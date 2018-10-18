Ship Finance Goes From Buy To Hold

On 11 December of last year, I wrote an article titled “Is Ship Finance International Still The Cream Of The Crop?”

Over this last year, some significant development has taken place, which has caused me to reassess my previous stand on Ship Finance International (SFL). My earlier conclusion was that SFL indeed could be a part of a well-balanced portfolio, representing the maritime shipping industry. An industry which is well known for its highly cyclical nature, but SFL is more protected than others due to the long-term charters the fleet is employed on.

There are two topics from the previous article, which I believe need revisiting. First is the fleet renewal that has been taking place. Secondly is the acceptance by SFL’s management to allow interconnected companies to postpone payments and cancellation of lucrative charter deals without getting any compensation.

Fleet renewal: Out with the old.

SFL started out being a pure tanker play with 100% of their fleet consisting of VLCC, which came from sister company Frontline (FRO). They have gradually decreased dependence on this sector of the industry.

Over the last few months, SFL has sold three older VLCC’s, the most recent being the 17-year-old VLCC “Front Ariake” for about $20.7 million. It was sold to Bumi Armada in Malaysia for conversion to an FPSO (Floating Production Storage Offloading) vessel. As the book value is $27.6 million, the company will take an impairment in the coming quarter.

Source : Ship spotter

Subsequently, SFL has agreed to sell “Front Page”, “Front Stratus” and “Front Serenade.” All are 2002-built VLCCs. The buyer is ADS Crude Carriers Ltd. (“ADS”), a newly established company which went public on 28 August and is now trading on Merkur Market in Oslo (ADSC-ME). SFL is the largest shareholder with a 17% interest.

Source: ADS Crude Carriers website

SFL's CEO Ole Hjertaker made the following comments, which I do agree with:

We believe we are close to a low point in the business cycle for tanker vessels, with limited downside to current recycling values, and our investment as a shareholder in ADS could therefore give us significant upside potential with very low risk exposure at the tail end of these vessels’ commercial life

Upon delivery of this vessel to its new owner, SFL will have only 4 VLCC’s and 2 Suezmax size crude oil tankers in their fleet.

Fleet renewal: In with the new

The company has been equally active in acquiring new vessels. This has all occurred in the container ship sector of the industry.

On May 31, SFL announced the acquisition of 4 x 14,000 TEU container vessels, which we now know was acquired from the Taiwanese liner company Evergreen Marine Corp

Source: Google Image’

The vessels are modern eco-design built in 2014. The time-charters for these four vessels will run until 2024. SFL advised that the charter backlog will increase by $450 million, and the deal adds roughly $60 million to EBITDA per year.

Sellers will be paid in cash plus 4 million newly issued shares in SFL. The cash will come from their balance sheet plus a $320 million unsecured loan facility provided by John Fredriksen’s company Hemen Holding, which is SFL’s largest shareholder. This arrangement must have been done in a hurry, so SFL got this immediate loan facility, which most likely will be replaced by long-term financing from the Asian capital market.

All this information is nice to know, but as an investor, I would be more interested to learn if the deal is accretive to shareholders, after taking into account all the costs of interests and depreciation together with the increase in share counts.

People familiar with the shipping industry, and a memory spanning more than 2 years, will know that Evergreen got bailed out by the Taiwanese government in 2016.

Evergreen and their Taiwanese compatriot Yang Ming Marine Transport received $1.9 billion from the government to escape from the clutches of bankruptcy. I am not saying this company may face a similar situation anytime soon, but historically most liner companies have struggled with low (or no) profitability.

Let us consider what happens if the market for shipping goods and raw materials dives (again). It has in the past, but when the next time will be is hard to tell. Global demand has been growing steadily. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development reported that seaborne trade grew at its fastest pace in five years in 2017, with container trade up 6.4%. Furthermore, we do not have large numbers of new ships entering service over the next 12 to 18 months. Therefore, the stars do seem to be aligned in terms of a good market in most of the shipping sectors for 2019.

However, should the market deteriorate to the point where a charterer of any of SFL’s vessel would stop making their regular hire payment on a vessel, SFL would have to take back the vessel, and try to find alternate employment. I believe that we still do not know the full effect to container shipping from the ongoing trade dispute.

