Green Plain Partners: Tough Markets, But MVCs Provide Floor

A master limited partnership with a distressed general partner never tends to trade well. Couple that with a general partner that is diversifying away from its core business and the situation gets worse. Green Plains Partners (GPP) finds itself in this position. Alongside weak distribution coverage and a tough end market for its specialty (ethanol storage), there has been a perfect storm of bad news.

Despite all the pressure, it looks like the company can manage to maintain the distribution as it stands. Given the high ownership interest of the parent company (Green Plains) and their continued need for cash to deleverage, there is strong motivation to keep the distribution intact. With negativity at its zenith and major short sellers kept at bay because of the low average daily volume, I think most of the capitulation is done hereI'm cautiously optimistic here - no position, but I am watching the macro trends closely.

Business Overview, Ethanol Market Fundamentals

Green Plains Partners is a limited partnership formed by the parent company (Green Plains (GPRE)) to develop, own, and operate ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, and related assets. As of Q2, the company owned 39 storage facilities, 8 fuel terminals, and 3,500 railcars located adjacent Green Plains assets - but this has changed with a sale after quarter end close. Mirroring much of the master limited partnership ("MLP") space, Green Plains Partners has entered into long term, fee-based agreements with minimum volume commitments ("MVCs") to help provide visibility into cash flows. Given these facilities are basically integrated with Green Plains production facilities essentially eliminates the potential for competition from third party operators. Investors do have to be aware that force majeure provisions do exist in the take or pay agreements, including legislative or regulatory changes.

As general partner ("GP") and holder of a majority stake in the limited partnership ("LP"), Green Plains is highly incentivized to help Green Plains Partners achieve economic viability as a standalone entity. Going back to 2015, Green Plains desperately needed that funding vehicle. Leverage at the time of the initial public offering was high as the company rapidly expanded. Likewise, a substantial portion of revenue that Green Plains Partners generates comes from its controlling partner: more than 90%. Given that link, and with Green Plains down by more than a third since the beginning of 2017, it should be no surprise to see the partnership feeling the heat as well.

*Source: Green Plains, May 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 17

So what has driven that fall? As can be seen above, ethanol production capacity at Green Plains has expanded rapidly in recent years, however actual capacity utilization is down significantly, dipping into the 70% range after being as high as 100% utilization five years ago. Plotting margins along this chart would tell a similar story of falling results. Things will get worse before they get better. With corn at multi-year lows, forecasts are for nearly one billion gallons of additional ethanol production capacity to come online by 2020. That is 7% supply growth in an arguably flat demand market. While gasoline demand has been healthy and blends of E-15 (versus traditional E-10 blends) have been becoming more common, the gasoline market cannot handle that much volume.

Even the plan by President Trump to allow the use of E-15 year round - a move likely done to appease his farming base after the Chinese tariff fall-out - will not be enough. Without substantial increases in domestic demand (which is unlikely) or a large increase in exports to clear out supplies, pricing pressure is going to be the norm. Thus far, exports, which have been trending in the right direction, remain volatile and still just a fractional amount of overall domestic production capacity:

*Source: EIA, Fuel Ethanol Export Data

The ethanol market likely needs to see shuttered production facility to return to balance - not just supply rationalization that can be flexed back up at a moment's notice. In times like these, the industry is ripe for consolidation. Given that, investors might be expecting to see solidarity from Green Plains and Green Plains Partners, with both parties committing to their industry-leading position. After all, Green Plains was a top three producer in North America coming into this year.

The firms have some clout, but that is not how management has decided to play this. In fact, the opposite seems to be in play: Green Plains continues to diversify away from ethanol. Earlier this year, Green Plains announced that it intended to divest assets that were not aligned with its new focus on "production of high-protein feed ingredients and ethanol exports". This follows the acquisition of Fleischmann's, the largest manufacturer and marketer of food grade vinegar, and various cattle feeding operations in recent periods.

The culmination of this was the recently announced sale of three ethanol plants for $300mm (plus $28mm of working capital) to Valero. These three assets represented 280mm gallons of nameplate capacity, or 20% of overall company production. Alongside that sale, the CEO of Green Plains, Todd Becker, stated that the sale represented the company's commitment to strengthening the balance sheet and unlocking of value for shareholders. The market universally loved this deal … for Green Plains. Pro forma for the sale, leverage (as measured by net debt/EBITDA) would fall from 7.4x to 5.7x. With other transactions on the slate as the company targets eliminating its $500mm term loan by the end of the year, there are concerns on whether the plan is to orphan Green Plains Partners to an extent.

