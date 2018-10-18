Facebook 'Should Be Shattered And The Earth Salted In Its Wake'

In light of this week's allegations, I present two ways Facebook longs who remain bullish can limit their downside risk.

More worrisome is the prospect of the current lawsuit by a small group of Facebook advertisers achieving class action status.

This week's allegations that Facebook withheld information about how little video ads on its site were viewed has sparked outrage as exemplified by the Chris Conroy tweet.

DC Comics editor Chris Conroy reacts to this week's Facebook allegations (via Twitter).

Facebook Fans The Flames Of Anger

Facebook (FB), as I've pointed out before, would have more to lose from antitrust action than the other FAANG stocks, because its share of consumer attention continues to decline (as the Pivotal Research slide below shows), and it needs acquisitions (such as Instagram and WhatsApp) to stem the decline.

It looks like there's a new risk on the horizon for Facebook though. Revelations from the Wall Street Journal this week suggest that the lawsuit against Facebook by online advertisers could take a turn for the worse:

Facebook Inc. knew of problems in how it measured viewership of video ads on its platform for more than a year before it disclosed them in 2016, according to a complaint filed Tuesday by advertisers. A group of small advertisers filed a lawsuit in California federal court in 2016, alleging the tech giant engaged in unfair business conduct by disseminating inaccurate metrics that significantly overestimated the amount of time users were spending watching video ads. The plaintiffs later added a fraud claim, and in Tuesday’s court filing they alleged Facebook knew of irregularities in its video metrics by January 2015 and understood the nature of the miscalculation within a few months, but failed to disclose the information for over a year. [...] The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status and punitive damages, stemmed from a September 2016 Wall Street Journal report that said Facebook had vastly overestimated average viewing time for video ads. Facebook disclosed the issue in a post on its advertiser help center that August.

Why the advertisers would be angry about this is obvious: If the allegations are true, they were overcharged for ads few Facebook users ever watched. But advertisers aren't the only ones who could have been impacted by this: Ad-supported journalism could have been impacted too, as DC Comics editor Chris Conroy pointed out in the viral tweet below.

Here's the Jason Kint tweet he quotes there, so you can get a better view at the document Kint shares:

If you're long Facebook, and still bullish on it, but want to limit your risk in the event more bad news spills out of this lawsuit over the next several months, below are a couple of ways to do that.

Limiting Your Risk In Facebook While Staying Long

Before I get to the hedges, a quick reminder: Hedging is for bulls who want to limit their risk. If you're bearish on Facebook, you shouldn't be long the stock.

With that said, for the examples below I have assumed you own 500 shares of Facebook and can tolerate a decline of 18% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of FB against a >18% decline by mid-March.

The cost for this hedge was $1,775, or 2.23% of position value. This was calculated conservatively though, using the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy and sell hedges at some point between the bid and ask prices.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your upside at 16%, this was the optimal collar to protect yourself against the same >18% decline by mid-March.

There were a couple of differences with this second hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $1,325, or 1.66% of position value (calculated conservatively again, at the ask).

The other difference was that the income from selling the call leg of $2,150, or 2.7% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid) more than offset the cost of the put. So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $825, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Facebook still passes Portfolio Armor's two initial screens to avoid the riskiest investments, and it also passes the "AHP" test i described here (that it's also hedgeable with puts against a >9% decline), but the site estimates a low single-digit potential return for the stock over the next several months. In light of that, and the negative cost associated with it, a hedge similar to the second one shown above may be worthy of consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.