Pivotal: Thoughts After A Conversation With The IR Director

Pivotal (PVTL) has only been a public company for about 6 months. In that time, the shares have doubled and have then lost about 40% of their value. They participated in the rally on Friday/Monday, but are under significant selling pressure this morning (the lock-up expiration is adding about 37 million shares to the float at this point.) Overall, the shares have underperformed since the last earnings report in the middle of last September). Like some kind of tidal wave, the valuation panic of the last several weeks in tech has laid bare some bargains that are not often seen in the high-growth IT space. In my opinion, Pivotal is a company with a strong competitive position that is not well understood. It is executing well if investors would concentrate on what well actually means for this company. And it has recently introduced a new set of solutions that certainly provide it with the tools to compete against it principle rival, Red Hat (RHT). I outlined some of my thoughts regarding the prospects for this company in May and I have linked to that article here.

I had the opportunity to catch up for an in-depth interview with the company's Vice President of Investor Relations, Helen Corcos a very experienced IR professional who had a long career leading the IR effort at Symantec (SYMC) before coming to Pivotal. Should readers own Pivotal shares at this point? Obviously, the events of the past few weeks have suggested that IT shares do trade as part of a group and with relatively high levels of correlation. Pivotal is a high-growth company and it is not likely to ever wind-up in value territory. And its volatility speaks for itself. And it has a further complexity of being part of the Dell (NYSE:DVMT) family, and in the short term, the shares will be under pressure from the expiration of the option lock-up.

But looked at on its own, and at its current valuation, it represents one of the better deals in the enterprise software space in my opinion. Pivotal has been and clearly remains the gold standard in what is called DevOps or agile development and it will most surely benefit from the industry trend to move the development paradigm to one based on what is called Kubernetes. And the fact is, that in this world of rapidly changing requirements for digital transformation and for the application of AI to business processes, agile development is not something that can be avoided. The alternatives just don't bear thinking about.

Why buy Pivotal shares? One reason to do so is the company's competitive position in a large and growing market. This is not the right venue to write in any detail about DevOps or "agile development" or "rapid development." And, in fact, I am hardly the most informed commentator on the subject. Many readers on SA are themselves developers and will, perhaps, have their own thoughts about DevOps and the role of Pivotal in pioneering the technology.

DevOps is a large space in terms of revenues and as such trying to tightly define it can be an irksome undertaking. And because it is a bit hard to define, it is harder still to elaborate on the benefits it provides for users. But clearly, one of the major benefits users get from DevOps relates to far faster application development coupled with greater productivity for developers. I have linked here to one article that relates to an analysis as to just how much the DevOps paradigm speeds up the application development process. Whatever might be the right answer in terms of quantifying the improvements available from using a DevOps paradigm, so far as investors need to know, the answer is "lots."

Pivotal and its CEO, Rob Mee, essentially pioneered this category some time ago. Without going through too much history, the company, after a number of corporate transformations, remains a leader in the space. Initially, Pivotal was called Pivotal Labs and derived its revenues from providing IT services and consultancy, and it still gets a significant revenue contribution from that component of its business. One aspect of Pivotal's valuation is that it has a legacy business that is profitable but not growing very fast, as it pivots to selling DevOps software.

At this point, about 70% of Pivotal's equity is owned by Dell Technologies. I have no substantive reason to suspect that this ownership percentage might change. I imagine that there are some scenarios in which this ownership percentage becomes perceived as a negative, but I doubt that these kinds of speculations are grounded in anything substantive.

To return to the DevOps paradigm, the technology is based on open source capabilities and this has proven to be popular with users. It is somewhat difficult to attempt to explain just why the technology has improved the productivity of developers to the extent it has. Suffice it to say, that the techniques of DevOps are becoming pervasive because the payback of its adoption is so substantial. Some people think that the adoption of DevOps can speed up the creation of applications by a factor or 3x-4x. In the company's most recent conference call presentation, the CEO spoke of using the company's Cloud Foundry to release new software over 60% faster, to enable customer developers to spend 35% more time writing code and to spend 90% less time provisioning new environments and patching operating systems. I actually think that these kinds of statistics make sense given other commentary seen from 3rd party sources.

