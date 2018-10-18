Arch Therapeutics: After Much Flapping, About To Take Off

With its novel technology on the doorstep of release, the company could be a major factor in the $10 billion wound care market.

The company has made huge missteps, but now has its second 510k device application into the FDA.

Arch has licensed a novel hemostatic agent from MIT which is called AC5. This is a self-assembling peptide chain that does its thing only in the presence of blood.

One of the best offerings on SA I've ever seen was this article by Michael Murphy: "The Cheapest Medical Device Stock I've Ever Seen", published on June 26, 2015. " Murphy used to write the California Technology Stock Letter. My Dad, who personally was a bit of a luddite, used to make amazing sums of money in tech stocks and thought the world of Murphy's missives. I've later met one of Murphy's colleagues who might stick a pin in my departed Dad's enthusiasm, but what the heck. As usual, Murphy laid it all out in a concise and persuasive fashion. Anyway, I was persuaded and bought the stock. Thank goodness I didn't just throw it in the safe deposit box but managed to trade out of some when it doubled and buy back in when the roller coaster returned to ground level - where it has remained. I've covered some of the background in a blog post here.

Many startup penny stock companies have flaky management. Arch Therapeutics' (OTCQB:ARTH) CEO, Terrence Norchi, seems to have the right background: former stock analyst, former fund manager at a major mutual fund, and MD and MBA degrees. And yet, despite this pedigree, Norchi and ARTH seemed to have stepped on numerous landmines:

the company was slated to file for a CE mark in Europe during 2017 which would have allowed for sales of AC5 there. Alas, their consultant filled out the paperwork for a drug rather than for a medical device. This was more than a year ago, and I don't believe the CE mark is on file yet.

the company filed a 510k device approval application with the FDA, but then had to pull it at the last minute since the FDA wanted sensitivity studies on the material. ARTH had done an irritation study which is apparently not the same as a sensitivity study. That study was supposed to be done "quickly".

Norchi apparently went a bit over the line and attacked a very knowledgeable and hyper-enthusiastic group of supporters at Stock Gumshoe for talking with his consultants and, he apparently felt, gumming up the FDA device approval. Perhaps Norchi should have had tighter rein on his consultants and not let them talk to investors.

Now, more than a year later, the sensitivity results are in!

And finally, the 510k device application is back in with the FDA as of October 1, 2018.

What's the science?

Let me back up a bit and mention what makes Arch and its AC5 compound unique. Here's a quick 2015 5-minute YouTube primer on the product, in a Redchip interview with CEO Dr. Terrence Norchi. If you've read the stumbles above, you will realize that Norchi didn't hit his regulatory filing milestones and still hasn't generated revenues.

In the interview, Norchi mentions that his product is based on self-assembling peptide chains and is a technology licensed from MIT. And for those who don't have an everyday working knowledge of self-assembling peptide chains, here's no less a scientific authority than Wikipedia on the topic:

Peptides are able to perform as excellent building blocks for a wide range of materials as they can be designed to combine with a range of other building blocks such as lipids, sugars, nucleic acids, metallic nanocrystals and so on; this gives the peptides an edge over carbon nanotubes, which are another popular nanomaterial, as the carbon structure is unreactive. They also exhibit properties such as biocompatibility and molecular recognition; the latter is particularly useful as it enables specific selectivity for building ordered nanostructures. Additionally, peptides have superb resistance to extreme conditions of high/low temperatures, detergents and denaturants.[9] The ability of peptides to perform self-assembly allows them to be used as fabrication tools, which is currently and will continue to grow as a fundamental part of nanomaterials production.[10] The self-assembling of peptides is facilitated through the molecules' structural and chemical compatibility with each other, and the structures formed demonstrates physical and chemical stability.[9]

So, what MIT developed, and what Norchi and Arch are commercializing, is not new or sole purpose technology and is being pursued in other areas besides wound care. And that's important: more scientists working in adjacent areas with discoveries that can benefit Arch and presumably further refine AC5.

From the company's own website and chat boards, the potential advantages of AC5 are numerous:

It's a new way of acting. It's not a clotting factor or pressure dressing.

It's quick.

It's clear, so the surgeon can see right through it.

It's not affected much by blood thinners (which 7 million people in the USA are prescribed.)

It's got a long shelf life.

Apparently, it will be cost competitive with competing offerings and deliver a good gross margin.

A final treasure trove of detailed information is the chat board at Stock Gumshoe. Caution: you must wade in with your hip boots on to avoid flame wars, name calling, and the like. Due to some big blowups, this board is not what it once was but is still an excellent repository of information from doctors and bio-tech investors alike. This particular thread may be paywalled, but the pay isn't very steep, and this is a must-read material for ARCH investors. Here's a sampling:

"I still think ARTH is doing primo science. It's among the best protein chemistry in the history of mankind."

