Philip Morris: Good Q3, But Wait For Pullback

Shares of cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM) are rallying in Thursday morning trade after the company reported results that beat on the top and bottom line. While these numbers were nice to see, one must remember that expectations had come way down and the dollar had recently pulled back against some of the year's weakest currencies. For that reason, I'd caution investors not to rush into the stock, instead waiting for a pullback to a more reasonable level.

Net revenues for the period came in just above $7.5 billion, which smashed expectations for $7.16 billion. However, we must not forget that the street became very bearish on the name after guidance reductions for both the Q2 report and the company's annual investor day. As a point of reference, analysts were looking for $7.87 billion in Q3 revenues back at the July report, so estimates plunged between reports. The same was true for earnings, which reported as $1.44 came in well above expectations for $1.28, but that number stood at $1.39 just three months ago.

My main worry at this point is that we're back to the point where in the near term, shares are going to move based on the US dollar. Recently, dollar strength against the Euro has been offset by weakness against the Turkish Lira and Argentine Peso. As a result, the yearly EPS forecast was only maintained for the Q3 report, but as we've seen so far this year, it only takes a small jump for the dollar against emerging market currencies to knock down Philip Morris' results as well as shares.

As I've mentioned previously, the company also has a couple billion in low rate debt coming due during Q1 2019, meaning the recent rise in US rates likely will mean more expensive refinancing. Philip Morris remains in a net debt position of nearly $26 billion, which isn't a good place to be in a rising rate situation. This will hurt earnings per share next year, especially since almost all of the company's free cash flow that's generated is going to dividend payments. Should we get another Fed rate hike in December, the situation likely becomes even tougher for the company.

Philip Morris shares already bounced more than $8 off the 52-week low going into this report, so there was some hope for decent results. The $4 rally on Thursday also pushes the dividend yield down a bit to 5.15%, which while nice is nowhere near where things have been recently. As seen in the chart below, shares are now well above the 50-day moving average, so I wouldn't be surprised to see a pullback come, especially if the dollar strengthens further from here. My suggestion for long-term investors is to target a specific yield point, say 5.25% or 5.50% for example, and buy at those points instead of just jumping in around earnings reports.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Philip Morris shares are rallying thanks to a big headline beat on Thursday, but investors should remember how much expectations have come down after guidance was taken down a few times so far this year. Reduced risk products are gaining traction, but still will take a few more years until they become the heart of the business, and management didn't provide too much new information at the Q3 report. With guidance only being maintained despite recent emerging market currency strength, I'm afraid shares could take a hit when the dollar likely continues its long-term rally against currencies like the Turkish Lira and Argentine Peso. With the stock having rallied about 16% off its yearly low, investors should wait for a pullback and target a higher dividend yield point. The stock's history shows that opportunity likely will come.

