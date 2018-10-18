Federal Reserve Watch: The Federal Reserve Is Not Tight!

Furthermore, a central bank is always better adjusting its policy tools incrementally, even though it is less exciting to most and less impressive for the impatient.

Data support this claim and they will continue to do so over the near term, allowing the Fed to keep on its current course.

Even through the Federal Reserve has been steadily raising its policy rate of interest since December 2015, one still cannot define the Fed's monetary policy as "tight."

Is has not been often that I find myself in agreement with Alan Blinder, economics professor at Princeton University and former vice chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, but I believe his latest opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal is “spot on.”

“The Fed is Anything but Crazy,” blares the headline and the subtitle proclaims, “the central bank isn’t tight.”

In this article, Mr. Blinder analyzes the performance of the Federal Reserve since December 2015, when the Fed began to raise its policy rate of interest and compares this performance with what Federal Reserve officials consider to be the “neutral rate of interest,” the rate that would not be “tight” or “loose.” This would be the rate at which the rate of inflation would be close to the Fed’s objective rate of inflation…2 percent… and where the unemployment rate would be at or near full employment.

Right now, as Mr. Blinder writes, Federal Reserve officials, on average, believe that the “neutral rate of interest” is 2.9 percent.

Right now the Fed’s target range for the Federal Funds rate is 2.00 percent to 2.25 percent.

Right now, the effective Federal Funds rate is 2.18 percent.

This would indicate that the Fed’s policy rate of interest remains substantially below the level of what Federal Reserve officials consider to be the “neutral rate of interest.”

To get the policy rate to where the effective Federal Funds rate was near the “neutral rate of interest” Fed officials would have to make three more “quarter point” increases in the policy rate.

Given the path of interest rate increases signaled by the Fed, the effective Federal Funds rate will not reach the level of the “neutral rate” until the middle of 2019.

Looking at the situation in a slightly different way, one could argue that there appear to be no current pressures on money market rates of interest to rise. As I have written in recent Federal Reserve Watch’s there is no feeling of “tautness” to the money markets, a sign that the markets are feeling some sign of tightness.

Fed officials formerly used the idea of market “tautness” as a way to measure the pressures that existed in the money markets. If the market were too “taut” that meant that the markets were experiencing a lack of liquidity and therefore were feeling pressure for interest rates to rise.

A “loose” market indicated that there was more than enough liquidity in the banking system and pressure existed for interest rates to fall.

Right now, there does not seem to be any “feel” for interest rates to go anywhere. Short-term interest rates are what the Federal Reserve determines them to be.

As far as liquidity in the banking system is concerned, the excess reserves at commercial banks are still quite high. Just the reserve balances at Federal Reserve banks, a proxy for bank excess reserves stood at $1,879 billion on October 10, 2018.

On October 10, 2007, just before the financial crisis began, these reserve balances were only $19 billion. Thus, even though the Federal Reserve has been reducing the size of its securities portfolio for more than a year, the US commercial banking system is still awash with liquidity.

Another measure we can look at is the rate of growth of the (M2) money stock, a broader measure of monetary expansion.

In September 2018, the year-over-year rate of growth of the M2 money stock was 4.0 percent, indicating that the economy had ample funds to continue to support current economic growth levels, without major inflationary pressures.

Loan growth in the banking system also indicates that commercial bank lending continues to expand, although at modest rates.

Furthermore, we have just received information on the earnings performance at the biggest banks in the country. After the six largest banks reported their earnings, I reached the following conclusions:

“Moving on into this uncertain future, it is important to say that the largest six financial institutions in the United States are in pretty good shape. With this post and two on the other four large banks (here and here), one can argue that the earnings of these institutions are strong; all six have a return on shareholders’ equity in excess of 10.0 percent, have Tier I capital ratios in excess of 10.0 percent, bad loans seem to be low and in some cases still falling, cash balances are high, and although loans are increasing, the banks are being very prudent in their risk-taking.”

In summary, I can’t look at all these data and conclude that the Federal Reserve’s policy is one of “monetary tightness.”

Consequently, I believe that the Federal Reserve can continue to raise its policy rate of interest along the path it has previously signaled…one more rate increase this year and three more rate increases next year.

Of course, this statement is subject to the caveat that it is “data driven.” That is, if the environment changes, the path of monetary policy will also change. But, I think that this is understood.

This does not mean that behavior should not change. Right now, there are indications that investors are revising the construction of their portfolios. After nine years when the Federal Reserve underwrote the rise in the stock market, a period in which market volatility was quite low and passive investing dominated portfolio construction, investors are now preparing for a more volatile market and one where “inherent value” gains greater importance.

Still, this does not change the fact that “the central bank isn’t tight.”

Mr. Blinder makes the case that the Fed is just being prudent.

“So, if the Fed makes a mistake—which is always possible—it should be a small one that can be rectified quickly.”

In the conduct of monetary policy it is always wise to move incrementally…rather than I larger, discrete jumps.