The latest statistics I have seen regarding the market size of the DevOps space suggest that the TAM will be $13 billion by 2025, based on a CAGR of 19%. Gartner has said that about half of all enterprises will be running what are called containers in their production environments. Containers are the most recent iteration of DevOps technology and have become exceptionally popular amongst developers. Again, it is not really necessary to understand too much about containers other than they are used to create applications based on individual modules, or how microservices are used as part of this process.

What is necessary to understand is that the technology has allowed software developers to speed up the creation of new applications. It is all part of a revolutionary process that has enabled digital transformations and has also enabled the use of the huge quantities of data being driven from the Internet of Things and many other sources to be used to help organizations improve the accuracy of decisions.

What is also a key consideration is that Pivotal has pioneered the category and despite some alternative offerings, it seems to have entrenched itself with the larger users and to become more or less a de facto standard in the space. There really doesn't seem to be any alternative within the DevOps space that offers a substantial advantage to Pivotal's set of tools on the horizon. And I would be surprised if the use of DevOps and its ancillary technologies didn't become more pervasive through the years.

I am very often asked to comment about "which company is better." In this case, the alternative is Red Hat which has a large legacy business based on Linux. I am really not qualified to validate the commentary made by Pivotal's CEO in the last conference call that sets out a laundry list of claims for PKS compared to Red Hat's Kubernetes offering. But given the size of the opportunity, I am not sure that it is necessary for me to suggest that Pivotal Kubernetes is better than that of Red Hat. I imagine that both companies will continue to win major transactions and wind up dominating this very large space.

Google basically was the pioneer in developing a commercially viable format in which users can access Kubernetes. Typically, users deploy Google's Kubernetes with Pivotal's PKS. It ought to be obvious that PKS is at least a strong horse in this race. Is it better than Red Hat? I am not altogether sure what better might be. Are the Pivotal Cloud Foundry and now the Pivotal Kubernetes solutions better than the equivalent offerings of Red Hat which include Open Shift, Open Stack and the Red Hat version of Kubernetes?

In the interest of completeness, I have offered readers an article seen in InfoWorld from a couple of months ago. The article claims that only Red Hat and Google are playing in the Kubernetes arena. Of course, unsaid, is that Google is actually a partner of Pivotal and that the Google Kubernetes Engine is designed to work with PKS. It is worth noting that PKS was introduced about one year ago and it is just now in the process of showing the level of adoption to move the revenue meter for Pivotal. PKS 10, which is said to be the production version of the offering was released just last quarter.

Actually, my conversations with the Pivotal IR Director suggest that Pivotal is having excellent success with its PKS offering. I wouldn't have expected her to say otherwise, but anecdotal checks really do suggest that one of the key parts of the Pivotal growth story is the rapid uptake of Kubernetes and that Pivotal has been a major beneficiary of that trend. In fact, PKS was co-developed with VMware (VMW) and Google as one of the key offerings of Pivotal and that is one of the reasons why I anticipate it will be able to maintain a high growth rate.

Investing in tech is most often not so much about valuation but about investing in the right tech. These days one of the right tech spaces is that of application containers. The latest data is that the available market for application containers is supposed to reach $8.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 32% through that period. Kubernetes is considered the leading technology in the space and presumably, its growth rate is likely to be higher still. There simply aren't many better markets in which to participate for an enterprise software vendor.

Some private companies who exclusively offer some form of Kubernetes claim to be trebling their size every year. As they are private and it is hard to validate their specific financial claims, I haven't gone much further than noting their claims. But certainly, one reason to anticipate that Pivotal's growth rate is likely to remain at elevated levels relates to the rapid adoption of Kubernetes and the opportunities of PKS.

Most recently, Pivotal was part of a group that launched something called Knative. This project, along with an internal Pivotal development project called Riff is the foundation of something now called Pivotal Functions Service. I really don't want to suggest that my understanding of Pivotal Functions Service is very complete. What I do believe, again based on commentary I have read, is that this paradigm will open up another growth area for the business which will focus on applications based on IoT data inputs.