Container ships, especially the larger units, trade quite differently than bulk carriers. It is fairly easy to find single cargoes in the bulk trade, as the majority of bulk commodities are concluded in the spot market, cargo by cargo. Many deals are done every day. SFL would have no problem finding alternate employment for their bulkers (dry or wet), through their affiliated companies Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) and Frontline (FRO).

Liner companies, on the other hand, where SFL or its affiliate has no operation, operate more like airlines. Routes are planned long time ahead. Ships are slotted in to trade routes. A 14,000 TEU containership, like the four they just purchased, would most likely have difficulty securing any cargoes.

SFL now has a fleet of 43 container vessels.

I Owe You

SFL reported during their presentation of 2nd Quarter results, that their customer FRO, which is ultimately controlled by the same owner, had a buffer of only $4 million at quarter end and therefore going forward was unable to continue to make full charter hire payment of $20,000 per day. SFL has agreed with FRO that on all remaining VLCC’s they shall pay whatever they are earning on them, and once the market recovers, they shall be paid back the difference. Since the announcement, FRO has been helped tremendously as the crude oil tanker market has improved considerably. When FRO warned of this impending market situation, it was at the end of August, when the spot market yielded less than $10,000 per day. This has since gone up to over $40,000 per day. The spot market has proven again and again that it can make big and very rapid moves. It is simply impossible to predict what it is going to be the spot rates in a month or two.

The charter duration for the reminding VLCC fleet is still up to June of 2023. Therefore it is difficult to try to calculate how big liability there is for SFL. Nevertheless, shareholders should be aware of the potential liability.

Another issue is the sale of “Front Ariake”. Under normal circumstances, SFL should be able to claim from a compensation FRO. After all, when the bought the ship, it came with a stable charter revenue up to June of 2023. Now that the vessel is sold, FRO no longer needs to pay $20,000 per day to SFL.

In previous similar deals, SFL was compensated for these early terminations. Management reported on 30th May 2017 (during the presentation of 1st Quarter 2017 the following:

In March 2017, Ship Finance delivered the 1998-built VLCC Front Century to its new owner, an unrelated third party. The sale was agreed in November 2016, and the net proceeds from the sale of the vessel was approximately $24 million, including compensation from Frontline for the early termination of the charter. The Company has also agreed to sell the 2000-built VLCC Front Scilla and the 1998-built Suezmax vessel Front Brabant to unrelated third parties. The agreed net sales prices are $27 million and $12 million respectively, including compensation for the early termination of the charters from Frontline.

Why no compensation this time?

In addition, there are other “I Owe You” dealings from inter-related companies. Biggest of them is Seadrill (SDRL)

Anybody that follows the shipping and offshore drilling markets knows of SDRL’s Chapter 11 protection from bankruptcy, and the subsequent financial restructuring which basically wiped out previous equity holders. Now the new SDRL has risen like a phoenix with analysts in the Nordic banking environment recommending the stock as a Buy. There is some light at the end of the tunnel for the offshore drilling market, but in my opinion, there are many quarters ahead of us before SDRL will show profit.

SFL has three rigs on charter to SDRL. They are West Linus, West Hercules and West Taurus. On 13 September 2017 SFL agreed as part of the restructuring plan to reduce the contractual charter hire by approximately 30% for a 5-year period starting in 2018, with the reduced amounts added back in the period thereafter. The leases for West Hercules and West Taurus was also extended for a period of 13 months until December 2024.

What SDRL has agreed to do is to repay SFL. It is not a gift. The size of this reduction is roughly $14 million per quarter. In other words, the total comes out to $280 million. To the best of my knowledge, no details has emerged as to how and when this amount will be repaid.

The restructuring of SDRL gave them what was described as a five-year runway and a bridge to an industry recovery. It remains to be seen how the shareholders of SDRL will react to being told the company may have to part with more than a quarter of a billion dollar if SDRL finally start to make money again.

Importantly for SFL, the banks who finance the three rigs also agreed to extend the loan period by approximately four years, with reduced amortization in the extension period compared to previous levels.

Conclusion

I am not convinced that the changes SFL is making to their fleet mixture are a good thing. It will be important to monitor the containership market going forward, and how the trade disputes will impact it. So far it is too early to say.

On top of this is the agreed back payments of charter hires, which is a liability I would rather be without.

Back in December of last year, my hope was that SFL would invest in LNG ships. It has not happened so far, but the fact that their main shareholders is also a controlling shareholder in FLEX LNG(FLNG:NO) in Norway, it may come next year. Watch this space

SFL goes from a Buy to a Hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.