Minimum Volume Commitments, Structural Safety

Concurrent with that deal, Green Plains agreed to acquire the storage and transportation assets associated with those three plants and associated rail car leases for $121mm from its daughter firm. Rather than being paid with cash, Green Plains Partners was instead compensated with units which the MLP will retire. Green Plains Partners stated that the loss of these assets would decrease annual cash flows by $15mm, however the reduction in units owned and outstanding will reduce future distributions payable by $17mm - so long as the current $1.90/share distribution remains intact. At least as of today, this is accretive.

Alongside this, the quarterly minimum volume commitment associated with the storage and throughput services agreement was reset. Now this will be 236mm gallons or approximately 80% of the new Green Plains annual production capacity. Concurrent with that adjustment, the partnership and Green Plains agreed to extend the storage and throughput services agreement an additional three years through June 30, 2028. Investors can see the details of the MVCs and throughput agreement below, including an example of prior charge (and subsequent recovery) of a deficiency payment:

If Green Plains Trade fails to meet its minimum volume commitment during any quarter, the partnership will charge Green Plains Trade a deficiency payment equal to the deficient volume multiplied by the applicable fee. The deficiency payment may be applied as a credit toward volumes throughput by Green Plains Trade in excess of the minimum volume commitment during the next four quarters, after which time any unused credits will expire. During the three months ended June 30, 2017, the partnership charged Green Plains Trade a deficiency payment of $1.0 million related to the minimum volume commitment, which was recorded as unearned revenue as of June 30, 2017. During the period July 1, 2017 through December 31, 2017, Green Plains Trade exceeded the minimum volume commitments and recovered the entire credit of $1.0 million.

How much downside is there on the MVCs? During Q2, Green Plains produced 296mm gallons. Assuming a pretty linear relationship, the loss of 20% of production would move that production figure down to 237mm gallons. If this holds true - we'll find out during Q3 - the current earnings power of Green Plains is basically the floor. Outside of a default of its GP, payments from Green Plains to Green Plains Partners should hold where they are. By extension, the distribution is sustainable in the most aggressive definition (1x coverage). As a reminder, during Q2 Green Plains Partners reported coverage ratio of 0.97x, which was $0.5mm short of 1x. Given the accretive nature of the retirement of units, this would improve back to full coverage.

Revenue is only one aspect of this, and there are risks. LIBOR is one. The company's entire debt structure is variable rate, although it is a small debt load currently ($138mm). A 100bps move up in rates would increase interest costs by a little over a million dollars annually. Small potatoes, but enough to drive already thin distribution coverage back negative. Likewise, the company is booking zero in the form of maintenance capital expenditures in its reconciliation of distributable cash flow ("DCF"). With only $80mm in gross value of property and equipment on balance sheet, the maintenance figure is certainly small (a couple of million dollars max) but is not zero.

Takeaways

Long story short, the current distribution yield of 12.5% is supported by cash flows and is protected by take or pay agreements. I do think bulls can acknowledge that there is also a solid argument to be made for a 25% cut in order to provide some safety and support for the business. With that said, given the company just raised the distribution earlier this year, a flip flop on the distribution seems to be an unlikely scenario. Management appears like it wants to skirt along the razor's edge until volumes at the GP come back up at some point down the line.

Further, given its own cash flow issues, Green Plains also would likely rather see distributions remain as is on the LP units it still owns to help with its own delevering process. Odds are, in my opinion, that this distribution does not get cut - even if the ethanol market heads further south. MVCs, coupled with the recent Storage and Throughput Services Agreement extension, should protect underlying DCF. Like many of these high yield MLP stories, however, the problem just continues to be what catalysts are present to drive this higher (ala Martin Midstream (MMLP)). Positive regulatory action by the Trump Administration is one and is something that is likely given his loyalty to that investor base that helped get him elected. However, that is hard to quantify. I'd like a little more value before taking a starter position personally, but I can see the appeal for income investors today.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.