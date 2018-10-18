Opera: A Screaming Buy

Opera Limited (OPRA) quietly went public back in July and has promptly collapsed. The Norway based company offers a web browser and news feed that competes with the tech giants around the globe for search and ad revenue. The company mostly focused on African and Asian users is slowly shifting towards higher monetized areas like Europe and the U.S. where the focus and independence of the company makes the investment story appealing.

Image Source: Opera website

Weak IPOs

Typically, a company going public has a story that grabs the attention of the investor community. A weak trading IPO usually grabs my attention as the market disconnects with the underwriters whether valid or not. Such was the case with Square (SQ) and now Opera has my same attention.

Such was the case of Opera as the stock got an initial pop after upping the IPO price. The AI-driven content discovery platform priced the stock at $12 and saw the stock quickly reach a high over $15.

With 115 million shares outstanding after the offering, the stock clearly got expensive for a revenue target of about $175 million this year. A market valuation of over $1.7 billion wasn't going to last despite the impressive 50% revenue growth in the recently reported Q2.

At $7.50, Opera is more a screaming buy at a market cap of only $862 million. The story is even more interesting considering the browser company is highly profitable due to the attractive economics in the search market.

Similar to how Square traded down below $10 and has already traded over $100 about 4 years following their IPO, Opera is equally trading off for unreasonable concerns. Square wasn't profitable and the market didn't fully understand their expansion opportunities and now the market sees Opera as facing a competitive segment not suited for a small tech player.

Following the IPO, Opera should have over $200 million in cash due to IPO proceeds of $130 million and a $60 million private placement. The enterprise value dips to an incredibly low $650 million as the stock sinks.

Tough Competition

Naturally, Opera is going to increasing run into stiff competition from the browser leaders around the world including big tech players like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) Chrome, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Safari and Microsoft (MSFT) Internet Explorer. The assumption that Opera can't compete should be quickly dissipated by the fact that the company has over 320 million monthly active users (MAUs) already. The news feed has already seen users reach over 100 million MAUs after only first topping 10 million MAUs last Q2.

Source: Opera form F-1/A

Another important point is that Opera is a small independent firm providing the ability to focus on digital content discovery without some of the obvious influences of other firms. President Trump has accused Google of being biased towards conservatives and that provides an opportunity for Opera to grab a foothold in the web browser in the U.S. At the same time, the EU has forced Google to stop bundling apps with Android phones potentially opening the door for Opera in its home continent of Europe.

The only catch is that Opera currently partners with Google on a revenue share for browser searches. Ironically, Opera generates nearly 50% of revenues from Ireland by partnering with Google and another 10% from Russia by partnering with Yandex (YNDX). The flip side is that Opera isn't monetizing the vast majority of their MAUs.

This is where the story gets highly interesting when considering that Opera already has such a large user base. During FQ2 that ended in June, the company only generated search revenues of $19.8 million for 26.2% growth and advertising revenues of $13.7 million for 63.1% growth. The average MAU only generates revenues of about $0.50 per year.

The bottom line is very impressive for this relatively small revenue base. The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $16.2 million for an incredible EBITDA margin of over 40%. For the 1H of FY19, Opera has already produced EBITDA of nearly $32 million.

Source: Opera FQ2'19 earnings release

Note that this isn't a company eliminating a ton of interest or depreciation expenses in an attempt to alter a financial picture that isn't so impressive. Opera actually generated net income of $10.8 million in the last quarter.

The point here is that Opera only needs to pick up slight market share gains in Europe and the U.S. to generate large profits. Remember that Yahoo! was bought for $4.4 billion by Verizon a couple of years back. The company was struggling to grow in a Google dominated search world so the valuation wasn't as impressive as one might envision Opera eventually obtaining with consistent 20%+ growth. The point is that Opera can still obtain a large market valuation amongst the tech giants.

Opera forecast that 2H revenues would top $91 million placing revenues in the $46 million range per quarter for the December and March quarters. Another step up in revenues will quickly alter the view of the valuation that the market currently prescribes to the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Opera already has impressive financials despite limited monetization of an already large user base. The stock trades at an EV of sub-4x FY19 revenues. Opera is a screaming buy on this dip.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OPRA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.