Axonics Modulation Seeks $86 Million In U.S. IPO

The firm seeks to obtain U.S. regulatory approval for its sacral neuromodulation medical device.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has filed to raise $86.25 million in a U.S. IPO.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $86.25 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm develops and commercializes minimally invasive sacral neuromodulation (SNM) solutions.

AXNX hopes to raise public capital to finalize its U.S. regulatory efforts and begin commercialization of its SNM device.

Irvine, California-based Axonics Modulation was founded in 2013 to develop and market a minimally invasive rechargeable SNM (r-SNM) system for patients with overactive bladder [OAB], fecal incontinence [FI], and urinary retention [UR].

Management is headed by Director and CEO Raymond W. Cohen, who has been with the firm since 2013 and is currently Chairman at DYSIS Medical and Biolife Solutions.

AMT has developed the Axonics r-SNM system which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to (and from) the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, FI, and UR.

Below is a brief overview video of Axonics’ sacral neuromodulation system:

(Source: Axonics Modulation)

As of the time of writing, the company has marketing approval in Europe, Canada, and Australia, and expects to submit a Pre-Market Approval request for the treatment of urinary urgency incontinence, a subtype of OAB, to the US Food and Drug Administration in early 2019.

Investors in Axonics Modulation included Gilde Healthcare, Longitude Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, Cormorant Asset Management and Legend Capital, among others. (Source: CrunchBase)

The company plans to form a specialized and dedicated direct sales organization, which will initially target the approximately 850 physician SNM specialists that represent a majority of the implant volume in the United States.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Technavio, the global SNM market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the period between 2017 - 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are the development of new therapies and the increasing need for more efficient SNM systems.

Major competitors that provide or are developing SNM solutions include:

Medtronic (MDT) - InterStim

Nuvectra (NVTR)

The Axonics r-SNM system is the first rechargeable SNM system that has 15 years of life expectancy and weighs less than half of the weight of the InterStim II System.

Financial Status

AXNX’s recent financial results show minimal revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with advancing its device system through regulatory processes for approval.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: AXNX S-1)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $39.9 million in cash and $14.0 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

AXNX intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of a currently undisclosed amount at the IPO price. This existing investor support is typical of a life science or medical device firm attempting to go public in the current environment.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to hire a specialty sales force of approximately 60 sales representatives, which we will initially endeavor to hire in anticipation of our potentially receiving FDA approval to support the commercial launch of our r-SNM System in the United States; to fund the technological enhancement of our r-SNM System, consisting of 1.5T/3.0T MRI full body conditional labelling for our r-SNM System, a reduction by half in the number of IPG battery recharging sessions required for the IPG to remain charged for one full month, and other compatibility features that would enable us to compete with the replacement of the IPG of InterStim II; to conduct SNM-related research and development activities, consisting of expanding the suite of product solutions available for SNM therapy over time; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t currently available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Securities, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

