who's strongest facets are their patents. Operating cash flows are negative with the only generation of cash coming from the company's financing activities. In Q3 2018, Lexaria burned $560K in operating cash and $27K on the acquisition of additional patents to expand the protection on DehydraTECH. Financing activities for the company in Q3 consisted of the issuance of $332K in common stock.

With no money recorded for capital expenditures, Lexaria finished the quarter with $254K less in cash than they started with, bringing their current cash balance to $2.1MM. While the company has been burning through cash recently, Q3 was the first quarter this year that Lexaria had a positive levered free cash flow, which came in at $380K.

While $380K in free cash flow for a $140MM company is nothing impressive, it is a strong signal that the licensing-based revenue model is beginning to positively impact operations and is beginning to push the company closer to profitability; with the expectations of additional agreements to follow as Lexaria furthers refines DehydraTECH.

Conclusion

Lexaria Bioscience is a promising company that has grown rapidly over the past year but still has drivers to continue that growth. Their DehydraTECH technology is revolutionary and exceeds anything on the market by a drastic margin. Through the advantages, DehydraTECH has over existing competition in cannabis, nicotine, and NSAID delivery, Lexaria has a unique ability to diversify their operations while still having the abilities to dominate in each of their respective industries. This should reduce the impact of market specific risks that are prevalent in highly regulated industries (such as pharma and cannabis) while giving Lexaria close to limitless potential expansion and application opportunities.

They have the ability to secure a foothold in the growing cannabis industry, have an opportunity to capitalize on the anti-smoking trends in the tobacco industry and offer advantages that could improve results for patients while lowering costs for drug-makers in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition to their operational prospects, Lexaria is following a licensing-based monetization system that will allow them to grow and scale quickly while still managing costs.

While the company is still loss-making, they have been growing their operations steadily while locking down multi-year and high-margin licensing agreements. The market has obviously taken notice and while the company has experienced astronomic increases in its market capitalization, it likely has more room to grow. The onset of recreational sales in cannabis, the opioid crisis, and worldwide shifts away from smoking stand to act as strong catalysts for Lexaria in the coming years and could propel the company's share price even further. As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence before making an investment in any company.