At the end of the day, at this point, investing in software vendors that offer DevOps capabilities seems a very reasonable strategy. In that overall space, Kubernetes seems to be the technology of choice, and it seems as though the PKS offering is getting lots of traction.

Many readers are going to be aware that Pivotal shares, after enjoying a honeymoon with investors, are firmly in the doghouse in the wake of what was considered by many to be a disappointing quarter. The realities are far more complicated and nuanced. Pivotal didn't miss its quarter and its calculated bookings number is far less significant than some investors and commentators have thought. The company is doing quite well, actually, and given its competitive positioning, that ought to remain the case for the foreseeable future. It may be that not all investors were prepared for the level of either seasonality or lumpiness inherent in this company's bookings. And it may be, as well, that both the "lumpiness" and the size of bookings, on average were not really understood at the point before earnings. But again, this company is not losing market position and DevOps is not experiencing any growth slowdown.

Specifically, last quarter, Pivotal reported revenue growth of 30% overall. Subscription revenues grew by 51% while services revenue grew 9% year over year. Sequential quarterly growth was 8% for subscription revenues and 2% for services revenue. Based on past quarterly numbers, the quarter most recently reported as well as the one to be reported in December, have typically shown some negative seasonality. The other two quarters typically show much higher growth percentages.

I think that it is important to understand that Pivotal beat its subscription revenue forecast for the quarter handily. The company had forecast subscription revenues of $92-$93 million and it actually reported $97.5 million of subscription revenues. Overall, it raised its subscription revenue forecast and its total revenue forecast by about the amount it over-attained in fiscal Q2-that seems likely to be conservative, based on the body language I derived during the course of my interview with the IR Director. It reduced its loss forecast for the balance of the year far more substantially in relative terms than it raised its revenue forecast.

One of the principal components of Pivotal's investment story remains its dollar-based net expansion rate. Last quarter the rate was 150% and that is down from 156% in the prior quarter. The IR Director stressed to me that management believes that the net expansion rate would gradually taper off over coming quarters, but would remain best of class.

Again, part of the issue is that this company sells multi-million dollar sets of software tools to very large users. The process can be gradual or it can happen in one fell swoop. It is not particularly easy to forecast just when and how many existing customers are going to expand their deployments of Pivotal based applications. The net retention ratio will tend to fluctuate along with the level of deferred revenue increase. It is probably not a metric that can be used to forecast company performance on a quarter by quarter basis, even though it is a 4 quarter rolling average. Over time, as Pivotal rolls out additional products, and as the DevOps paradigm becomes more universal, it is certainly possible for the metric to rise on some kind of irregular basis.

Recently, Pivotal has indicated that its Federal business may have reached a tipping point in which different agencies are moving deployments from a starter size to substantial installations. This may be something to be seen when the company reports its October ending quarter.

The company's overall gross margins expanded very sharply, primarily because subscription gross margins are 93% and services gross margins are just 27% and the proportion of revenues coming from subscription revenues is rising sharply. Inevitably, the change in mix is going to drive company gross margins higher than the 66% GAAP reported last quarter.

The company also saw a noticeable improvement in operating expense ratios, which declined by 600 basis points last quarter on a year over year basis. I am inclined to question if the cadence of expense ratio reduction can continue while the company is expanding both its product footprint and its sales capacity. The company's operating loss was 9% in this latest quarter 1500 basis points above the year-earlier level.

The company is generating cash and it has a substantial cash balance. The company's free cash flow margin last quarter was 17%. This is the company's 2nd quarter of significant free cash flow. Much of the improvement was based on the increase in stock-based comp, but the company's receivables also showed a very positive trend.

On the other hand, the quarterly increase in the deferred revenue balance was negative in the period, after two quarters of very rapid increase in that metric. The fact is that this company does business with far fewer customers than most companies of its size. As a result, it will have a very lumpy pattern of changes in deferred revenue. The last two quarters were far above trend and this past quarter was below trend. For many years, software analysts, and in that group, I will include myself, have been taught that bookings are the best metric to consider in evaluating just how well a company's selling motion is operating. After all, bookings do turn into revenues with some regularity. While Pivotal doesn't forecast bookings, analysts at most large brokerages choose to do so and do so consistent with their estimates of revenue growth. That has proven to be a very fraught undertaking that has led to inaccurate conclusions.

