Kellogg's Future Looks Like It Will Be A Lot Tougher Than Its Past

The company's free cash flow more than covers the dividend; however, there doesn't seem to be much room for future dividend growth.

Kellogg has struggled to grow revenues over the last five years, and this trend of stagnation doesn't look like it is going to change anytime soon.

Kellogg (K) has been struggling over the last number of years. The company has a wonderful brand and a formidable competitive moat; however, it has been unable to increase revenues in the last five years. Free cash flow provided by operating activities is actually down. Predictably, Kellogg's share price has badly underperformed the S&P 500. Given the pressure in the sector and Kellogg's inability to turn things around, I find it difficult to think that the next five years are going to be any different from the previous five. In all likelihood, the stock is going to badly lag the broader index in the years ahead.

Source: Annual Report

Business Fundamentals

Firstly, let me make clear that Kellogg has an outstanding business. The company earns extremely high returns on tangible common equity and has operating margins around 10% which is fantastic for a company of this size and scale. Kellogg clearly also has share of consumer mind and has developed a number of outstanding brands that are well known globally.

The company faces numerous challenges, however. Firstly, competition is tougher than ever in the packaged goods sector. Secondly, it seems as if there is more pressure than ever from retailers which is driving down prices. Finally, the growth rates in consumer staples have slowed markedly and are now barely keeping up with population growth. Kellogg's earning power is basically exactly the same as it was five years ago.

The competition that affects Kellogg's core business stems from changes in consumer behavior. Consumers have more choice available to them than ever before, and the changing nature of the retail environment means that instead of just shopping in store, consumers are buying online and browsing from a wider selection of products than ever before. While there is still a massive brand loyalty factor, this has clearly been denting Kellogg's competitive moat. The company has been quick to pick up on these trends, already begun laying off works to save costs.

I found it interesting that as the company downsizes, that it is even beginning to shut its own distribution centers and rely on retailers to warehouse and distribute their product.

In simple terms, the move allows product to go to retailers' warehouses, enabling Kellogg to shut its own distribution centres. That in turn allows downsizing in other departments. In its February announcement, Kellogg noted: "Warehouse distribution is already utilized by 75 percent of Kellogg's U.S. sales, including the Pringles, Frozen Foods and Morning Foods businesses. Moving completely to a warehouse distribution system offers a significant opportunity to accelerate growth." The company said changing consumer shopping patterns - particularly consumers having a wider variety of retail outlets available to them, including online - played a part in the change.

Source: The Sacramento Bee

Despite Kellogg integrating retailers into their business model, it is clear that the company is also under pressure from major retailers, who represent 35% of the company's consolidated net sales. Retailers, who are more concerned with having the lowest possible prices than ever before, are putting intense pressure on packaged goods companies.

Profitability in the sector is also tightly linked to commodity costs. When packaged goods companies raise their prices to offset commodity-price hikes they enjoy strong returns. However, as inflation has risen and competition intensified, these companies haven't been able to pass on price hikes to consumers and margins have contracted.

Finally, competition is closing in from all angles. Private-label brands put direct pricing pressure on Kellogg, while other branded products are also aggressively aiming to steal market share. Kellogg has tried to combat competitors stealing its market share by aggressively marketing and preserving the company's status as a leading breakfast brand. Management acknowledges these challenges:

We have experienced, and expect to continue to experience, intense competition for sales of all of our principal products in our major product categories, both domestically and internationally. Our products compete with advertised and branded products of a similar nature as well as unadvertised and private label products, which are typically distributed at lower prices, and generally with other food products. Principal methods and factors of competition include new product introductions, product quality, taste, convenience, nutritional value, price, advertising and promotion.

Source: Annual Report

Valuation

A careful analysis of Kellogg shows that while the company's price to earnings ratio is relatively low at around 14, which looks like a discount relative to the S&P 500. When you analyze more closely, however, the main reason for this is the debt on the balance sheet. Kellogg's assets consist mostly of goodwill and the brands' intangible value. On the other hand, the company's liabilities are its accounts payable and long-term debt, which actually continues to trend upward. Excluding intangible assets, the company actually operates at a deficit of around $6 billion.

Source: Annual Report

Even for dividend growth investors who are concerned with payouts, Kellogg's dividend growth rates have been very slow. During the past 5 years, the average dividend growth rate was just 4.10% per year. During the past 10 years, the average dividend growth rate was 5.70% per year.

Slow dividend reflects a core business which fundamentally faces more challenges that it has in the past. Given recent trends, I find it very unlikely that Kellogg will be able to return to growth anytime soon.

Risks

Kellogg's business model also exposes investors to more risk than before. Firstly, there is more dependence on big retailers than ever before. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) accounts for 20% of sales and the top five customers account for 35% of consolidated sales. As Kellogg relies on these retailers more and more for their distribution network, it's hard to imagine that the company will have any sort of significant bargaining power going forward.

The company has also bought back shares, but this has come at the expense of a more levered balance sheet. While share repurchases help to offset stock options and employee stock purchases, I don't think that they are creating long-term shareholder value. In fact, when you look closely, Kellogg's share buybacks have barely reduced the float outstanding, despite the fact that the company has spent billions of dollars.

Source: Trading Economics

Takeaways

Kellogg is a great company which has a very strong brand. Its core business, however, is really struggling. The company is likely to face even more challenges in the future as the sector as retailers become even more demanding and consumers become even more fickle. With the company's debt load and inability to share count, I would be a seller of Kellogg at these price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.