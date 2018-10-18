Netflix Stock Still Has Much Further To Rise

As we expected and noted in our article on October 16, Netflix (NFLX) delivered better than expected subscriber growth numbers and strong fourth quarter guidance. Based on the current growth outlook, Netflix stock may still have much further to climb.

Netflix is currently trading at its cheapest valuation since the fourth quarter of 2017, using a market cap to subscriber ratio.

Current Valuation

Using the guidance Netflix provided of 146.5 million subscribers for the fourth quarter, the stock is trading at a value of $966 per subscriber. The valuation hit a peak of $1,304 per subscriber in the second quarter of 2018. The ratio is calculated merely by using the market cap divided by the number of total subscribers. For example, on September 30, the company had a market cap of $162.9 billion and 137.1 million subscribers, making each subscriber worth $1,188.

Mott Capital, Data From Netflix

170 Million Subscribers

Based on the current rate of growth in subscribers, our model predicts the company will reach total subscribers of roughly 170 million by the fourth quarter of 2019. Our model predicted that the company would see total subscribers rise to approximately 138 million in the third quarter, and forecasted fourth quarter guidance for more than 145 million subscribers

Netflix reported a total of 137.1 million subscribers for the third quarter and guided to 146.5 million in the fourth quarter.

Mott Capital, Data From Netflix

Still Cheap

Additionally, analysts estimate that revenue will grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% through the year 2020. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to increase by a CAGR of 75%. With the stock currently trading at a 2020 P/E ratio of 55, when adjusting for growth and using the 3-year CAGR, the stock trades with a PEG ratio of 0.7. Using the same valuation metrics, Facebook (FB) trades at PEG of 1.2, Alphabet(NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) at 0.9, and Amazon (AMZN) at 0.5.

International Growth

The recent results also prove that the company is gaining a firm footing in the international market. At this point, the lower subscriber payment abroad brought down the average revenue per user to $9.72, and will likely ARPU to around $9.37 in the fourth quarter.

Mott Capital, Data From Netflix

Growth

The company is spending a tremendous amount of money presently to strengthen its content line-up. This is done to attract new users to the platform, and given the subscriber growth, it appears to be working. The one concern on investors minds is their debt and free cash flow. That area is likely to be a weakness for some time until the company can either reach enough subscriber scale or begin to raise the subscription price in the international market to increase revenue and profits.

Competition

Many investors worry that there may be more competition in 2019. The one thing that many investors do not realize for example is that HBO already has about 140 million global subscribers. If people do switch to a streaming HBO, then that switch is likely to come at the expense of the HBO they get through their cable service.

Since people are cord-cutting, what they save in their cable bill they will be able to spend on multiple streaming services. Additionally, with the advent of new technology from Verizon (VZ), the 5G home is becoming a reality. The blazing fast speed of 5G means that consumers will not even need a landline provider for their home internet connection. That makes it even cheaper for people to have multiple streaming platforms.

Streaming media is likely not a winner take all scenario; there will be many winners.

For now, the company is still in the early phase of growth, and with estimates for blazing earnings growth over the next couple of years, the stock price is likely to be rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX, VZ, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.