One of the issues with bookings has to do with start dates and prepayments of individual contracts. Given that Pivotal has fewer contracts in a given quarter that generate revenue when compared to some other enterprise software vendors, these variables can have a materially impact on quarterly bookings metrics. In addition, this company charges its users based on workloads. Very often users deploy more workloads than their initial plans and in fact, that is one factor that will typically lead to revenue over-attainment. But the expansion of workload deployments does not necessarily lead to higher bookings, again a factor making bookings a less useful metric in considering the performance of Pivotal's sales engine.

As mentioned, bookings growth in the prior two quarters, fueled by deferred revenue increases, was at unsustainable levels. In fact, the calculated bookings growth in Q1 was close to 80% and it would have been even higher in the prior quarter-but Pivotal was not public so not all the metrics necessary to calculate bookings are available. At the moment, there is but one company I know of with 80% growth in bookings and that is Elastic (ESTC). Elastic is no doubt a fantastic company-but one well recognized by investors and valued accordingly. According to the IR Director of Pivotal, one should not expect to see 80% growth in bookings on quarterly basis again. While she did not share expectations for the metric on an annual basis, I think overall Pivotal is growing in the 30% range. If that is a reasonable approximation of growth, it would be logically inconsistent to expect bookings growth to substantially exceed that growth range in any 12 month period.

But the issue really is whether the shares are properly valued for what is a reasonable expectation of future growth. I simply believe that based on a careful inspection of the revenue and product components of this company, that its shares are undervalued.

It is important for investors to note that this company, because of its legacy component of advanced services, will not report the kind of growth that is seen by other newly public IT vendors. At this point, Subscriptions represent 59% of total revenues. The company is forecasting subscription revenue growth of about 45% this year, decelerating to 39% in Q4. Total revenues are expected to grow by about 27%, with growth of 26% forecast in Q4.

I imagine that the company expects to see a stronger trend in license revenue growth than it has forecast, with not all that much deceleration in growth below the levels forecast by the company for Q3 (around 48%). I think the EV/S calculation should probably be based on overall company growth rates at or slightly below the 30% range as compared to the 23% growth rate forecast by the First Call consensus. That yields a 12-month forward revenue forecast of about $755 million. Using 260 million average shares and a $19 share price yields a market capitalization of $4.8 billion and an enterprise value of $4.2 billion. That computes to an EV/S of about 5.5X.

Is that valuation cheap enough for investors to enter this name? I think given the company competitive positioning in one of the fastest growing spaces within IT, it certainly is. In fact, the elements that have plagued the shares, including "lumpy" larger orders, a "valuation panic" and a lockup expiration, have provided investors with an entry point that is certainly attractive to me. The option expiration pressure, in the nature of things will abate, and over time investors will be better able to evaluate the progress of this company based on metrics that have less to do with bookings growth that no longer properly represents the company's actual level of sales attainment.

As mentioned, the company has just completed 2 quarters of positive free cash flow. Given the constituents in free cash flow, I would be reluctant to use any free cash flow margin forecast at this point. It is not feasible to project contract start dates and prepayments which can have such a substantial influence on cash flow. Over time, I anticipate that this company will be able to deliver free cash flow margins at rates substantially above non-GAAP reported profits but I do not believe at this point that valuation can or will be based on free cash flow projections.

Pivotal has another 8 weeks until it announces earnings for the current quarter, and it has a rather substantial option lock-up over-hang in terms of the 37 million shares now available for sale. That overhang is not going to be absorbed in a week and is likely to have a significant negative impact on share price performance in the next few weeks. For longer-term investors, this would seem to be an excellent price at which to enter the name. I realize that the impact of lock-up expiration can drive investors crazy-but it also provides an entry price that is particularly attractive. I would imagine that by the time of the next earnings release, the shares that need to be distributed to VC's and employees will have been distributed and this should allow valuations to respond rationally to the report of the company's operational performance.