"I have a PhD in the molecular mechanisms of hemostasis and I KNOW it will work."

"I'll declare it loud and clear: I have read many papers on the actions of AC5 and seen video footage of it being used in animal surgery, and it is the most impressive idea and product I have ever seen in 20 years of biotech investing. It seals wounds and halts bleeding and oozing within seconds, even when the animal is on blood thinner. It could halve surgical times, as an average operation has the surgeon spending half his time addressing bleeding (some forms of surgery, such as orthopedic procedures and liver surgery, are even more bloodletting). It could slash operating room times and the need for perioperative blood transfusion."

So, how long is the runway? What's the burn rate?

A dive into the company's quarterly and annual filings reveals the following:

Period Cash at end of Period Quarterly Net P/(L) Quarterly Cash used for operations Quarterly Cash from Financing Q: 6/30/18 6,489,101 (2,212,640) (1,418,297) 4,535,000 Q: 3/31/18 3,447,835 (1,555,361) (1,573,644) - Q: 12/31/17 4,958,073 389,176 (1,095,904) 63,388 Year 9/30/17 5,994,052 (1,945,214) (1,404,062) 1,645,628 Average 5,222,265 (1,331,010) (1,372,977) 1,561,004

Note: Quarterly amounts were derived from 10Qs. 9/30/17 figures are the annualized period amount divided by 4 quarters.

Sources: SEC Edgar filings for Form 10Qs and 10K

One can quickly see over this average of seven quarters (i.e., the 3 10Q periods and the 4 quarters implicit in the 10K) that the financing merry-go-round has only whirled slightly faster than the cash slurping machine. And, these have been dilutive offerings of units consisting of shares and warrants. Over-simplifying the situation, it looks like Arch has only 3 quarters of cash left in the bank. But that will likely be mitigated by licensing deals as more hurdles are cleared, and the exercise of past warrants if the stock marches upward.

What are the risks?

The company's risk sections in its Form 10K take up an impressive 16 pages (see Form 10k pages 15-31). To me, the biggest risks are the following:

time

competition

shutdown of funding pipeline

On the time risk, while Arch has just submitted (again) for 510k device approval with the FDA, that timeline is uncertain despite the agency's 90-day guideline for responses to filers. A young friend of mine is working in a competing wound care business and advised this:

The FDA 510k/ PMA process has become exponentially more complicated in the last 5-10 years and seems to keep getting worse each year, it always seems to take twice as long to get approval and require way more money and tests than expected. The good side of this trend is that once you can obtain a 510k it acts as a great barrier to entry from any competition... I've been involved with a wound wash that took 4 months to get approval, and a collagen product that took 2 years, just depends on the product and FDA reviewers' requirements. "

My own belief is that with the requested sensitivity study now in hand, the FDA may grant very quick approval. They can't like their own lengthening approval time numbers as a following chart shows.

On competition risks, let me quote from the company's 10K, page 25:

There are several products on the market or in development that could be competitors with our lead product candidates. Further, most of our competitors have greater resources or capabilities and greater experience in the development, approval and commercialization of medical devices or other products than we do. We may not be able to compete successfully against them. We also compete for funding with other companies in our industry that are focused on discovering and developing novel improvements in surgical bleeding prevention. We anticipate that competition in our industry will increase. In addition, the healthcare industry is characterized by rapid technological change, resulting in new product introductions and other technological advancements. Our competitors may develop and market products that render our lead product candidate or any future product candidate we may seek to develop non-competitive or otherwise obsolete. Any such circumstances could cause our operations to suffer.

And finally, on the financing risk: As the 2015 video cited above illustrates, management has repeatedly overpromised and underdelivered. Some of the bungles cited at the top of this article are truly alarming, but hopefully they are all onetime events, and they have learned from their mistakes. The company has always been able to do a financing with ample time before the level of the well even was low. May that success continue if the approval process is protracted.

Conclusion

Let me repeat the use of this slide on the wound care market:

And finally, here's a slide on how quickly devices make it through the FDA on a 510k submission:

Given that the previous 510k submission made it right to the end of the 90-day guideline and apparently sensitivity data was the only missing piece, I think this submission will be on the quicker side.

After the enumerated missteps and several dilutive offerings of stock and warrants, the timer has started on the 510(k) device submission at the FDA. Since missing sensitivity data was the only thing cited by the FDA, I believe review will be quick and perhaps within the 90-day guideline for communications to the submitter of a 510(k) application. I believe the device will be approved. I believe annual sales can quickly accelerate to hundreds of millions of dollars per year. I believe ARTH may soon be in joint venture discussions, and or M&A negotiations with very large incumbents in the wound care market.

