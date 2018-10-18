2 PARP Concerns On The Move

We discuss some recent positives for both companies and stocks in the paragraphs below.

However, the stocks have started to rebound recently. The start of a larger turnaround?

PARP inhibitor concerns Tesaro and Clovis Oncology have destroyed a lot of shareholder value so far in 2018.

"Those who don't know history are doomed to repeat it." - Edmund Burke

It has been a brutal year for a couple of names in the PARP inhibitor space. Here is the definition of a PARP inhibitor from Wikipedia:

PARP inhibitors are a group of pharmacological inhibitors of the enzyme poly ADP ribose polymerase. They are developed for multiple indications; the most important is the treatment of cancer. Several forms of cancer are more dependent on PARP than regular cells, making PARP an attractive target for cancer therapy. PARP inhibitors appear to improve progression-free survival in women with recurrent platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, as evidenced mainly by olaparib added to conventional treatment.

Shareholders have been brutalized in 2018 in both Tesaro (TSRO) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS).

However, both names have been acting better over the past week. Is this start of a larger rebound. We discuss some of recent positives for both concerns in the paragraphs below.

Let's start with Tesaro, whose stock has moved up over 25% in the last month. The company presented at both Citigroup's 13th annual Biotech Conference and Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference on September 6th and 7th, respectively.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company discussed its pipeline at both conferences. It also laid out its strategy for ZEJULA including in that for lung cancer. ZEJULA was approved for ovarian cancer in March of 2017. ZEJULA posted sales of $53.9 million in the second quarter of this year, more than double the revenue the product posted the same period a year ago.

Also helping the stock is analysts seem to be more positive on the company even as some firms still have Hold ratings on the stock. On September 17th, Guggenheim initiated the shares as an Outperform with a $63 price target. A week later, Leerink Partners assigned a new Buy rating and $48 price target on TSRO. On October 2nd, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued its Buy rating and $57 price target. Six days later, H.C. Wainwright reiterated their Buy rating and $69 price target while providing the following commentary on how they got to their valuation on TSRO:

Our $69 price target is based on a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) analysis of TESARO. We include a value of $33.34/share, based on 40x our 2021 non-GAAP EPS estimate of $0.98; $31.65/share, based on the present value of our 2026 Zejula sales estimate of $2.5 billion, adjusted for a 3x P/S multiple, discounted at 15% and $4.45/ share for TESARO's early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline. Our 40x P/E multiple is within the range of 20-50x of midcap biotech companies. Our P/S multiple of 3x is in line with TESARO's peers that range between 2x and 5x.

Tesaro also has several presentations and trial milestones in the coming quarters. For a picture of these potential catalysts, click here.

As for Clovis, on October 2nd its primary drug Rubraca received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA as a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with BRCA1/2-mutated mCRPC who have received at least one prior androgen receptor-directed therapy and taxane-based chemotherapy.

Like Tesaro, Clovis has also had a couple of positive analyst mentions over the past month. On September 17th, the stock was initiated with a new Outperform rating and $75 price target at Guggenheim.

After Rubraca got its recent Breakthrough Therapy status, JP Morgan assigned a new Buy rating to Clovis. Its analyst sees a 55% chance of success in this indication which could add $450 million in peak sales for Rubraca according to the analyst. Rubraca did $23.8 million of sales in the second quarter, up from $14.6 million in the same period in 2017. Rubraca was approved for second line ovarian cancer in February 2017 and then for ovarian cancer patients with a BRCA-like mutation in April of this year.

Clovis will also be presenting some trial data at the European Society for Medical Oncology conference in a few days.

Both of these names seem like they might have seen recent bottoms. Both have had some recent positives and positive analyst commentary. Both companies will also be reporting third quarters results in a few weeks as well. Hopefully, this all means both Tesaro and Clovis continue to behave better in the market for their shareholders.

"Those who do not move, do not notice their chains." - Rosa Luxemburg

